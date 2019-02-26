Cummins: Profiting From Cycles

(Source: Pixabay)

Introduction

I love Cummins (CMI) and its stock, but I'm about to take some profits from my July 8th idea, "Buying Cummins for a Bounce." My research specializes in developing strategies for market cycles and individual stock cycles. Cummins is a great example of how combining a cyclical strategy with one's current strategy (particularly dividend growth investing) can increase both one's wealth as well as one's income.

The July 8th article was not the first time I had written about the company; I had previously written two other articles about it in 2018. The first one, titled "How Far Could Cummins' Fall?" was a warning to investors that it would be wise to rotate out of the stock. The second one, "Why Cummins Fell (And When I'll Start Buying)," was written after the stock had fallen about -20%, and that article was basically saying "Not yet. Wait for a lower price before you start buying." A couple of months later, Cummins hit the price I was looking for, and I bought some looking for a bounce of about 20%. Here is how the stock has performed since the July 8th, 2018, article was published compared to the S&P 500:

Data by YCharts

In about nine months' time, the stock has reached the target I was looking for and outperformed the S&P 500 by nearly 20%. In this article, I'm going to take readers through the entire strategic process from the point of view of someone who already owned Cummins stock back in January 2018. I think it will be a good illustration of how using a rotational strategy based on cyclical research can enhance both wealth and income.

Buy-and-Hold vs. Cyclical Rotation Strategy

In my humble opinion, there are two big mistakes buy-and-hold investors make in implementing their strategy. The first is that they usually don't appreciate the ultra-high quality a company must have in order to grow for decades into the future, because usually ultra-high quality companies are well-known to the market, and therefore, already have a premium price built into them. So, when the rare opportunity arises to buy an ultra-high quality stock, one really needs to place a big bet on it. And if you place a big bet, risk is always magnified, so one had better be very good at accessing the long-term business prospects of the companies they buy, and only very rarely make a mistake.

The first mistake I often see buy-and-hold investors make is overestimating the quality of some companies, while undersizing bets of the true ultra-high quality companies in the rare event they go on sale. The second big risk to buy-and-hold is the failure to take into account both market cycles, and individual stock cycles. And that was the focus of my 2018 - and now 2019 - articles on Cummins. For stocks whose earnings are cyclical in nature, it is easy for investors to think the stocks are trading cheaply, when in fact, they are not.

The first way they can look cheap is how Cummins looked cheap in January 2018, earnings growth had been good for several years and there didn't seem to be any signs of it stopping. The company had a great long-term track record, and it was easy to extrapolate those post-2009 earnings out several years into the future and think that this was a good stock to buy, and that if one just bought and held it, it would do great over the long term. What this analysis failed to take into account was that we were late enough in the business cycle that it didn't make sense to ignore what might happen to the company's earnings during a wider economic downturn.

If I could draw your attention to the second row of bold numbers under the F.A.S.T. Graph, you'll see the % Change to earnings from the previous year. During the 2001 recession, Cummins' earnings fell over -100% and went negative. In the 2008 recession, earnings fell -40%, in 2012/13 about -20%, and in 2016 about -10%. Currently, analysts are expecting declines in 2020 of about -5%. Investors should also note that the stock price (black line) always falls before the actual earnings do with the company. If you wait for earnings to fall before you sell, you'll be too late for a cyclical stock like Cummins.

Now, it's usually at this point that buy-and-hold or long-term investors like to point out to me that they bought the stock a long time ago at a much lower price. And that can happen. If someone gets a good price early in the business cycle, then they might do really well with a cyclical stock. But let's say someone bought the stock for $88.02 earlier in the cycle. That sounds like they aren't doing too bad, right? I mean, on a total return basis, their investment has doubled.

And that's about the price Cummins traded at on January 1st, 2012. While someone would have certainly done okay on their investment in the stock buying it then, they would have done better with a simple S&P 500 ETF (SPY) over that same time period.

Data by YCharts

And, as we see in the chart, Cummins' cyclical nature is the reason why. We can't just draw a straight line going up from left to right and assume the future will look that way. This is why I always compare my ideas relative to the S&P 500 index. We can feel like we are doing well with a purchase but still underperform someone simply buying the index. My goal is to outperform the index.

My first Cummins article in January of 2018 was meant to warn investors about the dangers of the company's cycles. My second article in May 2018, was meant to warn investors about the asymmetrical decline of price vs. earnings and how with cyclical stocks like Cummins they tend to look very cheap after they have fallen about -20% off their highs, and their earnings still look very good. This produces very low P/E ratios. In Cummins' case, when my May article was written, the P/E was about 13, earnings were still growing, and the price was -20% off its highs. That looks like a solid place to make an investment. But I wrote my article to warn investors that it wasn't a good time to invest yet because the price likely had further to fall.

Many investors pay attention to where we might be in the business cycle. You'll often hear strategists or investors say we are in the "X inning of the cycle." The wider business cycle is what they are referring to. But what I do is look at the history of how individual stocks have responded to the cycle, because each business and each stock is different. And during the course of my research, I discovered that it was very rare for Cummins to fall -20% off its highs and then stop. Even in the cases where earnings kept growing, the stock usually fell over -30% off its highs, so it didn't make sense to me to start buying the stock before that. This was especially true because I didn't know when a recession might start. And if we had a recession, then we could expect Cummins stock to fall -60% or more. Which brings me to my July 8th article, where I finally bought the stock.

There seem to be three modes among investors when it comes to recessions. The first are investors who are unaware or don't care. They don't care about price much at all and only focus on the quality of the business, or they choose to dollar cost-average into an index. Then, there are the bulls and the bears. I like to operate in a land of probabilities rather than declare for a bull or bear side, but I am also very attuned to the wider cycle. So, I don't tend to fit into any of these categories. I don't have strong opinions one way or the other most of the time about exactly when a recession will occur or how bad it will be, and for the last year or so I've been right on the fence, thinking we have about a 50% chance of a recession over the next couple of years.

My baseline expectation for the past few years was that we would have a good chance of starting an economic slowdown in mid-2019, and I gave myself 18 months' leeway on either side of that estimate when doing my forecasts. That's why I started warning people in January 2018, about 18 months ahead of my mid-2019 estimate. Any number of factors could extend or shorten the economic expansion we've had the past decade, though, so I don't really know exactly when the next slowdown will start. That said, I do feel confident we aren't in the early stages of the business cycle and we are likely beyond the middle stages of the cycle.

This is the point in the cycle where bears can get ahead of themselves. And that's what led me to buy Cummins in July 2018. As I explained in that article, traders and investors who are worried about a coming economic slowdown will sell cyclical stocks like Cummins first and ask questions later. After studying hundreds of cyclical stocks, I've noticed that sometimes the traders who get out early are correct with their timing, while at other times they are too early, and these stocks eventually go on to make a full recovery before a real recession hits.

It's very hard to tell whether the early bears will be right or not. But with Cummins, the moves were so dramatic that it seemed reasonable to take a chance with a partial position last July because the stock was low enough that even in the case a recession was right around the corner, one would have still done okay over the medium term, and in the event the bears were even a little off on their timing, the stock had a very high probability of returning at least 20%, which it has done.

So, that's an outline of why I used the strategy I did. Now let's look at how it would have done versus a buy-and-hold strategy and how it could have enhanced investors' wealth and income.

Growth of $10,000

If one held $10,000 worth of Cummins stock on January 22nd, 2018, they would have owned about 53 shares. Since the publication date of my warning article, this is what the value would be today:

Data by YCharts

Instead of selling Cummins and holding cash, I suggested investors put their money in the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) instead. This strategy keeps investors in the market but gets them in a more defensive position, especially compared to highly cyclical stocks. Here is how VPU performed from the January 22nd publication date of the warning article until my July 8th, 2018, "buy" call article came out.

Data by YCharts

That's not too bad. We would have made about $710 holding VPU. On July 8th, Cummins' price was about $131.40. If we took the $10,710 we had in VPU and bought back Cummins stock, we could have purchased about 81 shares. We just increased our number of shares from 53 to 81, essentially for free. That is about a 53% increase in the number of shares we owned. We know from the very first total return chart for Cummins I posted in the article that the stock has returned 21.07% since July 8th. So, if we multiply our $10,710 purchase by 1.2107, we get about $12,967.

The buy-and-hold strategy produced $8,199 out of $10,000, while the rotational strategy produced $12,967. What is likely of additional interest to many income investors is that dividend income also increased a lot. Annual dividends for the buy-and-hold strategy will produce about $241.68 of income in 2019, while the rotational strategy will produce $369.36. That's a huge increase in income for only rotating out of Cummins for a short time. This is a good demonstration of how gains in free shares are just as good as dividend growth in terms of the amount of income it produces.

Complexity

Above was an illustration of how the basic rotational idea works. The reality is that with my Cummins idea, it was a bit more complicated than that. Later on, with other cyclicals I wrote about, I would simplify the strategy as I explained above, but with Cummins, what I actually suggested was a partial 1/4th rotation from VPU back into Cummins in July. The reason for that is that we weren't actually in a recession yet, and there was a chance we could go into a recession before Cummins stock rebounded. I wasn't sure which would happen. So, in reality, one would have still been 3/4th in VPU and 1/4th in Cummins in July if they followed my idea exactly. So, let's see what would have happened with the more conservative allocation.

Data by YCharts

As we can see, the more conservative VPU didn't perform badly since July 2018, but it didn't do as well as CMI. If my math is correct, a combination of 3/4 VPU 1/4 CMI, starting with $10,710 on July 8th, 2018, would have returned $8,742 for VPU and $3,242 for CMI, for a total of $11,984 through today. That's not quite as good as the $12,967 a more aggressive 100% bet on CMI that there was almost no chance of a recession near term would have gotten, but it was still very good (about 45% better) compared to the $8,199 we would have if we simply held Cummins throughout.

So now what?

Now we find ourselves in a position where Cummins stock has done the minimum of what I expected it to do, which was to return about 20% from when I bought it in July. So, as far as this idea is concerned, I consider it complete, and since we are still late in the business cycle and haven't had a recession yet, I think it is reasonable to consider getting defensive again. My favorite blend of defense right now is an equal mix of the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) and VPU. That being said, Cummins stock could still have some upside left.

I haven't sold my position yet, but I don't plan to hold any higher than $170 per share. Since the stock prices can move fast and it takes me a couple of days to write and publish an article, I figured I would go ahead and close out this idea here and simply suggest that investors use whatever exit strategy they think is best, whether it's rotating out now, using trailing stops, or using options. But after $170, historically it gets pretty dicey this late in the cycle for Cummins, so I wouldn't hold much higher than that.

Conclusion

There are probably a few readers out there who think I just got lucky with Cummins. And to a certain extent, they would be correct thinking that. I just try to get as close to cyclical turns as I can, and my first Cummins article happened to come out near the stock's peak. But my July purchase didn't end up being the bottom for CMI. The stock went on to make two lower lows. And as I noted above, I don't necessarily think this is the very top. But I had established a conservative goal for the investment this summer and it was met, so I'm not going to press my luck too much further.

Even though there is some truth to the notion I might have gotten lucky timing Cummins' peak, I wrote articles about 15 other cyclical stocks in 2018 that have completed rotational share gains just like Cummins. Below is a table that shows the share gains of those ideas:

Additionally, there are 13 other rotational ideas that I still track each month with update articles. Some of those I'm still tracking are trailing my suggestions, and some are not. I make sure to track them so I can continue to learn about stock cycles and improve my strategies. 2018 was a very informative year in that regard, and I expect 2019 to be as well. If you would like to follow along, click the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page and you'll be notified when I publish future articles.

