Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Presents at Morgan Stanley 2019 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. My name is Brian Essex. I'm Morgan Stanley's IT Services and Vertical Software Analyst and with me today I have Gajen Kandiah, President Cognizant Digital Business.

With that we'll kick it off. So Gajen thank you very much for joining us.

With that we'll kick it off. So Gajen thank you very much for joining us.

Gajen Kandiah

Hey, great to be here.

Brian Essex

I guess to start maybe we can - maybe just about your business, what you have responsibility for at Cognizant and what falls under your umbrella just to get a basic idea.

Gajen Kandiah

So about two and a half or close to three years ago we reorganized the whole company into obviously a go-to-market by industry in North America and go-to-market outside of North America by geography and this was primarily to drive the market facing functions within the company. However, the service functions we took and we really sort of reorganized service businesses into three major lines of service. The first one is digital business and I'll come back and talk about a little bit. The other one is digital operations. So we took all of the BPO, automation platform work that we do and we put that into digital operations and then thirdly, we organized our ERP businesses, our testing business, what was sort of part of the core of Cognizant of that time into what we call digital systems and technology.

And we did this because we thought that over time, as clients start to really embrace digital and digital, the terminology goes away, that they really have to look at their business and transformation across three lines. Than we think about their business model, their operating model and their technology model. And we try to arrange these lines of services to be able to actually engage clients at that level and ultimately may be integrated vertically. My business, so I run the digital business organization, it's one of the three lines of service and within that line of service, we have digital strategy, our AI and analytics practice, our interactive practice, our connected products and IoT practice and our digital engineering and software engineering practice. So those are the five practice areas that roll up under digital business.

Brian Essex

Got it and I guess new - if I can talk about strategy for a minute. How does Cognizant go-to-market with kind of a strategic offering, particularly and I guess Accenture's is one out there at 1.2, but also Deloitte, kind of that - at strategy consulting level, are you competing head to head with them or do you have a different approach with how you go-to-market with digital strategy.

Gajen Kandiah

So, our orientation is not necessarily aligned against one competitor or the other, right. It's really more to align with where our customers are going and what they're looking for in terms of services as well as offerings and solutions from us. And so the way we are organized allows us to do two or three things. So one is when the customer at that time, when our clients are buying by service area, it allowed us to sell the services so whether that be in this case, interactive services or data or AI or analytic services, you could essentially position what the clients are looking for and then commercially construct something for them. However, the pivot that we're starting to see happening is as our clients become more and more comfortable with sort of the digital at the horizontal and start to think about how does this start to impact my business, they're starting to pivot the way they're buying.

So they're no longer buying analytics to solve a call center problem or predictive analytics to kind of drive next best action, but now starting to think about how do I think about end-to-end customer service? And, and so how do I think about the experience of the customer on the phone, the services system that's providing that service, the interfaces that integrate with it and then all of the pieces that need to be integrated in order to provide sort of a more seamless outcome. And so the way we are organized allows us to pivot the offerings if you will, and the solution. Its industry, we kind of call them solutions, their offerings, and their more sort of horizontally integrated capability that allows us to pivot that more to address a very specific client outcome rather than trying to sell the horizontal services that we originally were selling. So that's kind of how we say the market.

Brian Essex

And what is the primary point of engagement with your customers when you're, I guess engaged on the strategic level, is it the C suite or is it the operational level and how does that relationship maybe different from some of your peers?

Gajen Kandiah

So one way to think about it, and this isn't - it's just at a as a macro level, digital business has been constructed to engage clients within the C suite, but oriented towards more Chief Operating Officer, Chief Digital Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Data Officer, and so on, so forth. So we typically engage the C suite from there. Digital operations typically ends up with your CFO or your line of business leader who is typically buying an operational solution or an outsourcing solution and systems and technology is predominantly structured to service the CIO and the CTO. That's sort of how the three businesses line up. Increasingly we're seeing that as customer needs are more outcome driven that we are having to work with all the C suite, if you will, to be able to construct and deliver the solutions that we need to deliver.

Brian Essex

Okay, thank you. And then if we can touch on interactive business, I think it's for a while it flew under the radar and then all of a sudden you're getting recognition at age and other publications as it being a really meaningful portion of the business? So, how did that business evolve and what's the strategy behind interactive at this point?

Gajen Kandiah

So interactive, it's one of the radar because if you remember - I'm not sure Brian, if we had talked about this, but SMAC Stack was something that we declined many, many years ago, I think, five or six years ago, and that was social mobile cloud. We really pulled it together. At that time, what we thought was sort of the early stages of what we call digital today. And interactive was really - was founded in the SMAC Stack. And so we had built quite a bit of capabilities, whether they be, web capabilities, mobility capabilities, marketing, technology capabilities, content and design capabilities within the organization that was predominantly oriented towards serving the SMAC Stack or a buyer who wanted to buy something along those lines. That business as it matured and as we brought in some of the acquisitions that we had made over the last three to five years, has truly helped us glue it all together and with the most recent acquisition of Softvision, it now gives us the ability to really orient towards delivering from the outcomes at a CMO or marketing organization wants because we can tie all the pieces together. We can tie content, creative, design, analytics and AI, all of these pieces together to deliver an outcome.

However, to answer the question about where do we go from here, what's interesting is as we are going to scale in sort of the marketing function, it's starting to become more and more about process and technology and creative and content. So those are sort of our creative, which includes content. And it's less and less about the depth of marketing knowledge. But more and more about understanding of first party data, creative and content and programmatic will be digital or traditional media. And so we get very nice because it's becoming more about tech process and that really positioned as well given our background and the things that we have built to be able to play in that space and really enable and support a large number of clients who are pivoting towards more in house in terms of what they do with marketing. So they're starting with social and search, but we think that that trend will continue and that it positions us well to be a partner and a collaborator with technology and data underpinnings that allow us to drive that.

Brian Essex

And how do you - so you mentioned CMOs kind of driving some of the decision process, how much of your budget is technology versus marketing budget and how much of that comes from other spending areas versus maybe organic budget growth versus what may be going to spend with whole coast?

Gajen Kandiah

What's the last part of it?

Brian Essex

The whole coast of the traditional advertising agency type business.

Gajen Kandiah

So I think that part of it is - so it used to be that when we were providing services to the CIO who would typically end up building the technology stuff that the CMOs are chosen to go, so he will sit in behind an there will be implementation and would do the implementation work there. Increasingly we're at the place where we're working with our clients to make those choices, right. And also in making those choices, it's becoming less about what technology, but more about I want to create a commerce capability for the web or comments for mobility or commerce for intermediaries in the in the automotive industry. So the buyer behavior, our client behavior and what they want to buy is changing and that pushes us further up the stack because that technology decisions now integrated with the business decision that they need to make.

So I would say to sort of more specifically answer your question, I think it's a combination of what was CIO dollars or what you think sort of legacy spending dollars, CMO dollars and then in many companies there are also what I would call sort of new value creation dollars, which is sort of all about digital spending that's happening to drive sort of this next generation of business applications irrespective of what channel that they deliver to. And so it really becomes a combination of those three things that you can get at by focusing on - certainly for marketing around marketing technology, data, content and creative.

Brian Essex

And do you get a sense that they're pulling budget though from anywhere in particular to drive the growth of that business?

Gajen Kandiah

I don't think they're necessarily pulling budget. I think they have their own budget, we used to call it shadow IT in the IT world, right. So there is their own budget, there is new budget available and I think that there may be some degree of efficiency or cost optimization driven budget that shows up as well. But we don't see the budget being bifurcated or sort of pulled from different areas, we start to see the solution outcome budget and I don't think that maybe they are pulling more budget from somewhere. I haven't found it yet.

Brian Essex

Okay, that's helpful. You did touch on digital engineering. So the Softvision acquisition is really interesting. Maybe if you can explain how that relationship matured over time and how you became aware of them and why Softvision rather than there's a myriad of other vendors that provide - Eastern European engineering solution.

Gajen Kandiah

So Softvision was my baby, I guess, I chased that one down for over a good six months. So what we started to see is at times for pivoting from buying a what we would call a horizontal capability to now looking to buy more solutions, what we started to see was that the need for engineering to be more of a glue around some - actually let me back up. So there are three ways that sort of clients are buying engineering or profit entities. One is to what I would say sort of to sustain the value of things that they've invested in their legacy environments. And in some cases, it's maintaining it in their own data centers or environment. In other cases, it's about containerizing it and moving it to a holding pattern on the cloud. And to me, that's sort of within the sustained component, right? But what do I do with it? I don't know what to do with it now.

The second one is what we call or kind of I categorize is value extraction, meaning I've made the investment, I'm not maximizing it under sits in the cloud, so what's the fastest way for me to move on to the cloud and then extract value by integrating it into new applications, new business apps that I'm starting to build. And the third one is sort of new value creation or new apps, which are really business apps on the cloud, the clients of building and they are more about the solutions that we talked about, right. So it could be around wealth, asset management, retail, banking, so on and so forth. And we're seeing clients do all three of those things together. And we will - given our footprint with many of our clients in industry, we will see a very good portion of value, sustenance and value extraction.

We were not getting enough of the new value. And that was because there were sort of born digital players that were in there predominantly building apps on the cloud. But when we realized that in order for those apps to actually become truly scalable applications, they would need to get integrated into the back end of clients. And so that's where the genesis if you will, of thinking about needing a pure play in the space, so that we can integrate those pure play capabilities and engineering together with what our transformative capabilities and then drive outcomes for our clients. And that's sort of how we ended up started looking for this type of a player and landed on Softvision. Specifically for Softvision, we've been - as we look at the market and the various geographies from an Eastern European context, one of the things we want to be really careful about the sort of geopolitical risk.

And to us Romania presented one of the best lowest risk areas or countries that we could go into where there was a great talent pool, which is very, very diversely distributed across Romania. So it's not just about Bucharest, but Cluj and Iasi and a bunch of other places, great universities and good talent coming out of there. And a company that had really established itself over a good 25 year span. I think they're as old as we are, so yes, about 25 years and really evolved the business over time and really had a very strong technology first mindset and that sort of really blended in culturally when we met with the Softvision team, it was an instant connection for us and culturally that fits really well and it's bearing itself out in terms of what we're seeing in the market and how clients are envisioning this law.

Brian Essex

And how do you anticipate managing that business going forward? You mentioned cultural portion of it, which I think is pretty important, particularly given that concept and the level of or maybe lack of attrition that they might have compared to the rest of the Cognizant. How do you think about - how involved are you getting in that business?

Gajen Kandiah

So we love it so much that we wanted to actually integrate into it. But we had a very vibrant engineering business that was doing sort of the value sustenance and extraction, we felt that really for it to be truly meaningful and impactful in the market it needed to really go-to-market through Softvision. So we really rebranded it as Cognizant Softvision, Softvision is to go-to-market for us and that's how. So because we really feel that that pure play mindset and culture and the way they manage talent, the communities and deals that they use to really drive talent development, staffing things like that, it's phenomenal, right. And they have also brought this pod based selling model to us, which has really helped us change the minds of a lot of our clients who may be - who felt more comfortable buying on TNN basis or on a staffing basis to now really by an outcome so much and so Softvision has really been an impact over there and so we're really blending all of our capabilities into Softvision and really having them be the engine in our culture.

Brian Essex

And are they using your sales force in integrating with your pipeline or do they have their own kind of a -

Gajen Kandiah

They have their own pipeline, but we have - so some of our market facing leaders, we call them the hub leaders have been really embedded into Softvision and they represent the front end and they can work together with Softvision and sort of manage the work and send it to the right place.

Brian Essex

Got it and I want to touch real quick on AI and analytics. The question I have on that one is, I think historically dependent, whatever vendor was managing that kind of a business, these are always sort of the like proof of concept type ideas with enterprise for testing ideas in these areas. Is that still the case? Do you have projects at scale and how is that business progressing?

Gajen Kandiah

So I would say that was through '17 into early '18. I think in the middle to late '18 going into now I really am seeing that business - it's becoming more than just the pilot. So really looking at our –I was talking earlier about sort of predictive maintenance, predictive analytics deployed into operations, into call centers. We are truly seeing the AI part of the business which I think is what you're referring to, right. And the machine learning components of it really started to elevate and become - the thing is clients are not buying AI, they're buying a solution that requires AI to be embedded in it and I think that's what we're starting to see whether it be in manufacturing, in healthcare, in life sciences, we're starting to see AI becoming more a requirement or an embedded requirement for the type of solution that we're building.

Brian Essex

Okay and then I've one more and then open it up for questions to the audience. But if we take a step back and think about maybe the roots of the company as legacy outsourcing business where you had consulting and outsourcing buckets that you did kind of group revenue until - obviously, the industry is changing. But how do we think about the businesses that you've run or that you run and then is there a tendency to be discretionary or more maintenance focused or non-discretionary in nature?

Gajen Kandiah

I've run nine different businesses in the 15 years I've been at Cognizant, so. But it's a great question Brian, because I think that it was discretionary when clients are trying to understand how to deploy these technologies even with the things like IoT and connected products and AI and ML like we just talked about. It's increasingly becoming part of how it comes to business now and what's even more unique is that business decisions are getting shaped by technology decisions and vice versa. And so I'd say that this notion of discretionary may be more - not maybe, it's moving more and more towards sort of the next generation of technology sort of coming, AR, MR, VR those types of technologies more so than thinking about what do I deployed in the cloud? How do I integrate AI and machine learning into my solution? Or how do I leverage the power of connectivity, if you will, across all of the things that I'm instrumenting. And a great example recently was - yeah, which came completely out of the blue was, there's so much - so many devices that are getting connected today, including heavy machinery automotive that there is - the whole space is just getting up and running. Because the ability to capture all that data, normalize it, understand it drives some degree of outcome, business outcome from it, all of that stuff is still ahead. And so I think it's really becoming less and less discretionary and more and more sort of run the business, if you will or increasingly run the business.

Brian Essex

And how are contracts structured around that idea?

Gajen Kandiah

Contracts are less structured along the lines of the technology or the solution and more around the stage. So if you're in a innovation or discovery phase, that contract and it's structured more from a TNM or a pod based structure versus as the strategy becomes clearer and clients start to design and deploy behind the strategy, the distinction now is that it's far more shorter cycles and highly innovative. So the clients don't jump in and say, okay, let me go buy one solution for the next that's going to take me two years, but they're buying in four, six, eight, 12 week cycles, but they're increasing the capacity that they're buying across those cycle. So that's how the contracts or the commercial elements are starting to shift.

Brian Essex

I want to touch on real quick question on attrition. So how does attrition affecting your business versus the rest of the company? And how much in that are you spending around rescaling your labor force?

Gajen Kandiah

So retention, re-skilling development probably - I'd probably put that at the top of the list of things that we worry about, right? Talent is where the game's at for us and then talent globally, not just in North America or India or Europe, but really overall we think about talent as sort of the core of our business, so a couple of things to keep in mind. One is the incoming talent tends to be far more ready to engage in digital than the existing or even sort of your tenure talent, if you will, right. And so as we as we bring in more and more entry level trainees and then graduate into the business, what we're seeing is the ability to ramp them up quickly into actual productive work is much faster because they come prepared to be able to do this type of work. For our existing sort of tenure talent, we have multiple avenues we're using, we have own academy for our own sort of in house programs outside of academy at the business line level that we are running to get people better schooled in engineering technologies or creative technologies. We have multiple programs doing that at a business unit level. And then last but not least, we work with the party agencies who really give us either trained talents or hire and train talents through them and then we deploy. So we're using multiple mechanisms to be able to create of a holistic talent pool that we can maintain and also compensating them in different ways so that a trained person, fully trained associate doesn't get a better office somewhere. You still have that happening, but overall the skill bonuses or retention bonuses things like that for especially those critical premium skills that we're starting put into place to obtain the talent.

Brian Essex

Are you seeing more of a benefit? As I guess if you look at the company overall and where you see employee attrition, let's say from an application maintenance business, are they allocating head count towards your groups and away from those groups? Or how do you manage that its overall corporate level?

Gajen Kandiah

So the HFS plans our head count, so if you look at digital business, digital operation is a little bit different, given the nature of the business, but between digital systems and technology and digital business, we kind of think of talent as one sort of pool. And then within that my interactive business plans for talent, one way versus my area in a business versus the engineering business. So overall at a company level, we have sort of an integrated talent strategy. Each of us has a pretty good sense of what we're hiring and we do quite a bit of cross pollination between some of our technology business and our engineering business or AI&A business and even our interactive business because the core good technology so good technology and we can always recruit them into different areas that we want to pool.

Brian Essex

And how would you say your demand environment is? I mean, we've referred some - one of your peers, I don't know if I'll call them peers, they can hire fast enough to meet demand and digital of a broad based set of classification, I guess how would you classify your pipeline versus your ability to hire to convert that pipeline?

Gajen Kandiah

Pipeline is very strong, so demand in general is strong. The challenge is the quality of the supply, right and making sure that I think, with these programs you make one - because of the cycle times in these programs you make one mistake and again it could be pretty drastic for us. So we tend to be a lot more diligent in terms of the quality of the folks that we're bringing in and deploying and also quite diligent in our re-skilling programs and so on and so forth, so that there's a certain level of quality that we bring. One of the things we need to navigate away from is clients, it's so new that many cases clients want to interview your people and get to sort of this very laborious process. And so maintaining quality gives us an opportunity to kind of pivot away from it and go into more pod based, project based environment. And so that becomes a very big key for us in terms of how we do our staffing and how we sell and commercially constructing.

Brian Essex

As your source of staffing changed over time and particularly given the recent environment, in terms of who you just recruited from university versus who you might choose to re-skill and retrain?

Gajen Kandiah

No, because I think - especially '18, '19 and going forward, I think the balance of the business have been fundamentally changed with phases of where the work is done in certain phases is different, so the mix is different depending on that, but overall, I think that the balance for quite well, and I think immigration has not affected our ability to do the type of work that we want to do or staff the type of talent we want to have in place there.

Brian Essex

And what about like, maybe one last one in terms of pricing versus the cost of labor? How do you manage that balance? And then I'd imagine that digital talent is very expensive, how much flexibility do you have to maintain margins on the pricing side?

Gajen Kandiah

So the most time is spent on educating clients to think digital labor, if you will, as more from the value of what that person is bringing to the table rather than, hey, I do X - I pay X for a traditional developer and for a pivotal developer I'm going to pay X plus per target. Our view is that given the price in the market, so we can't tend to focus on market pricing that's what allows us to maintain the margin even though the cost base is maybe higher for some of these skills.

Brian Essex

Got it, great.

Gajen Kandiah

You cannot be zero.

Brian Essex

Yeah, we got zeros now, through out of time, but yeah. Thank you all for joining us. I think that means we're out of time. And Gajen thank you very much. I appreciate it.

Gajen Kandiah

Thanks, Brian. I appreciate it.

