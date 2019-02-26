R1 RCM's Turnaround Has Much Further To Run

While shares have recovered, we think they have much further to run, as they still seem fairly modestly priced.

The company was in the doldrums for several years, but a turnaround is progressing nicely and the company is in much stronger position now.

R1 RCM (RCM) has been in the wilderness a number of years, both in terms of financial and stock performance, and the last SA article on this name is from 2014. There was the following stock price figure in the company's 10-Q:

However, there is a turnaround in place, and we think the company (and as a consequence, the shares) has much further to go and see an attractive opportunity here, especially in case the general market sentiment becomes more defensive.

Here is a quick overview of what the company does:

R1 RCM Inc. provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers. The company also provides modular services comprising physician advisory services, which assists hospitals in complying with payer requirements regarding whether to classify a hospital visit as an in-patient or an out-patient observation case for billing purposes; and revenue capture services, including charge capture, charge description master maintenance, and pricing services. It serves single or multi-hospital healthcare systems, and their respective affiliated ambulatory clinics and physician practice groups.



In short, it provides a one-stop-shop solution for all paperwork of healthcare providers with regard to the handling of their revenues. This is a kind of business model we like, for several reasons:

It tends to be very sticky.

Given the byzantine nature of US healthcare and the large amount of paperwork involved, there is a lot of low-hanging fruit from business process streamlining and digitization.

It reminds us, quite frankly, of one of our old favorite companies Ellie Mae (ELLI), which does something comparable for the mortgage origination market. And just as with Ellie May, increasing complexity seems to produce an increasing market opportunity for the company (from the Q4CC):

We see a growing inclination by large, complex health systems and physician groups to select an infrastructure partner to holistically address their revenue cycle operations in light of continued financial pressure, increasing complexity and growing demands from patients and physicians.

R1 RCM has three go-to market strategies:

Operating partnership

Co-managed partnership

Modular engagement (where it manages only particular parts of the revenue cycle).

An important metric is NPR, or Net Patient Revenue, which is what the company processes for its clients. NPR is $30 billion on a full control basis (not including co-managed partnerships).

Clients go through three phases:

Onboarding

Margin ramp

Steady state

Here is where the comparison with Ellie Mae ends, as this process is considerably more complex and labor-intensive compared to Ellie Mae's mortgage origination platform.

That's not the fault of the company, it's just the result of being a different market. You see a "margin ramp" phase, which is where the processes are optimized, producing efficiencies and, hence, increasing margins.

One of its priorities is to squeeze more out of this margin ramp phase, which is what the company's DTO (Digital Transformation Office) is for, with three levers:

Digitization of the patient and physician interface.

Automation of manual task using RPA, or Robotic Process Automation.

Advanced analytics

R1 RCM's DTO got additional scale and capabilities from its Intermedix acquisition (see below), and the company is really going to scale its DTO up in 2019 (from the Q4CC):

Comprehensive scaling of RPA is the core focus area for us in 2019, with a goal of deploying several hundred digital workers or bots over a 5-quarter period. The first phase of this program is now complete. We've conducted a detailed review across our 13 core revenue cycle processes, assessing the vast majority of our cost base in the process. We have identified an executable pipeline of opportunities where we can generate significant value through automation.

And early pay-offs are already emerging (from the Q4CC):

For example, across four of our key processes within the 13 I referenced before, there are 40 million touches annually. Given a 25% to 30% reduction in manual processes we've observed in our automation efforts to-date, this equates to 8 million to 10 million fewer manual touches in these areas. Across the broader R1 footprint, we estimate there are an additional 85 million to 90 million touches per year, representing further opportunities for automation.

Here is a longer-term overview, which has good revenue growth although GAAP losses have worsened, but some (a little less than $200 million) of that is due to the $460 million acquisition of Intermedix, which closed in May.

In fact, the company didn't acquire all of Intermedix, just its healthcare division (it also has an emergency preparedness division which wasn't acquired).

Data by YCharts

Here are some metrics on Intermedix healthcare division (from The Nashville Post):

In the year ended Sept. 30, Intermedix's core health care division posted adjusted EBITDA of $48 million on revenues of $193 million. The company employs 2,200 people - more than 50 of them downtown - and works with more than 700 customers home to 15,000 providers.

Major accomplishments

From the earnings deck:

The Intermedix acquisition looks to be highly complementary (from the Q4CC):

This was a transformative step for R1, launching us into the physician RCM market with a highly scalable and established platform. Intermedix brought us a diverse base of more than 700 customers. And on a combined basis, we have the expertise at scale to serve more than 75 different physician specialties. Their data analytics and automation capabilities were also highly complementary. Most importantly, Intermedix allowed us to accelerate our vision of providing an integrated physician acute revenue cycle solution to large health systems.

Adding scale and physicians as customers, and its data analytics and automation capabilities allow for a better value proposition for customers.

Customer wins

The company achieved important customer wins during the year:

10-year operating partner agreement with Intermountain Healthcare (January).

10-year operating partner agreement with Presence Health (February), expanded to include AMITA Health in June.

$2 billion in NPR from Ascension Medical Group (May).

It's likely there is more to come (from the Q4CC):

we are encouraged by the progression of opportunities in our pipeline. We're seeing strong interest across all three of our go-to-market models, operating partnership, co-managed partnership and modular engagements. We continue to remain optimistic in announcing a new end-to-end customer by the end middle of 2019.

Guidance

From the earnings deck:

That guidance contains a considerable operational improvement.

Margins

Data by YCharts

R1 RCM is most concentrated on adjusted EBITDA and GAAP operating margin, and both are recovering (and given the guidance for 2019 and 2020, management argues will keep recovering in a significant way). Where does this come from?

The company has roughly $16 billion of NPR in the margin ramp phase at the end of 2018. It expects to have just $6 billion of NPR in the margin ramp phase at the end of 2020, which will lead to considerable margin improvement, one that could go beyond its 19% guidance for mid-2020.

And this doesn't factor in any benefits from its DTO, which we discussed above, where the first benefits are already emerging. Mind you, the company is investing quite heavily in DTO, so this doesn't look like it will be immediately margin-accretive. However, from the Q4CC:

As you look a little bit more longer term and target steady-state profitability ranges in the 26% contribute to EBITDA that your referenced, I really think as we look at that, the major driver that we're working on right now to potentially re-rate that target margin range up is the impact of DTO.

Here is how the GAAP and adjusted figures differ (from the 10-Q):

Cash

Data by YCharts

The improvement in cash flow has stalled due to investments in the future, but the company still produced a healthy $24.3 million in cash from operations in Q4, while CapEx was $13.4 million for $11 million in free cash flow.

Stock-based compensation is hardly excessive, and neither is dilution:

Data by YCharts

The company does have $62.8 million in cash and $356 million in long-term debt (from the 10-Q):

Though as you can see below, that's clearly related to the Intermedix acquisition:

Data by YCharts

But the debt level is by no means excessive and is likely to decline, according to management (from the Q4CC):

The net debt-to-EBITDA ratio based on run rate of Q4 annualized EBITDA was 2.9x, in line with our goal of less than 3x net leverage exiting 2018. We expect to start paying down debt using cash generated from operations around the midyear time frame.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

If we take $250 million for adjusted EBITDA in 2020, the shares trade at a really modest 5.3x EV/EBITDA in 2020.

Conclusion

The company is clearly improving and cementing its position in the market. The acquisition of Intermedix is a positive, as it opens up new markets and adds important data capabilities.

Management sounded very positive about the company's pipeline for all three of its market segments, so it is likely to continue to win new customers. R1 RCM is going all in on its DTO, and this is a key initiative for operational improvements, which are likely to happen anyway given the $16 billion of NPR in the margin ramp phase.

We see the shares going steadily higher, and it's a good sector go be in when the market turns more defensive.

