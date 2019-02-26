Sleeping Well At Night With Otter Tail

But, now is not the ideal time to start building a position in Otter Tail. Opportunities should arise in 2019 and potential investors need to be alert.

Displaying the common characteristics of a SWAN, Otter Tail is diversified, building its moat, minimizing risks, improving margins and growing its dividend.

Otter Tail reported 2018 full-year results on February 18th and provided a first glimpse of its 2019 projections. The company expects earnings to grow over 5% at the midpoint.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) reported 2018 full-year results and provided a first glimpse of its 2019 projections on February 18th. For those who consider Otter Tail a SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) investment, there was a critical statement.

“We remain confident in our ability to grow earnings per share in the range of 5 to 7 percent compounded annually from a base of $2.06 in 2018.”

SWANs

Sleeping is a personal matter as are the attributes individual investors find desirable in a SWAN investment. Thus, the requirements of a SWAN vary. But, there does tend to be commonality.

Diversification

Minimized risk

Stable dividend payments

Reliable dividend growth

Consistent profit margins and/or

A defensible moat.

Most SWAN investors will agree it's best to measure an investment's performance by personal goals rather than market performance.

Interestingly, Otter Tail could boast it displays each of the characteristics listed.

Diversification

Otter Tail is a diversified electric utility. It offers a secure and growing dividend through the utility segment's earnings. Earnings from its manufacturing segment are intended to cover corporate costs and drive share price appreciation. Its diversification uniquely positions it to provide both stability and growth.

Defensible Moat

The Utility sector is typically considered a defensive sector because utility companies operate in a regulated environment. Regulators put the brakes on unbridled growth and control the rates utility companies may charge. The regulated environment limits competition.

Otter Tail services over 130,000 customers in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota through the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. Source

The primary way for a utility company's earnings to increase is for its regulated rates to increase. Rate cases require regulatory approval by state governments. Rate cases are utilized for overall cost increases or large projects. Thus, as a utility company invests in its infrastructure, its rate base should grow.

Otter Tail's plan for rate base growth will provide a sustainable economic moat. In 2007, Minnesota set a standard requiring retail electricity providers to source 25% of their energy from renewables by the year 2025. North Dakota and South Dakota have not set standards but have set objectives to source 10% from renewable energy.

By 2022, Otter Tail expects approximately 30% of the energy it produces will be sourced from renewables. At year-end 2018, coal sourced 45%, it purchased 35% of its energy and renewables sourced the remaining 20%. Of the $973 million the company has allocated for capital investment through 2023, over half is targeted for the renewables goal. The total investment should produce rate base growth of approximately 8% per year through 2023 as the rate base grows from $1.11 billion to $1.63 billion.

And, yet, despite its growth, Otter Tail's rates are still 25% below the average rate in the United States.

Consistent Profit Margins

To secure compliance with state standards and objectives, Otter Tail has been decreasing its reliance on coal and increasing its reliance on renewables to source energy production. The efforts have contributed markedly to improved margins.

Source: Author-created from company data

Minimized Risk

Otter Tail's rate base growth plans also serve to minimize risk. Earnings growth is more predictable. The company's credit ratings are stable. Sustaining and growing the dividend are more easily accomplished.

Stable Dividend Payments And Reliable Dividend Growth

Otter Tail has paid a dividend since 1938. After the financial crisis, from 2008 to 2013, the company did opt to hold its rate steady.

When 2013 ended, the annual rate was $1.19 per share. Otter Tail began growing the dividend again in 2014. Currently, the rate has improved to $1.40 per share. Increases from 2014 through 2016 were $0.02 per share annually. In 2017, the increase was $0.03 per share annually. Due to tax reform, Otter Tail hiked the dividend $0.06 per share in 2018. It repeated the $0.06 bump in February, 2019.

Despite the dividend rate growth from $1.19 to $1.40, Otter Tail's payout ratio declined from 80% in 2013 to less than 65% currently.

Otter Tail's share price appreciation has impacted its dividend yield. It currently equates to 2.8%, slightly below the sector average of 3%.

The Impact of The Other Segments

Otter Tail's share price appreciation in 2018 would most likely be attributed to the performance in its other segments. This is working, actually, just as Otter Tail designed.

BTD Manufacturing and T.O. Plastics are the manufacturing businesses of Otter Tail. BTD Manufacturing does custom metal fabrication while T.O. Plastics manufactures plastic thermoformed containers and packaging solutions. Northern Pipe Products and Vinyltech are the plastics businesses. Both subsidiaries manufacture PVC pipe.

When Otter Tail first offered guidance for 2018, earnings for the full year were to fall in a range of $1.80 to $1.95. By November, guidance for EPS had grown to a range of $2.00 to $2.10 due to significantly improving conditions in the plastics businesses. When Otter Tail reported full-year results on February 18th, earnings tallied $2.06 per share.

In 2018, for the first time, Otter Tail's revenue from its non-electric businesses exceeded revenue from its regulated business, though just barely. This improvement helped drive the year-over-year earnings increase of 10.8% in the other segments from $0.83 in 2017 to $0.92 in 2018. The additional $0.09 per share from the manufacturing and plastics segments was credited to gross margin improvements.

In the plastics segment, the company increased its price for PVC pipe. However, the cost of goods per pound sold was higher and sales volumes lower. The net effect was improved margins.

In the manufacturing segment, BTD's product sales increased, partially due to the pass-through of higher material costs. But, the cost of goods was higher and operating costs did increase as did its tax expense. The net effect, though, was improved margins.

Source: Author-created from company data

In line with Otter Tail's improvement of 12.6% from revenue in the other segments and 17% improvement in net income, Otter Tail's share price improved 12.5% from $44.45 at year-end 2017 to $50 of late.

It is critical to acknowledge the source of the share price appreciation because the company is not expecting a like performance in 2019. Though the plastics segment contributes the least revenue, because of its higher margins, it contributes more net income than the manufacturing segment.

“We expect Plastics' 2019 net income to be lower than 2018. We are expecting lower operating margins due to increasing resin prices and slightly higher sales volumes compared to last year.”

Comparatively, Otter Tail is projecting its manufacturing businesses will continue to flourish.

“We expect increased earnings from our manufacturing segment in 2019 due to increased sales at BTD and the recreational vehicle, lawn and garden and agricultural end markets, also increased scrap revenues due to stronger sales volumes, the increased earnings at T.O. Plastics, primarily driven by increased sales in horticultural life science and industrial end markets. The backlog for this segment is approximately $211 million for 2019 compared with $166 million a year ago.”

Still, the company is guiding for a greater decline in the earnings from the plastics segment than gain in the earnings from the manufacturing segment. And, yet, Otter Tail does expect earnings to grow at least 2% and, optimally, by 9%.

Source

2019 Tracking Points

Despite the expectation of overall growth, potential investors could probably afford to wait on Otter Tail. Share price appreciation has resulted in an above-average forward P/E ratio nearing 23 and a below-average dividend yield under 3%.

Alert investors should be tracking Otter Tail's rate base applications. In April, 2018, it filed its first case since 2011 in South Dakota. Interim rates went into effect in October. The approval of final rates in line with the interim rates is a key indicator for meeting its 2019 earnings projection.

Yet, as the earnings in the other segments adjust in 2019, it would not be surprising to see the share price adjust. Such adjustments could create opportunities to build a position. At prices below $46.67, the dividend yield tops 3% and the forward P/E ratio based on a midpoint of $2.175 falls below 21.5.

Potential investors will want to assess which news items are driving the pullbacks and surges in Otter Tail's share price. Then, after a position is built and potential investors become shareholders, Otter Tail can begin its transformation to SWAN. Source

Disclosure: I am/we are long OTTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in OTTR.