Bunzl: Profitable And Growing

U.K.-based Bunzl (OTCPK:BZLFF, OTCPK:BZLFY) is the largest distributor of cleaning supplies and food packaging in the world. The company has been growing through M&A, earnings and sales have grown for years, and its balance sheet is strong. Though the stock is not exactly cheap, Bunzl is worth following.

Photo from website

The stock trades for £24.46, there are 330.51 million shares, and the company's market cap is £8 billion ($1.06 billion). Its earnings are 98 pence, and the price-to-earnings ratio is 25. Bunzl's dividend is 47 pence, and the dividend yield is 1.92%.

Sales grew from £6.16 billion ($8.07 billion) in 2013 to £8.58 billion ($11.3 billion) in 2017. Nice growth! Earnings rose from £210.7 million ($276 million) in 2013 to £310.5 million ($407 million) in 2017. Compounded revenues grew 10% a year from 2004 to 2017, and adjusted earnings per share went up 11%. Last year, free cash flow came in at £449 million ($588 million), and the free cash flow yield is 5.6%. We like that free cash flow yield.

Data by YCharts

The company's balance sheet shows £519.5 million ($680 million) in cash and £1.27 billion ($1.67 billion) in receivables. The liability side shows £1.54 billion ($2 billion) in payables and £1.6 billion ($2.1 billion) in debt.

Bunzl derives 59% of its revenues from North America, 14% from the U.K. and Ireland, 19% from Europe, and 8% from the rest of the world. I was surprised to see what a large player it is in the U.S. 29% of its sales are food service, 27% grocery, 12% cleaning, 12% safety, 10% retail, 7% healthcare, and 3% other.

The company distributes cleaning supplies, napkins, brooms, rubber gloves, pots, pans, syringes, towels, tissues, soap, carry-out bags, and thousands of other products. It distributes about all that you need to run a restaurant, hospital, grocery store, or retail, accept food. Bunzl distributes for all of the big boys: Dupont (DD), Honeywell (HON), 3M (MMM), Ecolab (ECL), and hundreds of others large manufacturers.

This is the first time I’ve encountered Bunzl. The company has grown through tremendous M&A. It rolls up about ten little companies a year. If you are a hospital or a grocery store, Bunzl brings toilet paper and cleaning products right to you. That saves time from you having to go to a place like Costco (COST) or Sam’s Club (WMT). I assume Bunzl might be a little cheaper. I also assume that its major competitors could be Sysco (SYY) and W.W. Grainger (GWW).

Having owned a restaurant, I can tell you that you don’t want to deal with too many vendors. You want just a few trucks to arrive weekly. If you have too many, it’s confusing. Bunzl can be your go-between for all of these items that we’ve listed above.

I like all the financials and growth metrics of the company. What would concern me is when the consumer runs out of credit and has to stay home. What is impressive is that Bunzl seems impervious to Amazon (AMZN), Aldi’s, Lidl, and the dollar stores, which seem to be the big disruptors in that space. Perhaps Bunzl even distributes to them.

I’d like to see a list of the company's top ten customers. Perusing YouTube, I see that Bristol Farms is a customer and J.C. Penney (JCP) is another. This video was from 2011. Southwest Airlines (LUV) is a customer too. Some of these clients from eight years ago are booming (Southwest) and some are struggling (J.C. Penney).

Morningstar thinks the company's shares are expensive and has a target price of £21.60. The research firm notes that Bunzl is the largest operator in the non-food distribution space. Its top line organic growth came in at 4.3% for 2018, but operating margins dropped slightly by 10 basis points to 6.8%. Not bad at all! Morgan Stanley has a price target of £24 for Bunzl.

I found the stock by looking at Polen Capital’s holdings. I didn’t see any other interesting shareholders, but fund giant MFS owned over 10%.

I like the stock. It’s textbook finance: the company is profitable, growing, and has a strong balance sheet. I may buy someday, but as the company is new to me, I want to get more familiar with it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.