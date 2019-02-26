Walgreens: A Prescription For Growth

Shares of Walgreen Boots Alliance (WBA) are looking attractive again at 13.0x TTM P/E and carrying a dividend yield of 2.4%. Since I last wrote about WBA in October 2017, the share price has remained relatively unchanged at around $70, after taking a hard fall in December along with the broader stock markets. Looking at the share price alone, however, overlooks the fact that Walgreens' number of outstanding shares has actually decreased around 9% over this period, while the business has continued to grow its top line revenues by around 13%.

The company last reported earnings on December 20, 2018, where it showed solid Q1 results. In the quarter, sales were up 9.9% year over year (YoY), with adjusted EPS increasing 14.1% to $1.46. The company also maintained its guidance of 7-12% growth in fiscal year (FY) 2019 adjusted EPS at constant currency rates which are right around its 10-year average EPS growth of 8.3%.

An Introduction To The Company

Walgreens Boots Alliance was created through the 2014 combination of Walgreens and Alliance Boots, with their heritage dating back over 100 years. Through a portfolio of retail and business brands, including Walgreens, Duane Reade, Boots and Alliance Healthcare, the company has a diverse range of operations spanning the U.S., Europe and key emerging markets which operate in more than 20 countries. With over 18,500 retail stores and 390 distribution centers delivering to more than 230,000 pharmacies, doctors, health centers and hospitals each year, the company is one of the world’s largest purchasers of prescription drugs and well-being products. It also has a number of health and beauty product brands, such as No7, Botanics, Liz Earle and Soap & Glory.

A Profitable and Growing Business

Walgreens' strong business portfolio and efficient operations have allowed it to achieve an average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 15.2% and 11.5% respectively over the past decade. This level of profitability is above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value in the future. On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $14.54 in 2008 to $27.14, which when combined with the dividends paid out from equity has averaged growth of 12.3% annually.

Conservatively Financed

Over the few years, Walgreens has made a notable change to its capital structure, with financial leverage increasing from 1.74 in 2009 to around 2.73x today, as can be seen in the graph below. While leverage has increased in the past few years, the company's interest coverage was still a conservative 10.4x in FY 2018. This increased use of leverage in the capital structure has helped the spread between ROE and ROIC widen, as can be seen in the previous section's graph. As such, the last few years' ROE figures might be more indicative of returns to come in the future under the new higher leveraged capital structure.

With this healthy interest coverage and a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% in 2018, I feel confident that Walgreens should be able to add to its 43 consecutive years of dividend increases. The past decade has shown an overall stable share count, but in the past 4 years, the company has started to include buybacks as part of its returns to shareholders. I always like to see buybacks from a company, especially at decent valuations, as it shows good capital discipline and management's long-term faith in their own business.

Price Ratios and Potential Shareholder Yields

When looking at steady growth companies such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how the company's market valuation compares to competitors CVS Health (CVS) and Walmart (WMT), I have placed them all side-by-side.

As can be seen, Walgreens' PEG valuations compare favorably to peers, with the company's average revenue and EPS growth of 8.3% and 8.8% not being reflected in its valuation to the same extent as market darling Walmart. Walgreens' PEG ratios of 1.3x for revenue growth and 1.2x for EPS growth are also below Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x (a PEG ratio over 2 suggests that earnings growth is already built into the price).

I also always like to examine the relationship between average ROE and price-to-book value. This relationship is especially important for cyclical companies, and is something I consider similar to Shiller's CAPE ratio but a little simpler to calculate, in my opinion. It examines the average ROE over a business cycle and adjusts that ROE for the price investors are currently paying for the company's book value or equity per share. With Walgreens earning an average ROE of 15.2% over the past decade and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 2.6x when the price is $71.27, this would yield a similar adjusted ROE of 5.8% for an investor's equity at that purchase price, if history repeats itself. This is above the 9% that I like to see, and adding a 3% growth rate to represent the company growing alongside GDP could increase this potential total return up to 8.8%.

Takeaway

Walgreens is a highly profitable and globally diverse company with great ROE and ROIC averages over the past decade of 15.2% and 11.2% respectively. In my opinion, the current pullback in the share price is an opportunity for long-term value investors to start building a position in a great company at only 13.0x TTM P/E which has achieved some outstanding past growth. Using a PEG valuation analysis, the company's nearly 9% average growth in revenue and EPS over the past decade does not look be properly reflected in Walgreens' valuation and makes the company look even more attractive relative to competitors.

