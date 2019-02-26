KEPCO: Improving Generation Mix, Stabilizing Costs

Investment highlights

KEPCO (KEP) suffered a massive loss in 4Q18 but the scale of the loss was smaller than expected. We believe energy price declines will be recognized into earnings from 2Q19. The construction of the Shin Gori unit #4 is scheduled to be completed in 3Q19. The Shin Hanul units #1 and #2 will also come online in 2020. At this point we are focused on the prospect of an earnings turnaround in 2020. The potential power tariff reform should provide momentum in the mid to long term.

Major issues and earnings outlook

KEPCO posted 4Q18 sales of KRW1.5bn (-7.5% QoQ, -2.4% YoY) and an operating loss of KRW788.5bn (turned to the red QoQ, remained in red the YoY) but the results were better than the consensus estimate and our expectations. We forecast earnings to turn around in 2019 to an operating profit of KRW3tn, thanks to: 1) raw material (LNG and coking coal) price declines and a change in the LNG tax structure; and 2) an improving generation mix, which should help reduce fuel and power purchase costs.

The effects of lower fuel costs and SMP (system marginal price) will be amplified from 2Q19. To be specific, 1) the fall in the price of generation-purpose LNG, which lags global oil prices by three to four months, will be mostly recognized in 2Q19; 2) the price of global coking coal, which has been falling since Oct 2018, will also be mostly recognized in 2Q19; and 3) a new LNG tax structure will also be reflected from April. Management commented in a conference call that the reform in the power tariff, including a fuel cost pass-through system, should be implemented without issue once the affected parties are aligned in their views. While the chances of a change in the tariff structure in the near term are slim, we find it positive that there are discussions over the necessity of tariff reform in the long term. In our view, potential tariff reform will provide long-term momentum.

While there are concerns over the use of nuclear power, three new nuclear power plants are slated to come on stream from 2019 to 2020, adding 4.2GW of capacity, and the Shin Gori unit #4 is scheduled to come into operation in August. By 2022, domestic nuclear power capacity should increase by 7GW. The improving generation mix over the next four years should help boost profitability.

With a net loss of KRW1.1tn on a parent basis, the company is unlikely to pay out dividends. That said, we expect the dividend to pick up in 2019 as earnings turn around and the dividend propensity expands from 37% to 40%. We think an earnings turnaround is likely, and the stock is trading at the lower end of its historical bands. We believe the stock will gradually move northwards.

