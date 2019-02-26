Learning Technical Analysis: Mindset And Expectations

Many of them gave up because they weren't ready to absorb the lessons. Learn them before the market beats you up with them!

This is a continuation of the little mini-series on getting started in technical analysis. Today, I want to talk about the mindset and goals of a successful trader. This is something I wished I had known much earlier when I started trading.

Where we start

Most of us get started with the idea that we're going to find the secret key to the markets. Because we come from diverse backgrounds, this might mean different things to different people, but some common threads are:

We might think we will find a pattern that shows us what is going to happen in the future. This pattern might be a shape on a chart, some secret ratio, or some combination of other factors.

We might think that we are going to find someone with good tips and ideas (recent examples: buy cannabis stocks and bitcoin) and ride their recommendations to profits.

We might think we are going to solve the fundamental puzzle and figure out some way to know what a company will really be worth in the future.

We might think that we are going to use heavy-duty programming and machine learning to find some quantitative system that will pull consistent profits from the markets.

I'm guessing some variation of the above probably resonates with each of my readers (unless, for instance, you were very lucky to come from a family background where someone taught you how markets worked from a young age.)

One other thing: we often expect it's going to be pretty fast and easy. We might be able to take a few thousand dollars and roll it into enough trading profits we can retire in a few years and live on an island of our choice that we will buy.

... And then it gets hard

Nearly all of us come to the market with a dream like that, but it's quickly frustrated. We learn that our secret patterns aren't as good as we thought. (Good news lurks here: Those secret patterns aren't so important after all.) We see that we keep making the same stupid mistakes and sabotaging ourselves. (Another lesson here: We are one of the most important parts of our own success. We'll need to spend some time working on ourselves.) And we see that we probably aren't going to make a lot of money from a little money quickly - that might happen, but we'll also discover we lose more than we expect quicker than we expect. (Alas, another set of lessons: Risk management is really important, because it's how we protect us from ourselves and from the unexpected. On the other hand, compound interest is a powerful force, and a successful trader can indeed generate an impressive return.)

Now, most people who come to trading are going to spend some time in some trading groups, lose some money, and go away. Some will be very jaded (you should see the emails I get!), some will be angry for the rest of their lives, and some will have just had a fun experience. But the common thread is that almost everyone who comes to the market with a living color dream will go away with a less money and with that dream shattered.

Many of those people could have been helped if they knew a few truths about the market and trading.

Where we end up

It's hard to give lessons that fit every trading and every situation. There are many ways to make money in the markets, and many of those involve doing almost exactly opposite things! (For instance, one trader might go long on a move while another might initiate a short at the same spot... and over time, both could be profitable. If you understand what things could make that statement true, you're on your way...)

However, there are a few common threads that I think every trader learns. Most of those traders who quit were taught these lessons in painful ways. Many of them gave up because they weren't ready to absorb the lessons. Learn them before the market beats you up with them!

Trading successfully, with any degree of consistency, is very hard. If you think you have some easy way to trade, you're wrong and you won't be successful in the long run. You are a big part of your eventual success. Your mental state, attitude toward risk, emotional control, focus, ability to do the work, intellect, personality, etc. - all of this must create a coherent whole aligned to support your trading. Without this, you won't be able to make and keep money. Trading is really about having a small edge, and those edges are smaller than what you think at first. Ironically, the idea of having a magic pattern that shows you the future has a seed of truth in it, but it's just that your pattern will work more like 55/100 times than 90/100. You're going to be wrong a lot. I should qualify that previous statement. You get a choice: you can be wrong a lot, or you can take very large losses (relative to the size of your winners.) Everyone talking about "high probability trading" or "high risk/reward ratio" (they usually say it backwards like this, for whatever reason) trades is only seeing part of the picture. Both are important, and a big part of finding your trading style (ahem, one that is aligned with who you are in point #2) is dialing in that combination of how often you want to win versus how big you want your losses to be. Math matters, but it's more street smarts, commonsense, gambler's math than calculus. (For some styles of trading, you may need more hard math tools, but then we're also back to finding what works for you in point #2.) You absolutely can make enough money in the market to change your life, but it's going to take you longer than you think to be able to do it. The learning curve is at least 3-5 years. You'll likely have success before that, but you'll also probably have trouble holding on to money you make. Stay small while you're learning. You're going to lose, and you're going to make mistakes even when you think you are immune. Let's keep those mistakes as cheap as we can-bigger trading = bigger mistakes. And bigger mistakes = a bigger chance of us becoming one of those traders who leaves.

If you have your mindset shaped like this from the beginning, you can avoid a lot of the hype and misinformation out there, and set yourself up for long-term success.

