Sabra Health Care: Bombs Away

We would be cautious on the name.

Adjusted for capex, the company will likely pay out more in cash flow than it makes.

When we last covered Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) we concluded:

The dividend should be covered in 2019. We have ignored rent increases from 2018 which should flow to the bottom line and likely the $1.80 dividend should be exceeded, even after accounting for maintenance capex. The buffer though has been blown and any more tenant issues will likely put severe pressure on management. This space continues to be rife with issues and investors should tread carefully.

The stock has done impressively well since then and exceeded the broad stock market rally.

With Q4-2018 results out, we decided to check and see if we would get more clarity on SBRA's dividend for 2019.

Funds from operations (FFO)

SBRA had a ghastly Q4-2018 due mainly to the straight line rent write-offs which were originally scheduled for Q1-2019. These were related to the Senior Care Center properties that created all of SBRA's Q3-2018 problems. At 27 cents the FFO did not come close to covering the dividend of 45 cents.

Normalized adjusted FFO (AFFO) came in at 47 cents, a tad ahead of the 45 cent dividend. This is a very sharp drop off from the 60 cent run rate that the company was at just 3 quarters back.

How did we get here

Normalized AFFO basically backs out every one time item. Even then this number is sharply lower. The reason is partly due to Senior Care Centers where SBRA has taken a big rental hit. You can see this in Q4-2018 rental revenue numbers.

SBRA mentioned this sale and its timing in the Q4-2018 results.

Sale of 28 facilities currently operated by Senior Care Centers for $282.5 million is completed April 1, 2019. Additionally, our 2019 earnings guidance assumes that the settlement agreement with Senior Care Centers described above is effective, such that we recognize $5.7 million of post-petition rent from Senior Care Centers during the first quarter of 2019, and total impairment and transition costs of $69.3 million related to the sale and transition of facilities (the substantial majority of which we expect to be non-cash) which are excluded from Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO.

Beyond these sales to be conducted, SBRA has been pruning its bad properties rather aggressively (emphasis ours).

During the fourth quarter of 2018, we completed the sale of 18 facilities for aggregate sales proceeds of $91.6 million, bringing our total aggregate sale proceeds for the year ended December 31, 2018 to $382.6 million from the sale of 51 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, six Senior Housing communities and one Senior Housing - Managed community. These sales resulted in an aggregate $128.2 million net gain on sale for the year ended December 31, 2018. Annualized Cash NOI attributed to these facilities was approximately $34.7 million.

Now the $34.7 million NOI divided by the sales proceeds of $382.6 gives a cap rate of about 9.1%.

Let's compare that to the investments made during the year.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, we made investments of $39.2 million with a weighted average initial cash yield of 7.40%. These investments consisted of: $26.3 million of real estate acquisitions; $5.4 million of real estate additions; and $7.5 million of investments in loans receivable. This brings our total investments made in 2018 to $673.7 million with a weighted average cash yield of 6.70%.

The Senior Care Centers deal was made at a 15.11% cap rate, although that is not going to make matters worse as SBRA was already not receiving rent on those in Q4-2018. Our point here is that SBRA has been making investments at much lower cap rates than what it is disposing. Theoretically the acquisitions are better properties with better operators, but the impact on portfolio NOI and AFFO is brutal.

EBITDAR rent coverage

Tenant rent coverage got worse this quarter and is at levels we would call rather distressing. The unusual part is that SBRA has been disposing what it considers "bad properties", are we are still at a sub 1.30X in skilled nursing facilities.

A good deal of the portfolio will reset rents in January, and that coupled with the wage hikes the tenants pay to its operators, alongside the most recent interest rate hike, should tighten the noose.

Downgrades, equity raise, guidance & dividend cut

Fitch moved to a negative stance on the company and we think that is fair.

This was at some point after Q2-2018 where Fitch still had SBRA with a stable outlook. With total leverage now running at 6X, SBRA is on ultra thin ice.

We think the company might raise some equity should the stock move into the $21-$22 area. SBRA has also guided for 2019 as follows.

By the company's own projections, the dividend of $1.80 will be rather tightly covered at the low end. The AFFO ignores capital expenditures that SBRA will spend on its properties. We have debated ad nauseum about whether the capital expenditures should be included or not (our take is yes, they should be), but even just counting the capital expenditures on their managed portfolios, a number everyone agrees should be counted, things get progressively worse. Adjusted for these expenditures, Normalized AFFO would be between $1.77-$1.85 for 2019.

So this brings us to whether they will cut the dividend in 2019. At this point, with status quo, the odds are still below 50% but smallest tenant issue could force the company's hand. Will that happen? We think at this point the odds have swung to a definite "yes" on that.

Just look at the deterioration in North American Healthcare in one quarter for example. This is a big tenant for SBRA. We have 3 others teetering under 1.2X. Odds of one of those remaining 3 blowing up and requiring financial CPR in the next 18 months is one hundred percent. We are not 100% confident that it will occur in 12 months and hence we are not betting at this point that a dividend cut will occur in 12 months. However, we are now positive that one will occur at some point, barring a big miracle.

