Why JD.Com Will Crush The Bears In 2019 And Is My Highest Conviction Buy

Investors looking for short-term gain may wish to invest before earnings, but risk-adverse investors would be better waiting until after due to the stock being overbought in the short term.

Despite this, I believe that the recent slowdown isn't permanent, and there are many reasons to believe a turnaround is likely in the near to mid future.

After 2018, it is understandable why many investors are hesitant about investing in JD.com, due to its low margin business model and the risks associated with the Chinese economy.

Since peaking on June 15, JD.com (JD) has been on a downtrend, both in stock price and in sentiment. With the Chinese economy continuing to slow down, and JD's business model notorious for its low margin nature, investors are becoming skeptical as to whether they will ever achieve consistent profits. Furthermore, whereas investors were once willing to forgo profits due to the rate at which JD was able to grow revenues, this has now slowed down, causing them to lose any growth premium that they might have once enjoyed.

As someone who has been a shareholder over the past 8 months, JD has become my worst-performing position by a large margin. Now the stock is starting to recover, a choice must be made: double down on my current position, or sell out on the recent rally. Although I am fully aware of the information above, I believe the former is a far better option, due in part to the deteriorating prospects that my vision expects will occur. As any stock market participant knows, the market tends to project current trends indefinitely into the future, which was the main result of the decline when the market realized that JD had "only" grown by 25% in the last quarter, as opposed to the 30% plus from before. The opposite, however, also holds if revenue and margin numbers are improved. Just like last year, I highly doubt expectations will be met over the coming quarters - with the only difference being the direction of the misses, for the reasons presented below:

1: Service revenues - Who said JD was destined for low margins?

First and foremost, the idea that JD will never be able to achieve the margins necessary to become highly profitable needs to be addressed. Without taking into consideration improvements that can come in its core retail business, there is one region that should be able to easily boost its margins - which happened to be growing at a 49% rate last quarter. This area is its service section, which encompasses all the different services that JD is able to provide to the merchants on its platform. For example, last year Unilever (NYSE:UL) (NYSE:UN) used JD's vast warehouse system to move its goods to different locations throughout China, with JD able to provide last mile delivery to the products final location. Now that management has executed on its goal to fully build its logistics network throughout the country, it will be able to further integrate its network to bring maximum utility to its customers.

The great part about these services is that now that the initial investments have taken place, there are relatively few costs to running the system. This transformation has many similarities with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which has gone from being only a hardware company to one which makes a large amount of money from services, due to the high margins it achieves. If scaled correctly, services should prove to also be a cash cow for JD (even more so due to the lack of profits in its main business) along with increasing the "stickiness" of its ecosystem - something crucial if it wishes to defend itself from Alibaba's (BABA) increasing interest in copying its logistics strategy.

2: Are margins even that low to begin with?

As the above shows, services are a great catalyst for margin expansion in the future. Even acknowledging this, one question remains: why are margins so low to begin with? To put them into perspective, this is what they have been over the past few years:

Since late 2015, margins have been steadily increasing on a YOY basis. This has allowed the company to be making a very slight profit over the past few quarters, after many years of losing money. I am very confident that this trend should continue over 2019, allowing the margins to creep closer to that 2-3% range that investors have been hoping for in the past.

The reason for this is simple: JD gains most of its advantage over its competitors due to its world-class logistics network. By leveraging this, it is able to deliver its products to almost anywhere in China in under 24 hours.

This doesn't come cheap, and its expansion has been one of management's main priorities since 2015 - the same year that margins crashed.

(Source: 2015 Q4 earnings and 2018 Q3 earnings reports)

In Q4 2014, Property, equipment and software on JD's balance sheet totaled around 2.4 billion yuan. By 2015, this figure had more than doubled to 6.2 billion yuan, and has since almost tripled again to its current figure of 18.4 billion yuan in Q3 2018 (with a 50% increase just in the last year alone.) This is a 650% increase in 4 years, which is a testament to how important it believes it is to build out its competitive advantage - whatever the cost.

When this is all taken into account, it is amazing that JD has even started to make small profits over this time frame. It has been investing every bit of profit back into its business, which has masked the great increase in its numbers during the same time frame. Now that it has finished building out its logistics network (as I previously mentioned), it should be able to start reaping the rewards of its investments and start to keep more money on the balance sheet. Although I do not think investments are stopping completely anytime soon (and I very much hope they do not), this slowdown marks a key transition for the company and should be a welcome relief to investors.

Another thing worth noting is that along with construction expenses, JD has been investing heavily into Artificial intelligence (AI). This expenditure increased by over 100% last year, which also cut into the company's margins. This is also expected to level off relative to profit growth this year, which should further improve its margin situation.

Overall, although margins may be low currently, they are artificially low and are bound to improve in the future, solely due to the company not spending as much. The fact it is even able to generate a profit currently is great, and this trend should easily be able to continue in the future, which should help the stock price significantly, due to the high rate of cash flow growth possible from the current level.

3: Revenue growth - Strong even after slowing. A turnaround may also be in sight.

Even once margins are able to expand, this alone would be little reason to invest into JD - there are many other businesses already making heaps of cash to invest in. For this to be a good long-term investment, substantial revenue growth is also needed, something JD has managed to consistently achieve:

The most recent 9-month period saw YOY growth of 30%, which still shows it is growing very strongly. Although this may be a significant slowdown compared to previous years, it is still far above the rate of growth of Chinese online retail:

This fact highlights how even with Alibaba growing fast, JD is able to expand its share of the Chinese retail market. So long as its growth rate continues to stay above the broader growth, there should be no concern that the company is not able to compete with its competition, and it is clear to me that the Chinese market is not "winner takes all," but big enough for multiple players to compete.

Bears may still argue that "this time is different," and that its current slowdown is likely to be the start of the company's fall into irrelevance. In truth, I am confident that the opposite is actually the case, and we may now see faster growth rates ahead.

Consumer Goods sales - a new growth area: Investors in JD should know that the company's main specialty is the sale of electronic devices. Despite these sales continuing to outpace the broader market, as shown in this article by fellow SA contributor Li Li, this market isn't growing at the rate it used to, due to smartphone saturation in China. Because of this, JD has been trying to expand into other industries for a few years now. One of these areas was Apparel; however, after Alibaba poached many brands from its site in 2017, these efforts were weakened (although its investment in Vipshop (VIPS) was done to counter this).

One area I believe isn't getting enough credit is its Consumer Goods business, whose revenues are the lion's share of "General Merchandise" below, which along with Apparel, comprises of many other areas that focus on consumer products.

This category sticks out to me simply due to the fact it grew by just under 50% YOY as of last time it was announced. The fact it is transitioning into other areas should be very welcome news to investors due to this diversification allowing it to not be dependent on one section for its growth. This is also one of the reasons I am confident it should be able to continue growing, or start growing faster than its current growth rate, due to this area having a far larger total addressable market size. Whereas China's economy once relied on manufacturing to grow, it is now transitioning into one based on consumption by its ever-growing middle class, which is good news for any business that can cater to it. This is definitely a step in the right direction to do that.

4: Innovation: How JD is continuing to grow and expand into all parts of Chinese life.

While JD is best known today as the "Amazon of China," Richard Liu originally didn't expect his company to be the online retail giant that it is today. This is due to it starting not as an online store, but as a chain of 12 retail stores based in Beijing. It was only 5 years after founding it, when the stores were forced to close temporarily due to a SARS epidemic did the idea of operation online even occur to him.

Fast forward to the present day, and the company is increasingly interested in expanding its presence into every aspect of people lives. As part of this, the company wishes to open 1 million retail stores by the end of this year, which should result in roughly 1000 stores opening daily. This is a scale unmatched even by its greatest competitor Alibaba, and shows how crucial offline presence is to its overall plans.

But how will the company finance such aggressive expansion, and won't it push back its profitability even further? By using a franchise model for all of its stores, JD will take on a comparatively small amount of the upfront fees to open a store, and almost none of the risk of any one store closing down, whilst collecting an annual fee from each store. This should allow it to achieve high-profit margins from an industry which typically has very small margins, by acting as the middle-man instead of the ones actually selling the products.

The prospects of opening a store are also very appealing to many in China. Richard Liu has said that the company receives over 50,000 applicants to start one each day, likely due to the $900 a month salary owners can expect to make - which is high compared to the average pay in rural China. Although most do not have the means to finance one upfront, JD has started a program whereby it is willing to loan to potential store owners money through its subsidy, JD Finance. This not only means that many stores can be opened, but its success will also help its finance section, due to the money it will make from giving out more loans.

If that isn't enough, they are also opening hundreds of unmanned stores across the country. These can be put into more developed urban areas, which have high amounts of people living nearby. By doing this, the company is able to save on the costs of human capital in the more expensive areas, whilst using its franchise model in the rest.

Automisation is also transforming other parts of its business. For example, its warehouses are increasingly being operated by only robots. One in Shanghai, which handles around 200,000 packages a day, has a staff count of 4 people. What are those people even doing? Well, that's simple - overseeing the robots! Most importantly for the company and what should really excite investors is the company's extensive use of drone technology. Unlike other companies such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the west, JD is already using drones on a commercial basis, especially to reach remote places that would usually be hard to reach. The company is currently in the process of training its employees to operate the drones, through the use of a 3-month training course, and have plans to expand them to other countries in the SEA region, with the most recent country to approve its operation being Japan, where it has partnered up with the retailer Rakuten.

In the next 12-24 months, I believe that the capability of these drones will have reached a point that they can allow for massive employment savings for JD, along with streamlining its already world-class logistics network. Given time, it may even start exporting its technology to European companies, which would have much to benefit from co-operation with JD in this area.

Valuation

When all of the above is taken into consideration it would be understandable for JD to trade at a premium to your standard retailer. After investing into establishing a world-class logistics system (and yes, its logistics system is unmatched by any other company of the same scale worldwide), it is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the growth in the Chinese market. Yet despite this, the company is now at a level which is almost half the price that it traded at a year ago:

Data by YCharts

Again, this would be understandable if its business was struggling and failing to keep up with the growth rate of the broader market, but as we know, this is not the case. If you look at the rate of growth of its business since its IPO, an interesting trend emerges:

If you had owned the stock since its IPO, your position's value would have barely moved, yet despite this its revenue increased by over 235% (and this is before you count for Q4 2018), causing its PS ratio to drop by 65% in this time frame. Although it hasn't yet made any great profits, I believe this is a classic example of the market looking at the past, without factoring what profits lie in the future. Now that margins are finally going into the green, the company should be able to report consistent and increasing profits, similar to what Amazon has been doing in the last 12 months. This should cause the market to focus less on revenue, and more on profit, a change in thinking that should allow the stock to break out of its current area.

Due to it dropping so low, I believe it is completely possible that the stock will rally to previous highs over 2019. With the stock currently valuing its main business at less than $10 billion, a significant margin of safety exists at these levels. It is, for this reason, I believe this stock is a strong buy, and plan on increasing my position on further weakness.

For risk-averse investors, I suggest waiting until after earnings before initiating a position, due to the sharp run-up over the past 2 weeks. This has resulted in it becoming overbought in the short term, and the announcement of US-China trade talks on the same day of the earnings announcement means that even if the company reports good earnings, the stock may fall due to currently elevated market expectations. If you are willing to take this risk, JD has previously shown that it only takes one big event for the stock to move significantly, a fact that could result in large gains for those willing to buy before March 1.

UPDATE: As of finishing the article, positive news has come out saying that the US-China trade talks are on hold for now due to negotiations going well. This event should further add to increased optimism in the Chinese market, and further adds to the appeal of getting into weakened Chinese equities at current prices. Due to this, there is a high possibility that I buy some more JD stock over the next 1-2 weeks.

Conclusion

This snapshot of the company shows why although JD has managed to achieve great success since it was founded, its growth has only just begun. Now with the company finally finishing to lay the groundwork of its operations, the company looks set to transition to a higher margin innovative retailer both on and offline.

Also, before someone mentions it, let me give you a quick reminder of how the market isn't always correct:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

I guarantee many lost their nerve after those 3 years of losses in Amazon, but look where it is at today. Stay on course, stick to the fundamentals, and the market will catch up (/fall back) eventually, a fact that should reward JD investors over the next 5-10 years handsomely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD, BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.