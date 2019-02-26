Boart Longyear's (BOARF) CEO Jeff Olsen on Full Year 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Boart Longyear Limited (OTCPK:BOARF) Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2019 6:30 PM ET

Jeff Olsen - President, CEO

Miguel Disden - CFO

Robert Closner - Vice President, General Counsel

John Anderson - Private Investor

Matthew Chen - Foster Stockbroking

Jeff Olsen

Before I begin, I'd like to draw your attention to the picture on the Slide 1, title slide. This is a picture of our current TruScan technology. You'll see in a picture like this in previous presentations. While we have the ability to scan core on site in real-time, the results are highly accurate and we can detect elemental ranges far beyond any competing technology. We now have customers that are demanding multiple units which is a sign that this technology is been widely accepted and we believe it will become the industry standard. I'm very excited about this technology and we're developing other technologies with the objective of helping our clients understand their mineral resources better.

Slide 2 is the standard disclaimer. This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these statements but please ensure that you have read the statement in its entirety.

So let's move on to the meat of the presentation on Slide 3. Here are some of the highlights of our performance in 2018. I'd like to start by talking about the journey the Boart Longyear has been on for the last four years. The chart on the left tells a significant story by comparing 2015 revenue and EBITDA, the 2018 revenue and EBITDA. While revenue has not comparatively increased much in this period $35 million or 5%; adjusted EBITDA has increased by $81 million.

This represents a lot of good work by the Boart Longyear team which we're all very proud of all other financial and operating performance measures are also significantly improved. Volumes are strong up 12.5% adjusted for exited countries and FX. Operating cash flow is improved tremendously and while we'll continue to watch cash we've clearly turned the corner. We've been working hard on our operating efficiencies and with labor cost decreasing 2% as a percentage of revenue despite increasing wages. It is evident that the hard work is paying off.

In 2018, we had the fewest number of loss times incidents for the company resulting in an LTIR rate of 0.10 per 200,000 man hours. This is really world class. One thing I'd like to point out is we're very transparent about our safety number. Which is something you'll not see from most of our competitors? I said that I'm confident that Boart Longyear's safety systems are world class and we continue to simplify them to make them easier to follow and we're always continuously improving our safety systems. These improvements and outcome improve in the field and in the statistics.

Let's move onto Slide 4, we'd like to talk about our leading. How Boart Longyear leads innovation in the industry. We continue to advance new technologies and as I've indicated on the first slide, our TruScan is gaining wide acceptance in the industry. Our geological data services tools including TruCore and TruShot continue to enjoy great acceptance with our customers. We have introduced new Longyear Bits where successful field experiences of our own drilling services teams and our customers have driven sales for these bits up 70% in 2018.

Miners are increasingly insisting on hands-free rod handling and our newest rigs like the LF 160 and our FREEDOM Loader. Our new XQ Rods allow for drilling at greater depth and are ideal for use with rod handling systems by significantly improving the number of make and break cycles possible per rod and the use of double thread facilitates the use of rod handling. This will be a great product for us for a long time to come.

Slide 5, let's talk a little bit about drilling services. Revenue in drilling services group was up 9% over 2017 adjusted for FX. General activity in the fourth quarter of 2018 was strong as evidenced by the number of clients seeking bids. Pricing globally remain stable in 2018 with some improvement in some regions and drill types. But the lack of significant junior mining activity is still limiting price growth in some areas as we spoke about at half year. A 20% year-on-year improvement in EBITDA and 2% increase in EBITDA margins is good evidence of clear operational improvements across the entire business.

Slide 6, to talk about our products business a bit. Revenue in products group is up 15% on a like-for-like basis adjusting for FX in discontinued operations. More of this growth came in the first half of 2018 than the second half. But our backlog increased sharply in the fourth quarter which is positive sign for 2019. Underlying growth of EBITDA was significantly improved by 172%. On improved pricing, efficiency and leverage fixed cost across volumes and improvements in SG&A expenses.

I would like to introduce Miguel Disden, he's our newly appointed CFO who joined Boart Longyear with a wealth of experience as a Chief Financial Officer for heavy industrial businesses. Miguel will give us more detail on the financial results. Over to you, Miguel.

Miguel Disden

Thank you Jeff. Turning to the financial highlights for the year on Page 8. You will see a significant improvement in the company's financial performance year-over-year which was driven by disciplined cost control, commercial initiatives and stronger demand. Revenue for the year was up 12.5% after adjusting for the impact of foreign exchange, previously discontinued operations and sales of slow moving inventory.

Revenue in the products and drilling services businesses improved 15% and 9% respectively. Adjusted EBITDA grew meaningfully from $48 million in 2017 to $81 million in 2018 as a result of improved revenue and reduced cost. Operating cash flow improved $58 million year-over-year as company generated positive cash flow from operating activities for the first time since 2013. We saw an improvement in net working capital as a percentage of revenue of almost 4%. Capital expenditures for the year totaled $39 million and net debt increased $84 million year-over-year driven by thick interest and an additional $13 million drawn under ABL.

Turning to Page 9, on the revenue bridge. You'll see the 12.5% or $86 million improvement I touched down a minute ago, which is primarily driven by increased volume and price due to stronger demand. While on Page 10, the flow through benefits of the additional volume, price and cost savings can be seen on the EBITDA bridge. On page 11, I'd like to point out that even as thick interest has increased the absolute amount of debt over the last three years, the company has experienced a substantial improvement in net debt to EBITDA facilitated by EBITDA growth.

We expect our growth and EBITDA to further improve our net debt to EBITDA ratio in 2019. I would also like to point out that starting in 2019 interest on the company's senior secured notes converts from thick interest to cash interest payment and the interest rate on those notes decreases from 12% to 10% while the interest rate on term loans decreases from 10% to 8% thus enabling the company's average cost of interest to drop from 9.5% to 8%.

Finally on Page 12, you'll see the year-over-year cash bridge. For the year we have $43 million of cash generated from operations, $19 million used for working capital, $20 million used for interest and taxes, $39 million of capital expenditures which have been netted down by $14 million of asset sales, net of $12 million of increased borrowings and $5 million of favorable foreign exchange impact all resulting in a yearend cash balance of $39 million.

I'll now turn the call back over to Jeff.

Jeff Olsen

Thank you Miguel. The picture on Slide 13 shows our new Longyear Bits I spoke about earlier. We're very pleased with the success of these bits or having in the field with the productivity and with their sales growth. Let's talk a little bit about leading indicators on Slide 14. We look at many leading indicators for the industry and are refining the way we look at them all of the time. the two charts on this page we think are particularly important. One addressing gold and the other focusing on other minerals.

Most important of these would be copper. The chart on the left shows how gold reserves in the industry have fallen by five years in the last 10 years. we believe this is a key driver for much of the merger activity we're seeing in the gold industry today. The lack of exploration and drilling necessary for exploration since the mining downturn. Means that larger gold companies are using M&A as a means to catch up. Ultimately this means, there must be more drilling to find and delineate new reserves.

This means that the fundamentals of economic growth may have less to do with the driving future activity in the gold industry than the practical need to replace reserves. The right-hand chart shows the correlation between historical Boart Longyear revenues and gold exploration spent. We also understand the copper prices and global exploration spend are also highly correlated. This is good news as we look at current improvements in copper prices, the forward price for copper and the analyst consensus on future copper prices which all look very strong and promising. If history holds true, this will mean good things for exploration spending in the near future.

Moving to Slide 15 and in summary around to our strategic objectives. First of all, we achieved world class LTR rate of 0.10. I've said this before but we're very proud of our safety systems and we'll relentlessly seek to improve our performance. We continue to expand on the improvements we've made since 2015. $81 million more EBITDA and $35 million more revenue comparing to 2015 is a significant accomplishment. 2018 EBITDA improved by 87% versus 2017 on only 4% higher revenues.

This means Boart Longyear is in a good position to benefit as the market improves. Our markets are improving, we see shortage and reserves, improved balance sheet for our customers and in many ways the under investment in exploration and reserves is decoupling spending on drilling from world economic activity. We recognized that our absolute debt levels are too high, but we're generating cash through our operations and believe this will continue to improve. We're also committed to continuing to invest in growth and new technologies.

We anticipate that our new data tools which we call GDS will become a meaningful business division for Boart Longyear in the near future. We're confident that our demonstrated track record of improving the business will continue in 2019 in terms of both profitability and cash generation. We're proud of our 2018 performance excited by the potential in 2019 and committed to improving the business even more.

With that, I would like to open it up for questions. Moderator, can you help us with that.

[Operator Instructions] Okay, I do not see any hands raised just yet. As a reminder if you would like to weigh in and start a conversation or ask any questions regarding Boart Longyear's financial results meeting [Operator Instructions]. Gentlemen, I still don't see any hands raised at this time. Here we are and it looks we do have hands raised, I'll un-mute the line. Please announce yourself and state your name and ask your question. Please go ahead. John.

John Anderson

My name is John Anderson, I'm a private investor. I'm just wondering what you think suppose the probability that [indiscernible] surviving. You're improving EBITDA and things like that, but debt is still high. You're paying interest next year, has the real risk that time that you may not survive.

Jeff Olsen

Well thanks John. I appreciate your question there. I think others might have questions like that, we certainly had more of those in the past than we did today. As I said earlier, I think we turned a corner on cash and of course that is what generally gets businesses is they run out of cash. We are generating cash in excess of what we're spending now. Even after what we anticipate, we'll do that even after we paid our interest for this year. So I think I'm pretty positive about the future Boart Longyear. I'm pretty positive about our ability to keep the momentum and I'm also quite positive about the potential for the industry to continue.

I think the global dynamics here are fantastic. I believe the mergers and mergers activity particularly in the gold industry are positives for us. People do not - they do not buy asset and then not invest in them and if you're going to, that means those assets that do get divested with some of these mergers being purchased by someone else will also get some added attention and investment in them going forward. So I'm actually quite positive where the business is going and I really look at 2018 as an important year, as a big turnaround for Boart Longyear and 2019 of course will be another water shed year as we said in the slides.

Operator

Okay, Mr. Anderson do you have any follow-on to that?

John Anderson

Okay, do you have any views about what revenue growth might be next year?

Jeff Olsen

We don't give forward-looking guidance John. We certainly do look at macro trends and talk about those and what their potential drivers are for a business, which we think are good signs. But we don't give any numbers out for forward-looking financials.

Operator

Okay, we thank you for your question. [Operator Instructions]. We do have a hand raised from Matthew. Matthew I will un-mute your line, please go ahead. Mr. Chen.

Matthew Chen

Matthew Chen, Foster Stockbroking. Just wanted to ask about how are you trading so far in quarter one and is it an improvement on quarter four which looked like the sort of bit of seasonality I think the first three quarters of last year looked like they were going quite well. but there was a bit of pull back in a couple of metrics including revenue and rig utilization. Can you still provide any more color on for instance utilization in the drilling side? Thanks.

Jeff Olsen

Matthew appreciated the question. We always see a pullback in the fourth quarter that's nature of our business. you would see that seasonality feature as you called it and you're absolutely right. In our results as far back as Boart Longyear was existed. Given the year end issue where people pulled back for the end of the year and of course we do have some weather related issues in parts of the world at that point of the year, makes it difficult to drill and so it always has been one of our slowest to probably our slowest quarter traditionally.

So I don't think 2018 was any different that prior years. and listen out, as I said we don't give forward-looking guidance but we're pleased with the way we've started our activity and bidding activity and fast we've gone back to work at the beginning of the year which is an important indicator for the first quarter's results. how fast do customers come back after the first of the year? all those I think have been good. And so we certainly have our internal projections and we're comfortable that those are still very realistic.

Matthew Chen

Thanks Jeff. And in terms of the EBITDA margin expansion, do you see the potential for that to continue, particularly up the cost line which I think you have been - you've done very well in terms of making sort of head way and improvements in that. can you talk a bit further about your thoughts there and your strategy there? Please.

Jeff Olsen

Listen, I mean we're always focused on cost here. And I think that's an important part of how we're going to have to run this business in this industry for a very long time. But in the same breadth we also talk about making sure we're investing in proper ways for growth going forward. So cost are going to important, we've taken a lot of cost out of SG&A, you can see that over the years. As we've taken that all those costs out of SG&A, you would see probably less opportunity going forward to take some cost out, but we're always looking for opportunities to do so and we certainly have many initiatives that do focus on SG&A costs in 2019 not only offset to inflation but try to improve upon that as well.

So cost is going to be a feature of ours going forward. If you talk about EBITDA growth what you haven't seen particularly to a big degree in the drilling services business or the products. But drilling services has bigger multipliers is the impact of price. And as the market recovers, you'll probably see more opportunity for that in the future, which we haven't yet realized and once you see that there's also potential for EBITDA margin growth in that regard as well. so we think there's still growth out there for margins. We're not going to forget about costs, but we also –we do believe the fundamentals of the market will give us some tailwinds on that as well.

Matthew Chen

Great, thanks Jeff. I might turn over for other people to have questions, but I might come back to you on the price EBITDA metrics that you flagged late last year. thanks.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] and Mr. Chen if you had any additional follow-on. I would encourage you to raise your hand again. We'll be happy to take additional questions from you. I'm not seeing any other hands up at this time.

Jeff Olsen

Okay, Joshua.

Operator

I'm sorry, Mr. Chen has raised his hand again. If you don't mind we'll turn to additional questions from Matthew. Thank you Matthew go ahead.

Matthew Chen

Thanks very much. Jeff just on so the positive EBITDA metrics. I think which was flagged last year. I think I'll note in over the year as you pointed out already I think volumes have increased significantly - well not significantly but healthily in drilling and [indiscernible] products. But the pricing hasn't sort of matched that pricing growth it hasn't quite matched and you're not sort of saying that. well you hadn't seen that in 2018. [Indiscernible] to talk more around your 2019's expectations there.

Jeff Olsen

We don't disclose what our projections are for pricing volume mix or indeed for revenue going forward. so I think we won't be able to talk much about that today Matthew. We do note very much so that price has a big impact on EBITDA going forward and we have seen, we saw just under 2% on drilling services side this year and those even numbers in that range have an impact on our results going forward. it's not they - it's not that price hasn't had any help to our EBITDA performance. But certainly it hasn't been as much as we would hope to as some point and if you look at prices in the drilling industry today versus what they were in say 2012, we're certainly a lot lower in both nominal, clearly in real terms but also in nominal terms. And so therefore, we think that there is going to be some room for that in the future in our industry.

Having said that, we'll also note that the dynamics in some ways depend upon the juniors entering the market and we haven't seen a lot of that yet. So the conditions aren't quite right for some of those price increases that we might anticipate going forward. so while we don't give forward-looking information out on what we think price and volume will be, we do note that the industry should expect some of that in the future when the conditions are right. Does that make sense?

Matthew Chen

Great. no, that's great. thanks. Any sort of expectation on your path for - those sort of juniors might weigh back in?

Jeff Olsen

Well I think - listen - it could be that some of these mergers and the divestments that result from that this deep core assets provide some opportunities for juniors. But even those M&A activities are somewhat [indiscernible] particularly with the news that we've had in the last five or six days. So as a result, you would probably have a pretty good guess on what's going to happen in the industry as well as I would. Did you want to add anything to that, Miguel?

Miguel Disden

Yes, on the fundamentals [indiscernible]. In terms of the net debt going down across the industry and people have cash available. Feedback from [indiscernible] was quite positive. [Indiscernible] will be more bullish this year than last year and we'll be going to PDAC next week, so we'll have a good chance of sort of get a feel for the room in PDAC where the juniors are right as well.

Jeff Olsen

Well we don't have a concrete view yet and I'm not sure anybody in the industry quite does yet.

Matthew Chen

Okay, thanks. And just on sort of the coming years interest payment. So I think last year clients cost us sort of give or take $7 million or $8 million. I note that, your average interest rate will tick down a little bit next year, but there's sort of half cash payment kicks in as well so, ball park sort of [indiscernible] interest payment in cash, is that right?

Miguel Disden

Yes, I think that's roughly right.

Matthew Chen

Just noting that your cash position at the moment is I think it was end of the period, 40-odd was it?

Miguel Disden

Yes just below 40.

Jeff Olsen

Remember that in 2018, Matthew we also were still paying up a significant number in fees related to our recapitalization which do not reoccur. So if you're trying to look at incremental cash out the door, it's - the cash interest is under 30 and it's not that dissimilar to the number we paid out in fees. So you're not really looking at a material step up in the cash payments out the door for things that are non-operational related.

Matthew Chen

Right. Okay. Yes, okay. So I mean it's sort of bit a pressure to tick the positive operational cash flow which I think ticked into positive to the first time in couple of years, is that right?

Jeff Olsen

That's right.

Matthew Chen

And just so another one if you'll indulge me. Thanks. Just on the re-domicile. I note that, I think last update was that you potentially going for an exemption for the shareholder capped test. But this I think the lightest update is now, not to perceive with further vote so [indiscernible] domicile.

Jeff Olsen

That's right, we wanted to be clear about that. I'm going to turn it over to Robert to make a comment here. But before he does, let me just say I think what the judge has said is that the process that was waged by a particular shareholder and because it was significantly misleading the impugned the integrity of the process itself and opened the door for us to go through for another count. At this point, we think we should be focusing on other things right now instead of trying to do that one more time right now. There might be other opportunities in the future, but at this point we're going to stop that process and not continue it.

So Robert would you like to add anything to that?

Robert Closner

Thanks Jeff. I'm not sure there's much to add. When we reviewed the opportunity, we did make the argument to the court to try and give us an opportunity with regards to the headcount test. And the court did give us the rate to the second vote, but ultimately in discussing it both at the management level and the board, the decision was made to as Jeff said look forward and then focused on other elements of the business at this time.

Matthew Chen

Okay, thanks. That's it from me. Thanks.

Operator

It looks like John has potentially raised hand again. John I'll go ahead and un-mute your line. Mr. Anderson, go ahead.

John Anderson

Thank you. My question is sort of general in nature again. I think exploration in Australia is been picking up for sometime but I doubt it never [indiscernible] of exploration in another countries. So I'm just wondering whether you can give an overview comments on what's happening in some of the major markets.

Jeff Olsen

Sure let me give you what's happened in 2018 in those markets. We saw pick up sort of across the board, really across all of the world. North America was like strong, I'd probably put North America in the top tier. Africa and Latin America, we saw good gains there as well. as well as, as you mentioned in Australia and maybe less so in the wider Asia Pacific from our perspective than the lesser world that Australia is improved. So I don't think it's a limited improvement. I think what you're seeing is a much more of a general improvement. And I think if you look at the different commodities out there. You might see more improvement in other area beyond for what is important in our business beyond Australia given that the intensity of drilling in gold in some of the geographic presence of gold in other parts of the world like North America, South America and Africa. Does that help John?

John Anderson

Yes.

Operator

Gentlemen, it looks like the audience is satisfied. I do not see any hands raised.

Jeff Olsen

All right, well thank you everyone for joining our call this afternoon or this morning depending on where you're at and we're very proud of what our 2018 results and I'm glad that you're supporting us and continuing to be part of the Boart Longyear family here and thank you very much and we'll end the call now.