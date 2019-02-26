Novo Nordisk's Growth Initiatives May Make The Stock Sweet Again

This article highlights a possible big success from an oral version of Ozempic, as well as other foci for renewed growth from NVO.

The company has at least stabilized operations and may have begun growing again adjusted for forex.

It's been a tough 4 years for NVO, following many years of significant alpha, but clouds could be dissipating.

Background

Novo Nordisk (NVO) has had a few self-inflicted wounds the past few years, exacerbated by a deflationary environment in the US diabetes market, especially since the insulin mega-blockbuster from Sanofi (SNY), Lantus, gained biosimilar competition. This affected pricing of NVO's insulins, notably its own blockbuster insulin, Levemir. With a CEO change and stability at the top of NVO's US organization, and with growth outside of the US and EU, NVO generated low single-digit sales growth in local currencies last year. The ADRs closed Monday at $49.43, leaving the shares in the 20-21X TTM P/E range. NVO expects modest growth this year, but is spending more on R&D partnering and acquisitions, so it is now guiding its cash conversion percentage from 90% to 85%.

Forward P/Es turn on long-term growth prospects. One topic that has always worked for me with NVO as a long-term play is its leadership position in diabetes and obesity ('diabesity'), a growing set of problems in much of the world.

In taking a fresh look at NVO, I have relied on several recent documents. These include the:

What I will say in the sections below draws on all the above. Where outside web pages are relevant, I will link to them as well.

Introduction - an overview of NVO

NVO generates more than 80% of its sales from diabetes and obesity, or 'diabesity' products. It is the global brand market share leader in diabetes and, with Saxenda, in obesity. The rest of its income comes from its leading global market share in growth hormone; a lesser amount comes from its shrunken market share in hemophilia. The fist genetically engineered product was human insulin, so NVO has been a biotech company for many years. Its goals include expanding those horizons, but its central focus relates to diabesity.

NVO has a 3-tiered product arrangement. Old insulins, which it calls human insulins, are the least expensive group. They are most relevant in less affluent areas. NVO's greatest sales, though declining, come from the mid-tier. It calls these modern insulins. Levemir, NovoMix and NovoRapid and are the flagship brands here. What gets the attention from investors are the latest-generation insulins, namely Tresiba and Fiasp. Pricing of these is at a premium, and they are growth vehicles. This 3-tiered part of NVO's business means that the sales and profit numbers may change differently from the success or lack of success of each product intro. While the US accounts for about half of NVO's revenues, all the rest matters too, and NVO has been offsetting sluggishness both in the US and EU with good growth internationally. If the US insulin market grows again, perhaps NVO could surprise to the upside. However, Levemir loses or has lost patent protection in 2019 in the US and EU, and I do not know its susceptibility to biosimilars.

A key to NVO's renewed growth plan comes from the GLP-1 agonist class as well as combinations involving them such as Xultophy.

NVO has developed two GLPs, Victoza and Ozempic. The GLPs in a sense represent the injectible, more effective part of a duality of which the first to market were the DPP-4 inhibitors. Merck's (MRK) Januvia was the first such 'gliptin' to market. Even though it was only modestly effective in lowering blood sugar, the Januvia franchise became huge for MRK, and other members of the DPPs made it a very successful drug class. The GLP's are now on the rise. NVO looks to be on the verge of introducing an oral GLP for which it has high hopes (as do I).

Thus, I will run through what I view as several growth approaches NVO has by beginning with its plans to grow via Ozempic (semaglutide), most notably with the oral form.

Oral semaglutide - a mega-blockbuster in the making?

NVO has engaged in its largest capital spending program ever in building a semaglutide production facility in the US. Estimated completion date is next year. Using Emisphere (OTCPK:EMIS) SNAC technology (royalties to EMIS not known by me), NVO has succeeded in developing a once-daily oral dosage form of semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic. Absorption of the oral form may be around 5% that of the injected version (i.e. Ozempic).

NVO has completed 10 Phase 3 studies of oral sema. PIONEER 6 was a noninferiority study of oral sema measuring MACE (major adverse cardiovascular events). While these pre-approval CV outcomes trials (CVOTs) are not normally powered to show superiority (benefit), the results in context are interesting. In PIONEER 6, the reduction in MACE versus placebo (with standard of care as baseline) was 21%. This was not statistically significant. There's more to this story:

A similar pre-approval CVOT had already been performed for Ozempic in SUSTAIN 6. This showed a 26% decline in MACE, also not statistically significant, but also good.

Put PIONEER 6 together with SUSTAIN 6 in a form of meta-analysis and one might have something significant. Further, semaglutide is a derivative of Victoza (liraglutide). Per NVO, they bind to the same receptor. I believe that NVO modified liraglutide slightly so it could add a lipid side chain, giving the new drug, semaglutide, the ability to be dosed once-weekly by injection, rather than once-daily as is needed for Victoza. Thus, the positive LEADER CVOT study on Victoza, which was statistically significant and is indicated for CV risk reduction in appropriate diabetics, may also weigh in favor of the possibility that FDA and other regulators may allow NVO to promote semaglutide for CV risk reduction before performing a full-scale study with appropriate statistical power..

NVO is in discussions with the FDA as to how to refer to all the above in the oral sema P.I. I look at this as one of the "we shall see" stories. While diabetologists may not require the FDA to believe that sema has a favorable CV risk profile, the primary care prescribers who NVO plans to market oral sema to are another matter.

NVO has guided to an NDA filing for oral sema in March and will receive priority review, suggesting that it could be approved in November. If so, the product may not launch promptly; I would expect a launch in Q1 assuming FDA approval in November. The manufacturing process is complex and oral administration of a peptide is novel, so I think the odds of some delay to approval are elevated. NVO plans to file for marketing approval for oral sema in the EU and Japan in Q2.

Assuming that the nausea side effect does not harm sales, perhaps oral sema can become the brand drug of choice for Type 2 diabetes. Oral sema marries the oral convenience of the DPPs with most of the diabetes efficacy, weight loss efficacy and CV benefits of Ozempic and Victoza.

Thus, I believe that oral sema could catalyze NVO's re-emergence as a secular growth company.

Sema was not developed with oral administration in mind, and COGS will be elevated. Other aspects of the drug might not be optimal for SNAC formulation. Happily, NVO already has a next-gen GLP in Phase 1. If successful, and I'm optimistic here, I would preliminarily target FDA approval around 2026. That could lead to this proposed franchise extending for about 20 years from now. That possibility is where the real gold mine may lie here.

In the interest of brevity, I will discuss some other important areas where NVO wants to grow as briefly as possible while still describing what I think are the key points.

Turning obesity into a recognized, druggable disease

High dose Victoza, branded as Saxenda, is approved to treat obesity and the leader in brand anti-obesity drugs. NVO is moving toward an obesity indication for Ozempic, in the STEP 2 trial with an estimated completion date of March 2020.

NVO's pipeline has 5 Phase 1 obesity candidates.

NVO is actively working to have the perception by doctors and insurers change so that obesity becomes widely considered as a chronic disease rather than a lifestyle choice that lazy, weak-minded (etc.) people make.

Drug treatment of obesity could become a significant, long-lived profit center for NVO, if it is successful on the product development and prescribing habit/reimbursement front.

NVO is also partnering to develop novel treatments for cardiovascular risk factors.

Moving on...

Novel insulins remain a key focus

NVO is moving to Phase 2 studies an injectable once-weekly insulin formulation, LAI287, for which I do not see a listing in Clinicaltrials.gov.

If the formulation is safe and effective, I think it could be a breakthrough and get more patients to accept insulin treatment.

NVO also discloses on its pipeline web page a Phase 1 study of semaglutide injected along with this once-weekly insulin.

So this drug could be very interesting medically and commercially as monotherapy and in at least this one combination.

A different, important innovation in insulin therapy may come from NVO's acquisition of a small UK firm, Ziylo. From the linked article, Ziylo's invention could be something of a game-changer:

Marcus Schindler, senior vice president, Global Drug Discovery for Novo Nordisk, stated, “We believe the glucose binding molecules discovered by the Ziylo team together with Novo Nordisk world-class insulin capabilities have the potential to lead to the development of glucose responsive insulins which we hope can remove the risk of hypoglycemia and ensure optimal glucose control for people with diabetes.”

Insulin without hypoglycemia would be a major advance. I believe this is still in the pre-clinical stage; however, if any product utilizing the technology reaches the market, it would be many years from now.

But, thinking long term about major products is a necessary part of the pharmaceutical world.

Another potentially important long-term idea is...

A broader effort to develop orally-available peptides and proteins

On p. 25 of the latest annual report, NVO discusses the potential of oral semaglutide. It then concludes the page by introducing a much larger vision:

The future in a tablet Across Novo Nordisk, significant efforts are invested in bringing the world’s first peptide-based diabetes medicine in tablet form to market. But Novo Nordisk’s journey with biologics in tablets does not end with oral semaglutide. “This is just the beginning... We are building an oral technology platform. Our ambition is to develop more oral biological medications for more efficacious treatment – not only for diabetes, but also for people living with other serious chronic diseases."

That's exciting.

Part of the story is seen in this, from Science:

An ingestible self-orienting system for oral delivery of macromolecules Delivering fragile drugs to the gut Oral delivery is the simplest and least invasive way to deliver many pharmaceuticals, but many drugs and medications, including insulin, cannot survive passage through the stomach or the gastrointestinal tract. Abramson et al. developed an ingestible delivery vehicle that could self-reorient from any starting position so as to attach to the gastric wall. Encapsulation of a spring in a sugar casing allowed for triggered actuation for the delivery of biomolecules. The approach successfully provided active insulin delivery in pigs.

NVO shows a video of this "SOMA" device on its website.

Other information I was able to glean about this technology suggests that human testing is not imminent.

Whether with SOMA or other technology, NVO wants to take oral sema and go much bigger, becoming a leader in oral rather than parenteral delivery of fragile molecules.

I like this particular focus for NVO.

Last, there is a grab-bag of foci that collectively I would call opportunistic and may be thought of as a 5th pillar of NVO's growth strategy.

The other initiatives

A non-exclusive list of things on which NVO is working and/or collaborating includes:

Stem cell and other therapies for various diseases

Pancreatic beta-cell preservation for Type 1 diabetes

Sickle cell anemia

Semaglutide for NASH (in Phase 2)

Novel treatments for hemophilia

Next-generation growth hormone therapy.

What I like about NVO's efforts is that the ones the company has disclosed remain largely clustered around its competencies in diabetes, hematology and growth hormone, including within diabetes various cell-based and other therapies for Type 1 diabetes.

Risks

NVO faces market share and margin pressure. Its R&D may be logical, but it may not succeed. Please review NVO's SEC Form 20-F and other sources for a full discussion of risks attendant to owning NVO's shares or ADRs.

Note, the ADRs are subject to Danish withholding tax. I hold NVO in a taxable account to be able to be made whole from the IRS for the amount withheld.

Concluding remarks

I now consider NVO to be attractively valued relative to its Big Pharma/Big Biotech peers, given its short- and long-term secular growth potential. NVO reports using IFRS. When comparing P/Es to those of familiar US companies, I compare IFRS EPS to GAAP EPS and ignore the proclivity of many large US pharma companies to emphasize non-GAAP numbers.

NVO has a long-term record of producing alpha. It has had troubles with the US market the past few years, and also has had some delays getting key products approved by the FDA. Part of the problem was that when it peaked in the high $50s nearly 4 years ago, its TTM P/E was near 30X - just as the US insulin market was about to deflate.

But overall, its results may be turning upward, and oral sema, along with a next-gen candidate moving through the pipeline, represents a large opportunity in dollars and over time.

NVO is a complex company. I added to my holdings recently on the news that oral semaglutide may reach the US market this year, also because I noticed the expanded pipeline as discussed above. My goals are primarily capital appreciation, with a growing twice-yearly dividend, currently around 2.4%, as a secondary reason to hold the stock.

