Clementia: A Mixed Feelings Acquisition

The acquisition prompts me to look into Ipsen as an investment opportunity, and I'll release a full-scale research report in the coming weeks.

The acquisition might have ruined the direct exposure to this rare disease drug, but the combination with Ipsen is a positive one given their distribution infrastructure around the world.

As I stated in my initiation article, I believe the company is worth anywhere from $30.00 to $200.00 per share post FDA approval for its key drug.

Like a lot of players in the healthcare industry, it's a popular move to grow your offerings by acquiring other companies, and there have been thousands of such acquisition over the past few decades.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals' (CMTA) primary drug development is called Palovarotene, which is a Retinoic Acid Receptor Gamma (RARy). This reduces BMP signaling, inhibiting SMAD degradation for people suffering from Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva, or FOP - a disease that creates heterotopic bone formations where healthy tissue should be, severely limiting overall movement and ultimately leading to an early death.

The company was showing positive results for its trial phases and attracted attention from Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY), which recently agreed to acquire the company for up to $1.3 billion, or $31.00 per share, as a cash price of $25.00 per share and a subsequent $6.00 per share "related to the FDA acceptance of a marketing application seeking approval for lead drug palovarotene for the treatment of multiple osteochondromas", as put by Seeking Alpha.

Revenue figures recap

For the FOP market, which has a rarity of 1 in 2 million people, or 3,500 people worldwide, a high market share is very likely, as Clementia is among the only companies developing a solution for the rare disease alongside Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN). Similar drugs with a lower prevalence of 1 in 100,000 sell for a range of $100-2,000 for a daily 5mg-10mg tablet. Annual revenue, therefore, is likely to range from $36,000 to $700,000 per patient - figures that remain similar to those for rare disease drugs. Multiplying the median range by 3,000 worldwide users brings an annual revenue stream of $108 million-2.1 billion, given the treatment is not a cure.

With the prevalence of multiple osteochondromas being 1 in every 50,000 people worldwide, or roughly 140,000 people, a lower range of pricing based on other drugs compounds to a range of $100-270 for a once-daily regimen of 5-10mg tablets. Assuming the company can generate a 10% market share - seeing as there is more competition to phase off and given the reluctance of some with the availability and usefulness of surgery - brings annual revenues per user of $36,000-100,000. This results in an annual revenue stream of $504 million-1.4 billion.

Revenues from dry eye disease with a prevalence of 8% globally is much harder to predict. There is a wide array of drugs and solutions for the condition, where even with a cure presenting through the company's drug remains an uncertain revenue stream and market share prediction.

With annual revenue estimates ranging from $612 million to $3.5 billion and an industry-wide price-to-sales multiple of 4x, I predicted the company's fair value ranges somewhere from $30.00 to $200.00 per share, based on 29.87 million shares outstanding.

The acquisition that killed the investment

As I've stated in my previous article, "Clementia: A Game Changer In The Rare Disease Market Trading At Low Multiples To NORDs," I believed the company was worth anywhere from $30.00 to $200.00 per share given its addressable markets and relatively low competitive pressures considering the status of the drug. Being acquired by Ipsen for around $31.00 per share is a mixed blessing given the potential as a standalone company of up to $200.00 per share, whilst Ipsen's other products can slightly outweigh those. However, there's still much to be gained by joining forces with the company, as it has a much larger distribution infrastructure, which once approved can push Clementia's drug to the masses better than it can organically.

Final Thoughts

Even though I'm disappointed in the prospects of losing access to growth in a specific rare disease market, I'm confident that Ipsen has the abilities and the resources to further boost and market the company around the world. This is particularly good for those who suffer from the disease, and the two companies working together and utilizing each other's resources can prove fruitful.

Ipsen has a good-sized rare disease business around the world and sold around $3 billion of products in the last year. The size of the acquisition, which can also be seen as a merger, prompts me to look into Ipsen for an investment opportunity to capture not only Clementia's market opportunities, but also its own organic growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMTA, REGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.