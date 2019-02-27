Boeing Has Head Start In Order Race

The order battle between Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) is one way for the companies to flex their muscles, next to marketing their respective products as the best solution with the highest fuel efficiency and passenger comfort. Even though the orders (in terms of value) are in no way a reflection of financial performance, it's important to have a look at the order inflow. That's because the order tallies give a nice impression of which manufacturer has the best mix of discount, comfort, slot availability and efficiency, and they give an idea of the overall health of the aircraft market and appetite for new aircraft.

Source: Pinterest

In this report, AeroAnalysis will look at the order inflow during January for both manufacturers and their role in the narrow and wide-body markets.

Overview for January

Airbus and Boeing together hauled in 46 gross orders in January, compared with 48 orders in the same month last year. Looking at the division of the orders in January, we’d mark Boeing as the winner, as it logged all orders, leaving Airbus empty-handed. In terms of value, Boeing received $4.7B worth of orders versus the obvious zero value for Airbus.

Source: Air Lease Corporation

During the month of January, Boeing received a total of 46 orders valued at nearly $4.7B after discounts:

Boeing received an order for 19 Boeing P-8A Poseidons as earlier announced; 5 for Norway, 4 for the UK, and 10 for the US Navy.

Two unidentified customers ordered 6 and 3 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, respectively.

An unidentified customer ordered 4 Boeing 787-10 aircraft. This is likely also the customer that ordered 6 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Two unidentified customers ordered 4 and 10 Boeing 787-9s, respectively.

The full report on Boeing’s order activity, order book changes and deliveries in January can be found here.

For the month of January Airbus didn’t announce any orders, but for the sake of consistency we are still providing a monthly overview as it shows how both manufacturers performed relative to each other.

The report on Airbus’ order activity, order book changes and deliveries in January can be found here.

Overview year-to-date

Figure 1: Infographic January 2019

Airbus received 13 cancellations in January, leaving the jet maker with negative 13 net orders. Boeing received 46 orders and 3 cancellations, bringing its net orders to 43. So the lead is for Boeing. Airbus had a slow year last year and it is starting slow this year as well.

Order inflow was divided 60-40 between single aisle and wide-body aircraft, and that is the way I’d like to see it for both jet makers.

Conclusion

After one month, you cannot draw any conclusions. Both jet makers can turn the battle around in just one month as Airbus portrayed in 2017. The first month of the year never really is exciting for either jet maker in terms of order inflow, and one company being unable to book a single order during the month doesn't make it any more exciting. For Boeing we’d like to see continued orders for the Boeing 737 MAX supporting further rate hikes (thought the supply chain should be able to support it as well) while Boeing 787 order inflow should support the record high rate that Boeing will achieve this year. For Airbus I’d primarily like to see order inflow for the Airbus A330neo and the Airbus A350. The first step has been set with both types being sold to Emirates in a deal for 70 aircraft, but we need many more incremental orders to be a bit more confident about Airbus’ ability to gain in the wide body arena.

What remains for both manufacturers is that they are oversold on their single-aisle programs and there is the possibility of hiking production rates beyond levels currently announced, though the supply chain and especially the supply chain of the propulsion systems should be stress-tested thoroughly before a commitment to rate increases beyond the ones already announced.

AeroAnalysis is the biggest creator of aerospace content for investors. Join a growing group of subscribers who get free access to original and uniquely crafted content by hitting the "Follow" button.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.