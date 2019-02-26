A.O. Smith: Great Company But Big China Housing Risk

Two-thirds of A.O. Smith's sales come from the domestic market where there are only two other competitors.

A.O. Smith (AOS) is the only pure-play US water heater and water treatment company that is publicly traded (#2 Rheem is private and #3 Bradford White is employee owned). The stock has dropped fairly significantly over the past year on several concerns including demand in China, the end of year market correction, and the ongoing trade war.

Despite these concerns, we thought it was reasonable to add a small position in AOS to our portfolio. Even after the stock price has recovered somewhat, the stock still looks attractive for long term investors. Let’s go over the good, the bad, and the ugly of AOS.

The Good

Domestic sales make up about two-thirds of AOS’s revenue. The best thing about the domestic water heater market is that it is an almost perfect oligopoly. (Graphics from AOS investor presentation)

The top three players control about 93% of the market with AOS in the top spot with a market share a bit under 40%. Things are even better when looking at the US commercial market.

The top three control about 95% of the market with AOS controlling about 52%. Number two Rheem controls about half as much share at around 25% and number three Bradford White controls about 15%.

The relatively consolidated domestic market has allowed AOS to offset higher costs from steel and aluminum tariffs. In the latest investor call, the company disclosed it was able to more than offset higher steel costs (highlights ours).

The favorable impact from higher sales of residential water heaters and boilers and the pricing actions in the U.S. were partially offset by higher steel costs and onetime costs associated with the launch of the water treatment products at Lowe's.

Note the company is talking about a favorable margin impact, so they are saying margins increased but were partially offset by higher costs or in other words the company still experienced margin gains from price increases despite higher costs.

Low competition is a recipe for pricing power and great returns on capital.

The Bad

The remaining one-third of AOS’s revenue comes from international sales, primarily China and India. Here competition is much more fierce than the domestic market. The bad news is that in Tier 1 Chinese markets there are at least ten major competitors.

(Graphic source: Company presentation)

However, the silver lining is that AOS is the leading company and has been growing market share.

It does not appear AOS discloses specific data about market share in India. AOS entered the Indian market in 2008 and from our research, the company appears to have a “high double digit” market share in water purification equipment. The company is also referenced as a top three manufacturer for retail market share in water heaters and water purification. Regardless of the exact numbers, competition in India and China is much more of a risk than in the US. AOS will have less pricing power and lower returns on capital in these more competitive markets.

The Ugly

Now on to the ugly, and probably one of the biggest reasons for AOS’s poor stock performance – slowing demand in China.

AOS has already lowered guidance it gave in October for sales in China. Additionally, none of the latest economic data coming out of China has been particularly encouraging. In their latest investor call, CEO Kevin Wheeler said this about sales projections for China.

We project China sales in local currency will decline approximately 20%, or approximately $50 million for the first quarter of 2018. The earnings impact in the first quarter will be approximately 50% of the sales decline. As headcount and SG&A savings will unfold as the year progresses. In addition, China currency was at its strongest level for the year in the first quarter of 2018. As a result, we estimate currency translation will unfairly impact first quarter sales by approximately 7%. In addition, steel costs will be significantly higher in the first quarter of 2019 compared with 2018.

The CFO also later emphasized that housing in China continues to be weak saying “housing -- every housing metric we look at is weak and it's gotten weaker.”

A large chunk of AOS business is facing significantly slower demand and the company does not appear to have a good idea of what will happen to sales in China in the future (although to be fair I don’t think anyone knows). This is a big risk for investors going forward.

Valuation

AOS is currently trading below its five year historical average multiple on a forward P/E, EV/EBITDA, and price to cash flow basis. The company also looks relatively attractive on a free cash flow basis as well.

Historically, the company has converted 91% of net income over the past five years. However, this may be understating the company’s true cash flow potential as capital expenditures are elevated versus GAAP depreciation and amortization charges.

Over the past three years, cap ex has outpaced D&A charges by $53M. The company is investing in expanding its operations in India which means maintenance cap ex is likely lower than current cap ex levels. Also, focusing on expansion means the build-up of working capital as well which detracts from free cash flow. Indeed, working capital (excluding cash and marketable securities) has increased $48M over the previous year. For FY2019 the company is projecting cash cap ex to outpace D&A by $10M ($85M to $75M).

A reverse DCF with a ten year high growth period, 10% discount rate, 3% terminal growth rate shows, and adjustments for working capital changes, the company’s current share price implies 4% to 5% annual growth. Depending on your view of what maintenance capital expenditures should be, AOS's current price implies 5% growth with current run rates or 4% if maintenance cap ex tracks D&A.

Summary

While we may not have the timing perfect due to growth issues in China we nonetheless think AOS makes a great long term holding. The lack of competition in two-thirds of the company’s market means investors enjoy above average returns on capital and can expect that trend to continue. With US residential construction still well below prior peaks we can also expect demand to pick up. The company is also enjoying a tailwind as the industry and consumers switch or upgrade to tankless water heaters. Whatever happens with housing in China may cause some bumps in the road for investors, but over the long term, AOS looks to have all the makings of a rewarding investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.