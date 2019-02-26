Searching For Confirmation With DBB

Any professional investor will tell you that trying to understand the relationship between equity markets and the broader economy is so challenging even at the best of times and can quickly lead to mind-boggling metaphysics if you’re not careful. Does the market reflect investor expectations about future growth or does the performance of the market create their expectations? Maybe that old question, “which came first, the chicken or the egg” was righter than you know.

In the end, all we can do is look at where we are today, and with equities struggling to get back to old highs while economic indicators seem mixed, the question is more relevant than ever. To answer that, we’re going to look at the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB) for our latest Technical Tuesday update. Why DBB? If you’re looking for a proxy for economic strength or weakness based off industrial metals, you’d be hard put to find a better fund. Some analysts choose to focus instead on just one industrial metal, like copper, but DBB is an interesting ETF that represents only three base metals: aluminum, copper, and zinc and equally weights the portfolio across them. And while the recent performance has been promising, there are enough questions surrounding the economic outlook, especially in China, to warrant caution with DBB.

There’s no denying that there’s a relationship between the industrial metals and the broader market, although we refer you to the previous discussions of “chicken vs. egg” as to which influences the other. Demand for raw metals may rise during a period of economic growth, but that same growth can lead to increased production, sending prices downwards even as the economy continues to grow. Economics can be a cruel mistress.

Case in point is the infamous “Dr. Copper” which was once a favorite proxy for traders looking to determine whether the industrial economy is picking up although its track record in that department is decidedly mixed. It skyrocketed from 2004 to 2008, only to give up all its gains during the Global Rout, and then to get them all back and then some by 2011 before enduring a vicious downtrend channel until 2016 even as the global economy strengthened. Fortunately, DD includes aluminum and zinc for a more balanced approach and its correlation to the broader market is promising.

As you can see, DBB has had its own mixed history with the S&P 500 going back over the last seven years, although the correlation between the two has typically been positive since the beginning of 2016. And while there was some weakness in 2017, DBB found support along its 40-week moving average (WMA) which allowed it to maintain that strong relationship with the broader market. In fact, DBB only began to break down in the spring of 2018, closing beneath that 40-WMA, which in hindsight was a clear indicator of trouble ahead for the broader markets.

Ultimately, looking only at three metals may not really be indicative of the health of the industrial economy, or the broader economy overall, so our analysis will focus only on the charts and see if there is a trade setting up. Whether DBB or the metals are signaling a broader trend is something investors will have to decide on their own.

Looking first to the weekly chart, we see that DBB was in a solid uptrend from the beginning of 2016 through the first half of 2018 (up over 78%). After peaking in price in April 2018, DBB sold off over 20% before bottoming in December 2018. Last week DBB put in a solid performance by closing above its 40-week moving average for the first time since June 2018. This is somewhat encouraging, although we can see that the $17 area is going to act as resistance.

Drilling down into the daily chart, DBB is up more than 10% since bottoming around $15 and is also trading above both its 50-day moving average (DMA) and its 200 DMA. As we discussed with the weekly chart, $17 is resistance and will have to be taken out before traders should become truly bullish. For the last eight months, DBB has been in a trading range from about $15.50 to $17 with only one clear attempt at a breakout before the market turned last fall. This may continue for a while before breaking out to the upside or breaking down in price; however, should we get a move to the upside our thoughts for an initial price gain would be $1.50 (an 8.5%) move based on a measured move of the trading range established. One final thought, it is believed the longer the time frame of the trading range, the more meaningful the move after the breakout in price.

What could give DBB, or industrial metals in general, the gentle shove they might need to get over the finish line? Well, like all things industrial in 2019, the answer to that question is more likely to come from China than anywhere else as DBB has also maintained a strong albeit tenuous, correlation to Shanghai Composite since late 2016, although we’d caution you against drawing too much from that relationship. The Chinese A-share market is hardly the most liquid or transparent while DBB managed to hold onto its gains for far longer into 2018 than Chinese equities did while managing a small bounce heading into the fall before U.S. equities began to tumble.

But it’s also hard to deny that the on-going weakness in China is only partly due to the trade war with the United States, the resolution of which might give a temporary boost to equities across the globe, including base metals. Only then can we see if DBB has the strength to power above $17. For now, staying on the sidelines would seem to be the smarter call.

