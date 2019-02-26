Tapestry: An Unlikely But Formidable Candidate For Value Investors

Even though Tapestry is operating in a cyclical industry, and is poised to face headwinds in the future, I find value in Tapestry at the current market price.

(Image source - Stocknews.com)

Investment thesis

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) share price has declined 28% in the last 12 months, and fell more than 15% after reporting Q2 2019 earnings results earlier this month. The primary reason behind this downfall is the expected headwinds in the future. The macroeconomic outlook for Tapestry suggests a slowdown in demand, which is expected to hinder growth expectations of all luxury retailers in the future.

(Source: Morningstar)

However, I believe the stock has already tanked more than it should, and does not reflect the underlying fundamentals of the company. Shares are trading at a discount of 22% to my fair value estimate, and the dividend yield tops 3.7% at the current market price.

Income and value investors should find Tapestry an attractive investment opportunity.

Company overview and business strategy

Tapestry is a designer and retailer of handbags, apparel, footwear, and accessories. Tapestry has 3 brands in its portfolio.

Coach Kate Spade Stuart Weitzman

All three of these brands have broken into international markets as well, and the company has embarked on a journey to expand internationally. In line with these plans, Tapestry now has a presence in more than 70 countries across the world.

Tapestry operates with a few prioritized business strategies, and the company expects to implement these strategies over the next few years. One key business strategy of Tapestry is to invest in its own business. The company management has clearly emphasized the importance of continuing to acquire strong brands, as these acquisitions are expected to fuel the company’s earnings and international expansion plans. On the other hand, management plans to improve the store experience of its major brands to drive same-store sales higher, which would eventually drive earnings.

Building brand awareness and value is another key business strategy of Tapestry. Naturally, a higher brand value allows a retail company to charge premium prices for its products, and Tapestry is focused on promoting their higher-priced products aggressively as brand value continues to gain traction.

A primary objective of Tapestry is to distribute wealth to its shareholders. As such, shareholders can expect to enjoy a healthy stream of dividends for many years to come. Tapestry is expected to pay out a much higher ratio of its earnings to shareholders in the future, as global growth prospects diminish. For the moment, I believe Tapestry would be focused on tapping into growth opportunities, and distributing a steady stream of dividends.

Industry analysis

2018 marked another year of strong growth for the retail industry, along with better than expected growth in the U.S. economy. However, the luxury goods segment continued to grow at a measured pace as expected.

The growth of disposable income, helped by a strong jobs market was a catalyst in driving retailer profits higher in 2018. Not only last year, but these macroeconomic developments were at the forefront of retail industry growth over the last many years.

Disposable personal income in the U.S.

(Source: Trading Economics)

Historically low level of unemployment in the U.S. was one of the reasons for the exceptional growth in the retail segment, as more paid workers result in more discretionary spending.

A noteworthy development in the retail space over the last few years is the rise of online-only retailers. These retailers have continued to provide more advanced and customer-friendly fulfillment options which have taken the industry by storm, and traditional retailers are facing intense competition from this new breed of online stores. The concept of dropshipping has not only allowed millennials to build a retail business from home with extremely low initial investments, but have exerted immense pressure on profit margins of long-standing retailers.

Technological developments will continue to disrupt the retail industry in 2019 as well, and retailers without an online presence will find it difficult to retain their businesses, unless otherwise a strong brand value is present. Therefore, building a loyal customer base and a brand value is equally important to providing a streamlined online experience. Cross-border barriers have been shattered by advanced technologies, and this will put pressure on local retail stores. But at the same time, this provides a robust growth opportunity for growing retail stores to expand beyond their horizons and market their products in front of an international audience.

Convenience will remain a major theme of the industry as well, which is the same for many industries at present. Therefore, providing a sufficient level of convenience to its customers should be considered a priority as the industry evolves and becomes more customer-centric.

China will play an important role in driving the global retail industry as well, and with over 800 million internet users in the country, China naturally becomes one of the main customer acquisition centers for online-only retailers.

Many retailers based in the U.S. are planning to expand internationally, and China remains one of the major target markets for these companies. However, the consumer-shopping journey in China is intrinsically different from the U.S., and understanding this will play an important role in determining the success of international expansions.

Illustrative consumer-shopping journey in the U.S.

Illustrative consumer-shopping journey in China

(Source: Deloitte)

Along with technological developments, the retail industry has increasingly become more data-driven. This has allowed retailers to target the correct customer base, and increase same-store sales by analyzing a customer’s tastes and bringing relevant products in front of the customer.

Personalization will also play a key role in determining the success of luxury brands as well, since consumers are now more likely to select and buy products with a personal touch.

Global economic growth will be a very important factor in determining how retailers including luxury goods retailers will grow in 2019. Even though global economic growth is expected to slow down in 2019, the consensus estimate is for many economies to grow at a steady rate. Luxury industry revenue has grown at a measured pace over the last 5 years despite the strong economic growth, and this will remain to be a feature of the industry in the future as well.

Overall, headwinds are expected in the luxury goods industry, but companies that focus on delivering a more personalized experience to its customers will have room to thrive, and these companies will drive the luxury retail industry forward in 2019. However, the challenge presented by online-only retailers will persist in 2019 as well, and this will prove to be a difficult threat to eliminate.

Financial performance evaluation and valuation

Tapestry reported Q2 2019 earnings results earlier in the month, and a significant sell-off triggered after TPR missed earnings and revenue both, and provided a bleak outlook for 2019. The company guided to an EPS in the range of $2.55-$2.60 for FY2019, whereas the consensus analyst estimate was much higher at $2.78. In addition, the management guided to revenue growth of low to mid-single digits, which I believe should have been anticipated by investors given the macro-economic outlook.

Over the last 5 years, company revenues grew at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of close to 3%, which is not attractive by any means, but is indicative of the company’s ability to grow in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

(Source: Author prepared based on company filings)

The addition of Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman is expected to deliver revenue growth for the company in the next few years, which would be a catalyst in achieving a low single-digit growth rate on a company-wide basis.

All three brands in Tapestry’s portfolio have a presence in international markets.

Geographical revenue mix

Brand name North America International Coach 57% 43% Kate Spade 83% 17% Stuart Weitzman 64% 36%

(Source: Author prepared based on company presentation)

Despite the penetration into international segments, Kate Spade has more room to grow internationally, and Tapestry is focused on driving this change strategically. Tapestry has plans to provide a streamlined online experience to its customers as well, which will help the company move forward in a competitive marketplace.

A worrying sign for investors is the failure of Tapestry to expand its margins. Over the last 5 years, profit margins have continued to trend lower, and would remain under pressure as global economic growth slows down.

(Source: Author prepared based on data from company filings)

Coach has comparatively higher margins than Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman at the moment, but the company is focusing on marketing higher margin products of Kate Spade, which should help overall margins of the company. Throughout the recent past, the management has talked about repositioning the product offering of Kate Spade to optimize the margin profile.

Segment-wise profit margin summary for the 6 months ended December 30, 2018.

(Source: Author prepared based on company filings)

Despite the spike of long-term debt, Tapestry has a sound balance sheet and is in a position to service its debt obligations in a timely manner. The debt to equity ratio stands at 0.46, whereas the current ratio is healthy at over 2 times. Tapestry has been generating free cash flow on a consistent basis, and this is helping continued dividend distribution and debt servicing.

The financial performance of the company over the last 5 years reflects the lagging growth of the industry, and M&A activities are expected to increase in the industry as companies look to grow inorganically. Tapestry is also banking on acquired brands to drive company performance in the future, but at best, I believe company revenues will grow at a rate of 2%-3% over the next half a decade.

I expect profit margins to remain under pressure, but the correct product mix will boost margins of the Kate Spade segment, which should have an overall positive impact on profit margins. Kate Spade accounts for over 20% of company revenues, and an expansion in profit margins in this segment will be meaningfully felt by Tapestry.

To estimate a fair value for Tapestry, I have used a free cash flow model. Major assumptions used in this model are listed below.

Revenue growth in next 5 years 2.5% Perpetual growth rate 1.5% WACC 7.68% Tax rate 21% Operating margin in the stable period 16%

(Source: Author's assumptions)

With these assumptions, I estimate the fair value of Tapestry to be $43.14, which represents an upside of 22% from the current market price.

(Source: Author's calculations and assumptions)

Combined with a dividend yield of over 3.7%, Tapestry provides an attractive investment opportunity for both income and value investors.

Dividends

Tapestry yields 3.8% at the current market price, and the company has embarked on a mission to pay regular dividends to its shareholders, which is a primary business strategy of the company as discussed earlier. The company has paid a quarterly dividend of $0.3375 since mid-2013.

Dividend history

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Tapestry has been covering its dividend payments with free cash flow, which is a positive trend and adds a margin of safety for dividend investors.

(Source: Author prepared based on data from company filings)

As we can see from the above illustration, free cash flow has grown considerably since 2016, while dividend payments remained the same. Growing free cash flows is not only a positive sign regarding the company’s ability to generate cash, but also leaves room for dividend distributions to grow in the future. The payout ratio of 53% confirms this, and long-term-oriented investors can expect to be rewarded with dividend hikes.

Risks and challenges

Tapestry expects to continue expanding its brand presence in international markets, which would be a key value driver for the company. However, a global economic slowdown will become a great obstacle for such growth plans of the company. If trade tensions increase further, expanding in China will present unique risks as well.

As discussed earlier, Tapestry is focused on repositioning its product portfolio of the Kate Spade segment. This is expected to boost profit margins of the company, but at the same time, failure to do so will keep profit margins compressed for an extended period of time.

Technological advancements are enabling Tapestry identify customer preferences efficiently, which is expected to drive same-store sales higher. However, the growth of e-commerce might challenge the growth prospects of the company. As the industry is shifting toward a customer-centric model, the power of customers cannot be ignored. As such, luxury retailers are forced to improve the online purchasing experience of customers, which requires significant capital investment as necessary infrastructure should be built to support this. This presents a challenge to the company, and driving sales in international segments might require unique strategies as well.

A strong brand value remains a profit driver, and as such, Tapestry is expected to spend millions of dollars on marketing campaigns to build brand awareness. Operating profit margins will feel the pressure of such promotional activities in the future.

Conclusion

Tapestry has received a beating from investors throughout the last 12 months, and this month has been a disaster following the earnings release. The macroeconomic outlook does not seem to be promising, but shares reflect this at the current market price. I find value in Tapestry at these beaten down price levels, and with a discounted cash flow model using conservative assumptions, I estimate the fair value of Tapestry to be more than 22% higher from the current market price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.