A Short-Term Bond Portfolio For The Market Skeptics

As the U.S. equities markets head closer back to their old all-time highs, many investors get a little anxious on where the markets could be heading. When markets corrected over -10% last quarter, many individuals were calling for a new prolonged market downtrend. This type of market action reminds me of why it's a tough business to make market calls. None of us will never really know where markets are heading in the short term, but, it doesn't mean you have to buy equity funds at these levels, or maintain an overweight allocation to equities.

For me, there are just times I just don't feel comfortable being aggressive with stocks. With political turmoil, over ten years in a bull market, and a market that can't do wrong, is a time where I tactically position myself somewhat defensive. Time will of course tell if this was a good idea or not, but, I'd rather stick to Warren Buffett's first law of investing. "Rule #1, don't lose money, and rule #2, follow rule #1."

At the beginning of the year, I wanted to make a portfolio for a portion of my assets that I felt would provide consistent monthly dividends for myself, and not worry about big fluctuations in net asset values of closed-end or open-ended mutual funds. So I found two ETFs that are so far doing what exactly I thought they would.

1. JPMorgan's Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund (JPST)

In an article I wrote last January, I talked in depth about the positives of the JPMorgan ETF that was created a year and a half ago. I encourage all readers to go ahead and check it out here: JPST For Ultra-Short Income Investors, as this article is more focused on the portfolio as a whole I built for myself. To summarize the main benefits of this fund, it pays a 2.9% dividend yield monthly, while keeping over 80% of its portfolio under one-year notes. This fund gives me comfort knowing that if the Fed funds rate increases, the fund shouldn't get hit in a big price devaluation. Year to date, the ETF has already returned around .65% over two months. On track for another slow and steady type of year. JPST will cost you around .18% to own the ETF.

2. iShares Short-Term Treasuries ETF (SHV)

The iShares short-term treasury ETF is pretty cut and dry. The fund owns very short-term treasury bills under six months, yielding around 2.25% in interest. You can find more info as well on the fund here.

I always have some type of allocation to short-term treasuries, as the risk-free trade in my portfolio. With treasury bills over 2% in yield, investors can actually get some interest on your savings. The SHV will cost you a whopping .15% in its expense ratio to handle the work of buying treasuries.

3. 80% Allocation to JPST and 20% to SHV

Now this is where I will get many comments below on my aggressive allocation to one ETF. One thing to note here, this is not all my assets, and this is not a recommendation for you to liquidate all your holdings and place the farm in this allocation. This is a portfolio model for those who want to proceed with caution, with a nod to conditions of financial markets that could become more volatile again soon. Let's go ahead and see some numbers on how this short-term bond fund allocation is performing.

Year Month Portfolio Return Balance JPST SHV 2018 1 0.17% $200,335 0.18% 0.13% 2018 2 0.04% $200,412 0.05% 0.01% 2018 3 0.14% $200,684 0.13% 0.17% 2018 4 0.20% $201,091 0.23% 0.09% 2018 5 0.26% $201,604 0.28% 0.16% 2018 6 0.12% $201,845 0.11% 0.15% 2018 7 0.25% $202,348 0.28% 0.13% 2018 8 0.24% $202,827 0.25% 0.18% 2018 9 0.15% $203,132 0.15% 0.14% 2018 10 0.20% $203,530 0.20% 0.17% 2018 11 0.15% $203,843 0.15% 0.19% 2018 12 0.20% $204,257 0.20% 0.20% 2019 1 0.38% $205,038 0.42% 0.24%

I always run the risk metrics for every article and portfolio I build here on Seeking Alpha as well. When you look at the risk metrics for the below portfolio, do you notice any drawdowns?

Arithmetic Mean (monthly) 0.19% Arithmetic Mean (annualized) 2.32% Geometric Mean (monthly) 0.19% Geometric Mean (annualized) 2.32% Volatility (monthly) 0.08% Volatility (annualized) 0.29% Downside Deviation (monthly) 0.00% Max. Drawdown 0.00% US Market Correlation 0.50 Beta(*) 0.01 Alpha (annualized) 2.27% R2 24.96% Sharpe Ratio 1.96 Sortino Ratio 6.23 Treynor Ratio (%) 56.76 Active Return -0.33% Tracking Error 17.04% Information Ratio -0.02 Skewness 0.57 Excess Kurtosis 1.91 Historical Value-at-Risk (5%) 0.00% Analytical Value-at-Risk (5%) 0.06% Conditional Value-at-Risk (5%) 0.00% Upside Capture Ratio (%) 6.55 Downside Capture Ratio (%) -2.74 Sustainable Withdrawal Rate 100.00% Positive Periods 13 out of 13 (100.00%) Gain/Loss Ratio N/A

As you can see from the above metrics, the short-term bond portfolio is not suffering losses, and since the start of this allocation last year, every month has been a positive return. Not many portfolios I build and run tests on are this clear when it comes to limited price risk.

Summary

For those of you nearing retirement, or those of you who maybe are like me and want to book some gains in the first quarter of the year, this portfolio could be for you. This type of portfolio could fit nicely into your fixed income allocation as a whole as well. Owning short-term bonds right now is crucial in protecting yourself from jumps in higher interest rates if the Fed continues down its hawkish road. Whatever you think the market will do, an allocation to a portfolio like this could really give you some rest you need at night from the manic up and downs lately in the equity markets. As of very recently, just manic up movements in the markets. That type of market action makes this short-term bond fund very comfortable for myself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPST, SHV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Josh Ortner, CTFA, owns these funds in his own portfolio. Ortner Capital also recommends these funds to its clients of its firm. Please consult a financial professional on your risks, objectives, and time horizons.