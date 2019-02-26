Washington Prime: Play The Game

It’s important to remember that despite the coverage of the preferred dividend by FFO/AFFO (admittedly strong), the stock price could sink again.

If I were betting on the lower-quality mall REITs, I would wait until J.C. Penney (JCP) reports earnings on Thursday, February 28. According to one analyst, J.C. Penney might close up to 100 more stores “to get a healthier fleet”. The struggling department store chain still operates more than 860 stores across the U.S., and “analysts are predicting that anywhere from 20 locations to more than 100 could close”.

The mall REIT space has been a veritable minefield over the last couple of years as the entire sector has underperformed, and the tier two malls have severely underperformed. Tenant bankruptcies and the required retrofitting and remodeling have strained the REITs financials and have raised doubts about the sustainability of the dividends, which CBL Properties (CBL) has already cut, and there is a likelihood that Washington Prime Group (WPG) will follow suit.

However, Washington Prime’s CEO, Lou Conforti, is adamant that his company’s common dividend is safe. In his usual colorful earnings commentary (“Queen-themed: this time) he remarked,

“what keeps the dividend rate at its current level is surplus cash flow and our Board of Directors.”

He added,

“certainly our confidence in the cash flows and where cash flows are going will be part of the dividend, but right now we see a pass and certainly our plan is to maintain the dividend for 2019.”

Assessing REIT Risk

Investors who have wanted to position Washington Prime in a high-risk portfolio (sized accordingly) have been increasingly turning to the preferred shares, and many have asked for our thoughts on this approach.

Before even looking at the preferred shares outstanding, it is essential to determine the sustainability of the preferred dividends. The following table presents a brief snapshot of WPG’s financials, focused on the ability of funds from operations, adjusted funds from operations and EBITDA to cover the preferred dividends.

The table above shows us two primary things we care about: the preferred dividend has very strong coverage ratios, and the amount of leverage the firm employs has been drifting lower over the last year. The preferred dividend coverage tells us the preferred might be worth pursuing further and the reduced leverage points to a REIT that is viable.

The following table shows the Washington Prime preferred stock outstanding:

The following table shows the market data of the outstanding preferred stock:

Of the two series of preferred stock outstanding, the Series I (WPG.PI) is the more attractive series, given its lower dollar price and higher yield. That said, the Series H (WPG.PH) has a higher stated rate and trades more shares and, as a result, should perform better should the mall’s profile stabilize and begin to turn around. As the turnaround could take a while, we will choose the Series I for the additional income and look for an opportunity to swap into the Series H when the value proposition changes.

By way of origin, the preferred stock began as Glimcher preferred and was assumed due to the merger.

Earlier, we stated that we would look to swap into the Series H if the value proposition changed. The following chart shows the spread between the series H and the series I. Note that the Series H typically trades at a higher yield than the Series I and that, recently, the stripped yields have converged and flipped. We believe the historical spread differential was because both series were in “redemption mode” and trading near par due to the redemption possibility. Obviously, the probability of redemption has changed and both securities should be trading closer in yield.

In order to equalize the yield, the Series H has recently rallied more than the Series I, as shown below.

As Washington Prime will have a higher priority for its cash flow over the next year or two, we believe that a redemption is not likely, and the yields of the outstanding series will trade close together. It is due to this belief that we find the Series I more attractive.

Naturally, an investor has many options available to them for their investment capital and has the ability to invest in other preferred shares within the mall REIT space. The following table compares the outstanding preferred shares of the various mall REITs.

What stands out in the above table is the yield disparity or dispersion among the peer group. When an investor looks at Washington Prime, they could use Taubman Centers (TCO) Series J (TCO.PJ) as upside (6.50%) and CBL (CBL) Series D (CBL.PD) as downside (13.50%) and determine the downside (500 basis points) is 2x the upside (200 basis points). Upon realizing this, an investor could determine if this is the risk/reward profile that they desire.

PREIT (PEI) preferreds trade near the same yield as Washington Prime and arguably have higher value malls in their portfolio, albeit fewer of them. We believe the yields are roughly comparable but involve risk trade-offs. Lower quality malls diversified across a larger portfolio has a similar risk profile as higher quality, but more concentrated mall risk.

The stripped yield, graphically:

Stripped price, graphically:

The following chart shows the stripped yields of select series issued by the three most “stressed” mall REITs: WPG, CBL, and PEI:

As the chart above shows, the three issuers’ preferreds have had a meaningful rally this year as investors have added risk to their portfolios, and the outlook for subdued FOMC monetary policy has constrained interest rate outlooks. The rally has not been premised on fundamental factors (retail improvement – its weak, higher rents – they are treading water at best, or improved balance sheets – they haven’t significantly improved), but rather on the appetite for risky assets, yieldy assets, and higher beta. These factors are rarely sustainable over the intermediate to long term (and volatile in the short term).

The chart below shows the spread between CBL and WPG preferred stock. The spread has gapped out due to CBL remaining wide and WPG rallying. If each didn’t have their own issues and outlooks (WPG is better positioned than CBL), it would make CBL look cheap to WPG (or WPG is rich).

The following chart shows the spread between PREIT and WPG preferred. The chart shows the convergence between the two as WPG has recently “outrallied” PEI and collapsed the yield spread after having traded wide to it for the last seven months. We view the relationship as more “in balance” than it has been as the REITs should trade closer in yield (for the reasons stated earlier).

The following table shows the relationship between the stripped yield and dividend yield of the common stock. As the table shows, the greatest disparity is in Washington Prime as the market continues to expect that they will be forced to cut the common dividend.

The preferred/equity yield spread, graphically (which really shows the WPG spread in context):

The following chart shows the yield spread between the WPG preferred and the common equity over the last two years. The spread is rapidly approaching its wides due to the dividend expectations of the common.

We find it is helpful to look at the bonds of a company to get a feel for how the credit markets are viewing the company’s financial position (primarily fundamental analysis-based pricing). As the chart shows, the bond is nearly 3 points off its low but has recently rolled over.

Typically, bonds are viewed on a spread basis as this is their risk premium. As the chart below shows, the spread on Washington Prime 24s is around 550 basis points, nearly 100 basis points in from their wide, but 200 basis points wider than six months ago.

The chart below shows the yields of Washington Prime’s capital structure, with the yields in the “order” you would expect them. Note the convergence between the preferred and the bond. This has us interested and is the relationship we will explore next.

Closer up between the debt and preferred spread:

Bottom line: We are not fans of Washington Prime from a business perspective or an outlook perspective (continued pressure), but we believe that if you must have a position in the company, the preferred is a much better bet than the common. One of our favorite Queen songs is "Another One Bites the Dust."

It’s important to remember that despite the coverage of the preferred dividend by FFO/AFFO (admittedly strong), if there is a cut to the common or continued pressure on the space, the preferred stock prices will sink again. Coverage does not dictate direction; the preferred will react to the common’s movement.

Investors should consider where they want to position risk and in what form they want to take risk instead of merely looking at yield. If your outlook for the space is not good, is there another space where you prefer to take risk?

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI, TCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.