Barrick Gold's Shocking Hostile Bid For Newmont Is A Lowball Offer

However, Newmont's CEO is not in favor of this hostile takeover deal. I give my thoughts.

The move is rather surprising as it comes just a few months after the Randgold buyout.

Barrick is offering to buy out rival Newmont Mining to combine the world's two largest gold producers.

Barrick Gold Launches Takeover Bid of Newmont

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) has launched an unsolicited, hostile $18 billion takeover bid for rival Newmont Mining (NEM), in a deal that would create the world's largest gold miner with a $40+ billion market cap.

Barrick is offering 2.5694 of its common shares for each Newmont share. It's a below-market, "low-ball" bid: the offer price is equivalent to approximately $33.50 per Newmont share, below the current share price of Newmont of $36.10.

Barrick shareholders would own approximately 55.9% of the merged company and Newmont shareholders would own approximately 44.1%.

The news is somewhat surprising as Barrick just recently completed its $6.1 billion acquisition of Randgold Resources, whose assets are based mainly in Africa.

This actually isn't the first time Barrick has tried to acquire Newmont, however, as Newmont has stated it has reviewed and rejected several deals with Barrick in the past.

Is this a good deal for both companies and will it actually go through? I give my thoughts on this proposal below.

Why the deal makes sense for Barrick

Barrick is claiming that the move will result in more than $7 billion in pre-tax "real synergies" over a 20-year period, mainly because it will combine the two companies' assets in Nevada. Barrick has significant mineral reserves and resources, while Newmont offers processing plants and infrastructure in the state. There isn't much else to support those claims, though.

According to Barrick, the deal is more accretive on all key financial metrics for Newmont shareholders than Newmont’s proposed acquisition of Goldcorp (NYSE:GG), and it estimates a 14% per share accretion in NAV per share and 9% in cash flow per share.

The new company would truly be massive, with a market cap north of $40 billion, annual operating cash flow close to $5 billion (2018) and total gold reserves of 141 million ounces (plus 275 million ounces of gold resources), according to Barrick.

Synergies in Nevada

Barrick's main selling point is that there will be $7+ billion of pre-tax synergies between the two miners, mainly in Nevada. This greatly exceeds the estimated $100 million in annual synergies expected from the Newmont-Goldcorp deal.

Barrick owns and operates the Cortez and Goldstrike properties in Nevada, known as "Barrick Nevada," which are forecasted to produce up to 1.90 million ounces of gold in 2019, with all-in sustaining costs between $850-$900/oz.

But Barrick's main exploration and development properties are also located in Nevada, and this is where key synergies could be realized.

Its properties include the Goldrush project, which boasts gold resources of 9.4 million ounces, Cortez Deep South, and the Turquoise Ridge expansion, which is already in a 75/25 joint venture between Barrick and Newmont.

Newmont runs processing facilities while Barrick owns mineral rights. Newmont has 11 surface mines, eight underground mines and 13 processing facilities in the state, according to the company. A combined company could certainly equal a Nevada gold mining powerhouse.

Why it (probably) won't go through

The $7 billion synergy figure thrown out by Barrick sounds great, but hasn't been detailed. More importantly, Newmont isn't in favor of the deal, and rightfully so: the deal values Newmont at 8% below its closing price on Friday.

Why should Newmont accept a lowball offer when it has created much more value for its shareholders than Barrick has? Since a previous termination of merger discussions in 2014, Newmont has returned 65%, compared to a -22% return for Barrick.

Newmont has outperformed the VanEck gold miners index (GDX) and the price of gold (GLD) since that date.

(Credit: Newmont Mining presentation at BMO Capital Market Metals and Mining Conference)

Newmont's CEO was apparently caught off guard by the announcement, and is focused on completing the Goldcorp deal. Check out this interview Monday with Kitco: "Newmont CEO Calls Barrick's Approach Nonsensical."

(Credit: Newmont Mining presentation)

Both companies do believe there are synergies to be realized in Nevada, so Newmont is not denying this, although it's not clear if Newmont agrees with the $7 billion figure.

According to Newmont's recent presentation, Newmont is open to negotiating new joint ventures in Nevada with Barrick. You can see assets from both companies are located nearby in Nevada in the above slide.

Which stock is a buy?

Newmont's stock is not a buy here given the uncertainty regarding its deal for Goldcorp and this new hostile bid from Barrick. I believe the deal with Goldcorp will go through as planned.

Barrick's stock is also not a buy in my opinion. I think it's best for Barrick to get its own house in order before making this takeover bid or other bids. The company is looking to sell several non-core assets and pay down debt following the merger with Randgold. It should have put together a stronger bid for Newmont if it really wanted this deal to happen.

Should this deal somehow go through or should Barrick make a more reasonable offer for Newmont (such as a 10% to 15% premium to its share price), I would be much more interested in the stock post-merger.

But I really don't expect this deal to go through given the negative premium offered and the strong opposition from Newmont. I think it is kind of a slap in the face for Newmont. Investors should just keep an eye on the story at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.