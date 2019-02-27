REITs Vs. MLPs: Which Is The Better Investment?

While the yield plus growth prospects that MLPs offer make them appear to be the better option, it is important to remember that real estate has several long-term advantages over pipelines.

Co-produced with Samuel Smith for High Yield Landlord

Two of the best sectors for finding high-yielding equity are REITs and MLPs. This is because both of these business models require companies to distribute a high percentage of cash flows to investors in exchange for being classified as a corporate income tax-exempt pass-through entity. REITs offer a totally passive means of gaining access to the time-tested wealth-building method of investing in a diversified portfolio of real estate, while MLPs offer a higher yielding and more stable cash-flowing means of gaining exposure to the energy boom taking place in the United States right now.

However, for a retiree simply looking to lock in an attractive and stable income stream to sustain him/her in their golden years, which one should they pick? In this article, we will examine the differences in terms of tax considerations, current valuation, and long-term considerations with the aim of helping retirees (and other income investors) more effectively compare the two investment vehicles.

(1) Tax Considerations

Both REITs and MLPs are popular with retirees due to their penchant for throwing off significant amounts of tax-advantaged passive income. REITs do not pay any corporate income tax and as pass-through entities, they get 20% of their dividends exempted from personal income taxation for U.S. citizens thanks to the tax law that took effect in 2018.

MLPs on their part benefit in the same way since they too are corporate tax pass-through entities. Additionally, most of their distributions are tax-deferred as well, which means they simply reduce an investor's tax basis and are therefore only taxed when the investor sells their position. The tax downside of many MLPs is that they issue K-1s, which can significantly complicate tax filing and even preclude some investors from holding them at all. MLPs also might generate unrelated business taxable income (UBTI) which, if large enough, can cause other tax complications in a retirement account.

(2) Current Valuation

As the chart below makes clear, REITs have vastly outperformed MLPs over the past decade: and that outperformance has continued over the past year:

However, MLPs are now in the midst of a strong secular growth cycle and yet trade at extremely cheap valuations. The growth runway appears to have considerable room to run as well, since the world is going to need more oil and natural gas. The International Energy Agency's (IEA) World Energy Outlook 2018 posits that energy demand growth will be driven by developing economies, based on announced energy policy plans and targets. Global energy demand is expected to grow by at least 25% through 2040, thanks in large part to the strong economic momentum in Asian economies like India and continued strong global population growth. While renewable energy and energy efficiency certainly pose a long-term threat, these estimates have already been accounted in the sector's impact quite conservatively, by cutting the projected demand in half.

Another major tailwind for North American pipeline MLPs is that the US and Canada are expected to play a major role in meeting that demand as growing players in the world market of energy production and exportation. In fact, in 2018 the US became the world's largest oil producer, adding to its decade-long reign as the world's largest natural gas producer. Additionally, for about a week last year - for the first time in over 70 years - the US became a net exporter of crude and refined products. This shows just how far the US energy production industry has come over the past couple of decades, given that at the turn of the millennium the country was “being bled dry” by its thirst for foreign oil. Given its strong growth momentum and record-level of proven reserves, the US is expected to retain its leadership in global oil and natural gas production growth for the next several decades, with some forecasts projecting that the US will account for almost three-quarters of the total increase in global oil output and 40% of the global increase in natural gas production over the next 5-6 years. As a result, demand for new and sustained energy infrastructure (i.e., pipelines, storage, export terminals, and processing capacity) will be strong. Connecting supply with demand is going to require significant additional investments in energy infrastructure and this is where MLPs come in the picture.

Additionally, the fundamentals of these companies have never been better. After steadily growing their EBITDA over the past few years, MLPs are beginning to grow their distributions again. On top of that, many of these MLPs have spent the past two years fixing their balance sheets in order to reduce dependence on unforgiving equity markets to fund growth projects. The icing on the cake is that, as already seen in the graphs above, the market has not recognized the fundamental recovery yet in the unit prices. As a result, MLPs stand at their most attractive valuations ever thanks to their significantly de-risked business models, high yields, and strong distribution growth potential. In fact, the yield of the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) is nearly double that of the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ):

Meanwhile, REIT valuations taken as a whole are not nearly as attractive in comparison. However, there is considerable variety in the REIT sector, including numerous blue-chip REITs that yield considerably higher than the VNQ does: stalwart names with investment-grade balance sheets such as Ventas (VTR) at 4.86%, W.P. Carey (WPC) at 5.48%, Kimco (KIM) at 6.31%, and Brookfield Property REIT (BPR) at 6.60%. Granted, their counterparts in the pipeline industry still outyield them (i.e., Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) at 6.17%, Enbridge (ENB) at 6.2%, and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) at 6.78%), but the gap is much narrower among these blue chips, revealing that the risk profile in the general body of MLPs is likely much higher than it is among REITs. This is reflective both of the differences in business model as well as in the long-term outlooks for both sectors.

(3) Long Term Outlook

While both business models pay out attractive cash distributions and generally depend on significant amounts of leverage to juice returns in their respective capital-intensive, low-ROIC industries, the similarities end there. Pipelines are a real asset similar to real estate, yes. However, their business model is inherently inferior to REITs’ because they tend to depreciate in time as limited life assets. Real estate, on the other hand, appreciates over time and, if well-maintained, can last virtually forever. This ability to appreciate with inflation is magnified given our conviction that interest rates will likely remain in the lowish band for the foreseeable future due to the fact that government, corporate, and individual debts are higher than ever before. As a result, the political pressures in democratic countries like Japan, Germany, and the United States to keep interest rates low are only growing with the size of their indebtedness.

In addition to the limited-life usability of the pipeline structures themselves, pipelines typically have a limited useful life as well in that once all of the energy resources are depleted in a given area, those pipelines are no longer needed. In contrast, well-placed apartment buildings, hospitals, warehouses, shopping centers, single family homes, etc. can stand forever. Furthermore, even if a property’s useful life has ended, real estate can oftentimes be repurposed at an attractive cost, helping the building and land to retain their value. Pipelines cannot be repurposed in a similar way other than to be perhaps sold for scrap.

Finally, the fact that real estate is a perpetual asset and pipelines are limited-life assets has a significant impact on their financing and cash flow management. Since real estate tends to appreciate with inflation over time, it is much easier to secure long-term financing for investment projects than it is for pipeline projects as the assets age. This especially plays out towards the end of the useful life of a pipeline, as lenders will require that the debt be amortized since the financed asset will have a decreased capacity to provide collateral and/or service the debt payments at the debt’s maturity. Real estate investors have no such issues and REITs can therefore often secure interest-only financing that they simply refinance/roll over once it matures. This enables REITs to enjoy considerably more financial flexibility and even leverage up their assets to a greater level than MLPs without taking on extra risk. This helps to explain why the yields on blue-chip REITs are not that much lower than those of blue-chip MLPs.

Put together, these factors add hundreds of basis points to the total return proposition of real estate compared to pipelines and is a significant factor in explaining the starkly contrasting long-term total returns experienced thus far.

The other significant factor that has explained the material gap in performance is that pipeline MLPs are tied to the intense volatility in oil whereas REITs are generally more stable, being tied to less volatile factors such as demographic trends, consumer spending and behavior, and the job market. The fact that MLPs generally have to make investment decisions that will not cash flow for at least a year or two out while dealing with such commodity volatility makes efficient economic calculation extremely difficult. In contrast, REITs have a much easier time, especially ones that are not heavily dependent on development projects.

Conclusion

In one of our recent articles - "How to Retire in 2019 With a Real Estate Empire" - we outlined our methodology of approaching REITs to maximize their dividend yield and long-term investment performance. This includes closely examining financial and sector-specific fundamentals, interviews with management teams, and comparing valuations against peers and long-term outlooks. At High Yield Landlord, we spend hundreds of hours researching the REIT market using this methodology in order to target the highest quality REITs that are also being offered for sale by Mr. Market at low valuations.

As a result, we are able to achieve superior dividend yields that nearly match AMLP (currently ~7.5% weighted average in our real-money portfolio) at sustainable dividend payout ratios (currently 70.3% weighted average in our real-money portfolio), thereby giving us strong current income and superior total returns over time.

For index investors hungry for yield, MLPs do offer a compelling case due to the potential to achieve double the income that would come from a similar investment in a REIT ETF such as VNQ alongside a distribution growth outlook that is at least as good as that enjoyed by the REIT sector over the near term. As a result, we do selectively include some of the best bargains in this sector in our Core Portfolio. However, for long-term investors, our conviction remains strong that real estate is a virtually unmatched vehicle for compounding wealth by combining greater economic resiliency, cheaper lower-risk leverage, superior cash flow flexibility, and appreciation (instead of depreciation) of assets to give investors a tremendous advantage over pipelines (and many other investments, too). Furthermore, by doing proper due diligence, we have found that income investors can earn just as much cash flow as they could by buying the AMLP ETF.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC, BPR, ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.