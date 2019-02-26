Ares Capital's Dividend, NAV, And Valuation Versus 10 BDC Peers - Part 1 (Indications Of An Undervalued Stock)

My buy, sell, or hold recommendation and current price target for ARCC is stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

By providing these comparable sector metrics, this article sheds light on some useful quantitative data when assessing each company’s past, current, and likely future performance.

Focus of Article:

The focus of PART 1 of this article is to analyze Ares Capital Corp.’s (ARCC) recent results and compare several of the company’s metrics to ten other business development company (“BDC”) peers. This analysis will show past and current data with supporting documentation within two tables. Table 1 will compare ARCC’s recent net asset value (“NAV”), economic return, net investment income (“NII”), stock price to annualized NII ratio, and percentage of total investment income attributable to capitalized payment-in-kind (“PIK”) income to the other BDC peers. Table 1 will also provide a premium (discount) to NAV analysis using stock prices as of 2/22/2019. Table 2 will compare ARCC’s investment portfolio (including several additional metrics) as of 9/30/2018 and 12/31/2018 to the other ten BDC peers.

I am writing this two-part article due to the continued requests that such an analysis be specifically performed on ARCC and some of the company’s BDC peers at periodic intervals. These BDC peers include Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV), Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN), Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GDBC), Medley Capital Corp. (MCC), Oaktree (OAK) Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT), Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC), Solar Capital, Ltd. (SLRC), and TPG Specialty Lending Corp. (TSLX). Due to the fact FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NEWT), and Blackrock (BLK) TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) have yet to report earnings for each company’s calendar fourth quarter of 2018, PART 1’s comparative metrics are not yet available for these BDCs.

Understanding the general characteristics of each company’s investment portfolio and operating performance can shed some light on which companies are overvalued or undervalued strictly per a “numbers” analysis. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/sector. However, I believe this analysis would be a good “starting-point” to begin a discussion on the topic. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for ARCC will be in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

NAV, Economic Return (Loss), Current Premium (Discount) to NAV, and NII Analysis - Overview:

Let us start this analysis by second getting accustomed to the information provided in Table 1 below. This will be beneficial when explaining how ARCC compares to the company’s ten other BDC peers regarding the metrics stated above. Due to the fact several BDC peers listed in Table 1 have a different fiscal year-end, all quarterly results are based on a calendar year-end. For instance, all metrics below are stated “Q4 2018” even though this does not correspond to every company’s fiscal year-end. Readers should be aware as such when the analysis is presented below.

Table 1 –NAV, Economic Return (Loss), Current Premium (Discount) to NAV, NII, and Capitalized PIK Analysis

(Source: Table created by me, obtaining historical stock prices from NASDAQ and each company’s NAV per share figures from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Table 1 above provides the following information on ARCC and the ten other BDC peers (see each corresponding column): 1) NAV per share at the end of the calendar third quarter of 2018; 2) NAV per share at the end of the calendar fourth quarter of 2018; 3) NAV per share change during the calendar fourth quarter of 2018 (percentage); 4) economic return (loss) during the calendar fourth quarter of 2018 (percentage); 5) economic return (loss) during the trailing twelve-months (percentage); 6) stock price as of 2/22/2019; 7) 2/22/2019 premium (discount) to NAV per share at the end of the calendar fourth quarter of 2018 (percentage); 8) NII per share during the calendar fourth quarter of 2018; 9) NII per share change versus the prior quarter; 10) 2/22/2019 stock price to annualized NII ratio; and 11) percentage of total investment income attributable to capitalized PIK (deferred) income. Now that an overview has been provided, let us start the comparative analysis.

ARCC:

Using Table 1 above as a reference, ARCC had a NAV of $17.16 per share at the end of the calendar third quarter of 2018. ARCC had a NAV of $17.12 per share at the end of the calendar fourth quarter of 2018. This calculates to a quarterly NAV decrease of ($0.04) per share or (0.23%). When including ARCC’s quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, the company had an economic return (change in NAV and accrued dividend) of $0.35 per share or 2.04% for the calendar fourth quarter of 2018. It should also be noted ARCC had a trailing twelve-month economic return of $2.01 per share or 11.94% which outperformed most of the BDC peers within this analysis (GAIN had the largest economic return by far followed by OCSL in second).

ARCC’s performance during the past four quarters was mainly attributable to the following two factors: 1) minor net underpayment of dividends when compared to the company’s NII; and 2) notable net realized gains within several investments (especially Alcami Holdings, LLC [Alcami]). This is a good transition to the next topic of discussion, an analysis of ARCC’s investment portfolio (including several additional metrics) as of 9/30/2018 and 12/31/2018. To begin this analysis, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – Investment Portfolio Composition Analysis (Including Several Additional Metrics; 12/31/2018 Versus 9/30/2018)

(Source: Table created by me, directly obtaining some figures/percentages from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1]. All remaining figures/percentages were calculated using data obtained within the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, ARCC had 47% and 30% of the company’s investment portfolio in senior secured first- and second-lien loans as of 12/31/2018, respectively. As such, these types of loans comprised the majority of ARCC’s investment portfolio. When compared to the prior quarter, ARCC’s percentage of senior secured first- and second-lien loans increased 3% and remained unchanged, respectively. ARCC also had 11%, less than 1%, and 12% of the company’s investment portfolio in subordinated debt (unsecured loans), collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”)/credit-linked notes (“CLN”) (structured securitizations) + other, and equity/warrants, respectively. When compared to the prior quarter, ARCC’s percentage of subordinated debt (unsecured loans), CLO/CLN (structured securitizations) + other, and equity/warrants decreased (2%), remained unchanged, and decreased (1%), respectively. As such, there was no notable shift in investment portfolio composition during the calendar fourth quarter of 2018.

As of 12/31/2018, ARCC’s investment portfolio had a “fair market value (“FMV”) versus cost” ratio of 0.9736x. When compared to the ten other BDC peers within this analysis, this ratio was slightly above the mean of 0.9706x. When compared to a ratio of 0.9779x as of 9/30/2018, ARCC’s ratio slightly decreased during the calendar fourth quarter of 2018. This was a similar trend across most of the BDC sector as broader market volatility negatively impacted asset pricing (especially broadly syndicated loans).

ARCC had 2.5% and 0.6% of the company’s investment portfolio on “non-accrual” status as of 12/31/2018; based on its amortized cost basis and FMV, respectively. When compared to the ten other BDC peers as of 12/31/2018, ARCC’s amortized cost and FMV non-accrual percentage was modestly below the mean of 5.0% and 2.6%, respectively. In addition, unlike some BDC peers, ARCC’s non-accrual percentages did not experience an “uptick” during the calendar third or fourth quarters of 2018 (a positive catalyst/trend).

As of 12/31/2018, ARCC’s investment portfolio since the company’s initial public offering (“IPO”) had generated a cumulative realized gain of $1.31 per share (when based on a per share count as of 12/31/2018). When compared to the ten other BDC peers within this analysis, ARCC had the second largest cumulative realized gain per share amount (another positive catalyst/factor). ARCC’s cumulative realized gain (loss) figure was notably more attractive when compared to the mean of ($1.24) per share. In fact, only ARCC, GAIN, GBDC, TSLX, and PFLT had a cumulative realized gain as of 12/31/2018. I believe calculating a BDC’s cumulative realized gain (loss) per share amount provides an extremely useful metric when analyzing the long-term performance of management’s underwriting abilities, due diligence, and expertise. This metric provides direct evidence ARCC’s management team has continued to find attractive debt/equity investments over a long period of time which, more times than not, have ultimately delivered attractive risk-adjusted returns. I am the only contributor on Seeking Alpha to provide this specific metric (also considers Marketplace services; includes reconciling all necessary cumulative adjustments within this account to provide a “proper/ true” per share amount). This holds especially true due to the recent Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) disclosure change when it comes to equity presentation.

As of 12/31/2018, 3.00% of ARCC’s portfolio had debt and equity investments within the oil and gas sector (including certain investments in the energy sector which had “oil and gas” characteristics and/or services closely linked to the sector). When compared to the ten other BDC peers within this analysis, ARCC’s oil and gas exposure was slightly below the mean of 3.19%. When compared to the prior quarter, ARCC’s exposure to the oil and gas sector slightly increased; mainly due to FMV fluctuations.

Once again using Table 1 as a reference, ARCC’s NII of $0.476 per share during the calendar fourth quarter of 2018 exceeded all but one BDC peer within this analysis. When comparing each company’s stock price as of 2/22/2019 to its annualized NII, ARCC had the fourth lowest ratio at 9.16x (another positive catalyst/factor). ARCC’s current annualized NII ratio is slightly more attractive when compared to a ratio of 9.78x as of 11/23/2018 (even with the recent modest increase in stock price).

During the calendar fourth quarter of 2018, 3.48% of ARCC’s total investment income was attributable to capitalized PIK income which was a decrease of (1.78%) when compared to the prior quarter (a positive catalyst/trend). When compared to the ten other BDC peers within this analysis, this was slightly below the mean of 3.86%. I believe it is never a positive catalyst/trend when a BDC has any portion of its accrued income classified as being capitalized/deferred. Simply put, under GAAP, PIK income is revenue that is currently being “booked” but has not actually been received in cash. In a majority of cases, capitalized PIK income is paid in cash at maturity/when a sale occurs. However, more times than not, capitalized PIK income is a contractual amendment regarding a portfolio company who is, at the time, having operational troubles (which increases the probability of the inability of paying its loan obligations). As such, it is usually the case capitalized PIK income is never “completely” received in cash upon maturity/when a sale occurs. In my professional opinion, if a BDC has a large/above average portion of its investment income classified/accrued as capitalized PIK income, it should be seen as a concern regarding future performance.

As of 2/22/2019 ARCC’s stock price traded at $17.44 per share. When calculated, ARCC’s stock price was trading at a premium to NAV as of 12/31/2018 of $0.32 per share or 1.87%.

Comparison of ARCC’s NAV, Economic Return, Valuation, NII, and Other Metrics to Ten BDC Peers:

Many readers have continued to request that I provide various metrics for the BDC stocks I currently cover in ranking order. As such, using Table 1 above as a reference, the following were the economic return (loss) percentages for ARCC and the ten other BDC peers during the trailing twelve-months (in order of highest to lowest economic return/lowest to highest economic loss; very good indication of recent overall performance):

1) GAIN: 28.40% economic return

2) OCSL: 12.78% economic return

3) ARCC: 11.94% economic return

4) TSLX: 11.92% economic return

5) GBDC: 8.26% economic return

6) SLRC: 7.22% economic return

7) PFLT: 6.72% economic return

8) AINV: 5.23% economic return

9) PSEC: 4.98% economic return

10) OCSI: 1.85% economic return

11) MCC: (23.36%) economic loss

Next, the following were the non-accrual percentages for ARCC and the ten other BDC peers as of 12/31/2018 (in order of lowest to highest percentage; based on amortized cost [excluding any debt-to-equity exchanges and recently written-off/sold investments]):

1) PFLT: 0.0% non-accrual rate (0.0% as of 9/30/2018)

1) SLRC: 0.0% non-accrual rate (0.0% as of 9/30/2018)

1) TSLX: 0.0% non-accrual rate (0.0% as of 9/30/2018)

4) OCSI: 0.1% non-accrual rate (0.1% as of 9/30/2018)

5) GBDC: 0.6% non-accrual rate (0.7% as of 9/30/2018)

6) ARCC: 2.5% non-accrual rate (2.7% as of 9/30/2018)

7) AINV: 3.4% non-accrual rate (3.2% as of 9/30/2018)

8) PSEC: 8.0% non-accrual rate (5.8% as of 9/30/2018)

9) GAIN: 12.4% non-accrual rate (12.2% as of 9/30/2018)

10) OCSL: 13.2% non-accrual rate (13.8% as of 9/30/2018)

11) MCC: 14.6% non-accrual rate (19.7% as of 9/30/2018; decrease due to large realized losses [write-offs])

Next, the following were the cumulative realized gain (loss) per share amounts for ARCC and the ten other BDC peers as of 12/31/2018 (share count as of 12/31/2018 with the exception of AINV who recently performed a reverse 1:3 stock split [in order to more accurately present past performance]; in order of highest to lowest realized gain/lowest to highest realized loss [great indication of long-term performance of management’s underwriting abilities/due diligence/expertise]):

1) GAIN: $2.64 per share cumulative realized gain (IPO = 2005)

2) ARCC: $1.31 per share cumulative realized gain (IPO = 2004)

3) TSLX: $0.52 per share cumulative realized gain (IPO = 2014)

4) GBDC: $0.42 per share cumulative realized gain (IPO = 2010)

5) PFLT: $0.25 per share cumulative realized gain (IPO = 2011)

6) SLRC: ($0.57) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2010)

7) PSEC: ($1.27) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2004)

8) OCSI: ($1.70) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2013)

9) OCSL: ($4.08) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2008)

10) AINV*: ($5.20) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2004)

11) MCC: ($5.94) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2011)

* = Based on 12/31/2018 share count excluding recent reverse 1:3 stock split (to more accurately present past performance)

Next, the following were the 2/22/2019 premium (discount) to NAV as of 12/31/2018 percentages for ARCC and the ten other BDC peers (in order of largest to smallest discount/smallest to largest premium):

1) MCC: (37.43%) discount to NAV as of 12/31/2018

2) PSEC: (23.61%) discount to NAV as of 12/31/2018

3) AINV: (17.18%) discount to NAV as of 12/31/2018

4) OCSL: (15.02%) discount to NAV as of 12/31/2018

5) OCSI: (8.80%) discount to NAV as of 12/31/2018

6) GAIN: (3.83%) discount to NAV as of 12/31/2018

7) PFLT: (2.05%) discount to NAV as of 12/31/2018

8) SLRC: (1.61%) discount to NAV as of 12/31/2018

9) ARCC: 1.87% premium to NAV as of 12/31/2018

10) GBDC: 15.22% premium to NAV as of 12/31/2018

11) TSLX: 29.05% premium to NAV as of 12/31/2018

Next, the following were the NII (loss) per share amounts for ARCC and the ten other BDC peers during the calendar fourth quarter of 2018 (in order of highest to lowest NII per share/lowest to highest net investment loss per share):

1) TSLX: $0.675 per share NII ($0.179 increase versus Q3 2018; notable “one-time” and accretion income)

2) ARCC: $0.476 per share NII ($0.042 increase versus Q3 2018)

3) AINV: $0.449 per share NII (($0.002) decrease versus Q3 2018)

4) SLRC: $0.437 per share NII ($0.001 increase versus Q3 2018)

5) GBDC: $0.329 per share NII (($0.008) decrease versus Q3 2018)

6) PFLT: $0.282 per share NII (($0.019) decrease versus Q3 2018)

7) PSEC: $0.221 per share NII (($0.012) decrease versus Q3 2018)

8) GAIN: $0.183 per share NII ($0.305 increase versus Q3 2018; notable decrease in quarterly accrued incentive fees payable per GAAP)

9) OCSI: $0.165 per share NII (($0.024) decrease versus Q3 2018)

10) OCSL: $0.123 per share NII ($0.002 increase versus Q3 2018)

11) MCC: $0.032 per share NII ($0.019 increase versus Q3 2018)

Next, the following were the 2/22/2019 stock price to annualized NII per share amounts for ARCC and the ten other BDC peers during the calendar fourth quarter of 2018 (in order of lowest to highest ratio):

1) TSLX: 7.77x (10.20x as of 11/23/2018)

2) PSEC: 7.79x (7.36x as of 11/23/2018)

3) AINV: 8.77x (8.70x as of 11/23/2018)

4) ARCC: 9.16x (9.78x as of 11/23/2018)

5) OCSL: 10.70x (9.27x as of 11/23/2018)

6) PFLT: 11.85x (10.92x as of 11/23/2018)

7) SLRC: 12.25x (12.15x as of 11/23/2018)

8) OCSI: 13.03x (11.20x as of 11/23/2018)

9) GBDC: 13.97x (13.76x as of 11/23/2018)

10) GAIN: 16.47x (N/A as of 11/23/2018; Q3 2018 net investment loss)

11) MCC: 27.17x (65.58x as of 11/23/2018)

Finally, the following were the percentage of total investment income attributable to capitalized PIK (deferred) income for ARCC and the ten other BDC peers during the calendar fourth quarter of 2018 (in order of lowest to highest percentage [very good indication of overall health of investment portfolio]):

1) GAIN: 0.00% capitalized PIK income (0.00% last quarter)

2) OCSI: 0.07% capitalized PIK income (3.64% last quarter)

3) GBDC: 0.21% capitalized PIK income (0.54% last quarter)

4) SLRC: 2.09% capitalized PIK income (0.13% last quarter)

5) OCSL: 2.17% capitalized PIK income (1.31% last quarter)

6) TSLX: 2.42% capitalized PIK income (3.01% last quarter)

7) PFLT: 2.68% capitalized PIK income (4.64% last quarter)

8) AINV: 3.34% capitalized PIK income (3.46% last quarter)

9) ARCC: 3.48% capitalized PIK income (5.26% last quarter)

10) PSEC: 5.31% capitalized PIK income (5.17% last quarter)

11) MCC: 18.12% capitalized PIK income (17.73% last quarter)

Conclusions Drawn (PART 1):

PART 1 of this article has analyzed ARCC and ten other BDC peers in regards to the following metrics: 1) trailing twelve-month economic return (loss) (good indicator of recent overall performance); 2) percentage of investments on non-accrual status as of 12/31/2018 (good indicator of overall portfolio “health”); 3) cumulative gain (loss) per share as of 12/31/2018 (great indicator of long-term performance); 4) current premium (discount) to NAV as of 12/31/2018; 5) quarterly NII per share; 6) current stock price to annualized NII ratio (good indicator of overall valuation); and 7) percentage of total investment income attributable to capitalized PIK (deferred) income.

When compared to the ten other BDC peers within this analysis, I believe ARCC once again outperformed all but one of the company’s BDC peers I currently cover during the calendar fourth quarter of 2018 regarding its NII per share and all but two regarding its economic return percentage (a positive factor/trend). This article also highlighted ARCC had a slightly above average FMV versus cost ratio, modestly below average investments on non-accrual status, slightly below average exposure to the oil and gas sector (including certain investments in the energy sector which had oil and gas characteristics and/or services closely linked to the sector), and the second highest cumulative realized gain per share as of 12/31/2018.

While ARCC trades at a minor (less than 5%) premium to NAV and at a minor-modest premium to most of the BDC peers within this analysis, I believe the metrics laid out in this two-part article provide factual, quantitative support as to why this company deserves to trade at an even larger premium to most of the BDC peers within this analysis and more towards the current NAV premium of GBDC. Over the prior several months, even though ARCC’s stock price has modestly increased, the company’s stock price to annualized NII per share ratio has actually slightly decreased which I believe helps support the notion this BDC remains undervalued (should trade at a higher multiple versus most sector peers; not lower).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate ARCC as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 12.5% premium to the mean of ARCC’s projected NAV as of 3/31/2019 range ($17.35 per share), a HOLD when trading at greater than a 2.5% but less than a 12.5% premium to the mean of ARCC’s projected NAV as of 12/31/2018 range, and a BUY when trading at or less than a 2.5% premium to the mean of ARCC’s projected NAV as of 12/31/2018 range. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last ARCC article (approximately three months ago).

Therefore, I currently rate ARCC as a BUY. As such, I currently believe ARCC is undervalued. My current price target for ARCC is approximately $19.50 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is a $0.10 per share increase when compared to my last ARCC article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is approximately $17.80 per share. This price is also an increase of $0.10 per share when compared to my last ARCC article.

For additional support on my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation, I discussed ARCC’s 2019 dividend sustainability in the following article last November (dividend projections were extremely accurate versus recent declarations regarding both quarterly and special periodic dividends):

Ares Capital's Detailed Dividend Sustainability Analysis (Includes 2019 Dividend Projections)

As of 2/22/2019, I also currently have a BUY recommendation on the following BDC stock analyzed above: 1) SLRC. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on the following BDC stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) AINV; 2) OCSL; 3) GAIN; 4) PSEC; 5) GBDC; 6) MCC; 7) TSLX; and 8) PFLT. I currently have a SELL recommendation on the following BDC stocks analyzed above: 1) OCSI.

Final Note: The analysis performed above does not provide “every” catalyst/factor to consider when choosing a BDC investment. However, I believe this analysis is a good starting point to begin a discussion on the topic. Additional metrics will be analyzed in PART 2 of this article. PART 2 will take a look at ARCC’s past and current dividend rates, yields, and other similar metrics and compare the results to fourteen other BDC peers. Several of these metrics have a direct impact on future operations/results as events unfold.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current BDC Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in ARCC at a weighted average purchase price of $16.40 per share. On 12/10/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in ARCC at a weighted average purchase price of $16.195, $15.305, and $14.924 per share, respectively. When combined, my ARCC position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.293 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each ARCC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 9/6/2017, I re-entered a position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.765 per share. On 10/16/2017 and 11/6/2017, I increased my position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.285 and $5.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my PSEC position has a weighted average purchase price of $6.077 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each PSEC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 2/2/2018, I re-entered a position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $37.425 per share. On 2/5/2018, I increased my position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $35.345 per share. My second purchase was approximately triple the monetary amount of my initial purchase. On 3/1/2018, 10/4/2018, 10/23/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $35.365, $37.645, $36.674, $35.305, and $33.045 per share, respectively. When combined, my MAIN position has a weighted average purchase price of $34.713 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each MAIN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on MAIN.

On 6/5/2018, I initiated a position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $18.502 per share. On 6/14/2018, I increased my position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $17.855 per share. My second purchase was approximately double the monetary amount of my initial purchase. When combined, my TSLX position has a weighted average purchase price of $18.071 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each TSLX trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 10/12/2018, I re-entered a position in NEWT at a weighted average purchase price of $18.355 per share. On 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NEWT at a weighted average purchase price of $15.705 per share, respectively. When combined, my NEWT position has a weighted average purchase price of $16.462 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NEWT trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on NEWT.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in SLRC at a weighted average purchase price of $20.655 per share. On 12/18/2018, I increased my position in SLRC at a weighted average purchase price of $19.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my SLRC position has a weighted average purchase price of $19.909 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each SLRC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, at the end of January 2019 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 87.2% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 100% out of 39 total positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out [no realized total losses]). The modest increase in both percentages, when compared to December 2018, was due to the fact my position in several stocks once again turned modestly-notably positive (mainly due to the recent market rally). I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCC, BLK, MAIN, NEWT, PSEC, SLRC, TSLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AINV, BDCL, BDCS, BIZD, FSK, GAIN, GBDC, MCC, OAK, OCSI, OCSL, PFLT, or TCPC.