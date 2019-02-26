Eurozone's Corporate Yields Are Not Quite In A Crisis Territory... Yet

With one 25 bps hike to the end of 2019, we are looking at high yield rates jumping close to the 7 percent mark.

However, they are far from being dramatic.

Euro area high yield corporate credit rates are under pressure to continue moving:

But they are far from being dramatic, even though banking sector margins have now surpassed ex-crises averages:

The problem, however, is what awaits on the horizon. So far, the ECB is planning on hiking rates in the second half of 2019. If it does, with one 25 bps hike to the end of 2019, we are looking at high yield rates jumping close to the 7 percent mark:

That is a bit more testing than the current above-average yields.

