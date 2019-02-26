Will The Slowdown In Earnings Derail The Rally In The S&P 500?

We could potentially enter into an earnings recession in the first half of this year, though the negative earnings trend may not be widespread across the S&P 500.

The S&P 500 is up around 19.50% since Christmas Eve, boosted by a dovish Fed and positive developments from US-China trade negotiations. Meanwhile, global economic growth has been slowing, which has dragged S&P 500 corporate earnings lower as well. The deteriorating earnings outlook is raising questions over how likely it is this rally will continue.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Potential earnings recession ahead?

According to FactSet, the S&P 500 is on track to deliver earnings growth of about 13.1% for Q4 2018, which would mark the first quarter with earnings growth below 20% since Q4 2017. Moreover, earnings guidance is also deteriorating, as earnings are forecasted to decline by 2.7% in Q1 2019 on an aggregate basis. In fact, the current forecasted growth rate for Q2 2019 is 0.7%, which could also potentially slip into negative territory if the outlook continues to worsen going forward, in which case we would be in an earnings recession.

Nevertheless, research from Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) exhibits that the decline in earnings growth is not widespread across the S&P 500. According to the Swiss investment bank, the median earnings growth for S&P 500 companies is 3.6%. In fact, on a median basis, 9 out of the 11 sectors are expected to deliver positive earnings growth, and only the communication services and energy sector are forecasted to deliver negative earnings growth.

Hence, these statistics make a potential earnings recession less concerning for investors, as most sectors will still be delivering positive earnings growth, albeit at a much slower pace compared to 2018.

Already priced in?

Several experts also claim that the slowdown in corporate earnings had already been priced in during the equity market slump in Q4 2018. The current forward P/E ratio of the S&P 500 is 16.55 (at time of writing). While some may argue that this is an expensive valuation for the S&P 500 as it is above the 10-yr average, it is more attractively valued in comparison to a year ago, when the ratio was around 19. Hence, valuations have certainly come lower to adjust for slower earnings growth.

Economic outlook continues to worsen

While earnings growth and valuations are not that unappealing yet, investors should keep in mind that the economic outlook continues to diminish, which is likely to translate into worsening corporate earnings. The yield curve remains very flat regardless of a dovish Fed, with the spread between the 1-yr and 10-yr yield at 13 basis points (at time of writing). This signals weaker economic conditions ahead.

Furthermore, the increasing likelihood of a trade deal being struck between the US and China has eased global economic concerns and helped the S&P 500 rally higher. However, in a recent article of mine I discussed how China could continue facing an economic slowdown regardless of a trade deal being reached, as it will at some point return to its initial priority, reducing reliance on debt and encouraging deleveraging among Chinese corporations. Moreover, once the US-China trade tensions are behind us, focus will be shifting towards the rising trade dispute between the US and the eurozone, another major economy on a global scale. Hence, the outlook for global economic conditions remains subdued, which may inhibit the S&P 500 from continuing to rally strongly going forward.

Bottom Line

The threat of an earnings recession seems less concerning, as negative earnings growth is not widespread among the S&P 500 constituents, but rather concentrated in few sectors. The S&P 500 is also becoming more richly valued as it continues to climb higher, though still more attractive than last year’s valuation levels. Nevertheless, amid a weakening economic outlook on a global scale, the deteriorating earnings growth may persist for a longer time period, and hence the performance of the index may be more subdued going forward.

