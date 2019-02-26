Tilray: Buying Its Way Into The Hemp Industry

Tilray (TLRY) just announced the largest M&A deal in the company's history by acquiring Manitoba Harvest for C$419 million including certain earn-outs. The deal marks Tilray's first foray into the hemp industry but we think there are important nuances that investors need to understand in order to assess this deal holistically. Overall, we think this transaction provided Tilray with a mature platform to gain a foothold in the burgeoning hemp industry.

Who's Manitoba Harvest?

Manitoba Harvest is a Winnipeg-based hemp food company that claims to be the largest vertically-integrated hemp food producer in the world according to the company. Manitoba and Saskatchewan are two of the largest hemp cultivation areas in Canada and Canopy Growth (CGC) has set up its Canadian hemp operations in Saskatchewan back in July 2017 as we discussed in "Canopy's Secret Ambition To Dominate The Hemp Industry."

Manitoba Harvest claims to have access to 16,000 retail stores in North America including some of the largest retailers such as Costco, Amazon, Jet.com, Kroger, Walmart, and Well.ca among many others. It seems that Manitoba Harvest has built one of the largest sales and distribution platform for hemp-based food products within North America.

(Company website)

Manitoba Harvest was acquired by Compass Diversified (CODI) in June 2015 for C$132 million. For the last twelve months as of May 2015, Manitoba Harvest generated sales of C$45 million and EBITDA of $6.4 million. Compass paid a multiple of 2.9x revenue and 21x EBITDA.

Tilray paid C$419 million for this asset which is 3.2x the price Compass Diversified paid in 2015. According to Marketwatch, Manitoba Harvest reported sales of C$94 million in 2018 which implies a price of 4.5x revenue for Tilray's purchase. Tilray clearly paid up for this asset and the timing of the deal seems less than opportune as the 2018 Farm Bill likely pushed the price higher and many LPs are actively looking for quality hemp assets.

Why Did Tilray Buy It?

There was never a doubt that Tilray would get into the U.S. hemp industry given the company is run by Americans and was one of the first companies to list on the Nasdaq. However, what is interesting is the way it has decided to enter the hemp business compared to some of its other peers.

Canopy announced last month that it will initially invest $100-$150 million to build a hemp industrial park in New York. As we discussed in "Canopy Growth Enters U.S. Hemp Industry With A Bang," the decision to enter the hemp business through organic growth is prudent given the elevated valuations in the sector. Canopy did acquire ebbu, a hemp research firm, to boost its competitive positioning in the industry. Why did Tilray decide to rely on acquisition instead of building its hemp business from scratch? Ultimately, we think Tilray had little choice but to acquire an existing hemp player due to a few reasons that illustrate its lack of early positioning in hemp.

Canopy has a long history of working with hemp producers in Canada as it invested heavily in its Saskatchewan hemp business back in 2017. As we detailed in "Canopy's Secret Ambition To Dominate The Hemp Industry," the company acquired Saskatchewan-based Green Hemp Industries in July 2017 and set up a large hemp processing and extraction facility called Tweed Grasslands located in Yorkton, Saskatchewan.

As a result, Canopy already has a few years of experience working with hemp farmers and hemp products manufacturing before it committed to its U.S. expansion. With the acquisition of ebbu, we think the company is well-positioned and must be confident in its ability to execute on its hemp expansion plan in the U.S.

On the contrary, we haven't seen any existing large-scale hemp operation out of Tilray as the company appears to be significantly lagging behind its other peers in this regard. For example, Aurora invested early on in the Canadian hemp producer, Hempco (OTC:HMPPF), and vowed to release CBD products into the U.S. in the coming months. Tilray's only relevant move was the deal it struck with Authentic Brands Group in January 2019 whereby it will pay up to $350 million to ABG in order to receive 49% of revenues from selling AGB-branded CBD products.

Tilray will become the preferred supplier to AGB but the company had only launched CBD oil drops in January 2018 in the Canadian medical market. We think Tilray desperately needed a large platform that could provide access to both high-quality hemp raw material supplies and reliable manufacturing and processing capabilities. Manitoba Harvest does appear to be an attractive platform given its early positioning and distinct leadership in the Canadian hemp industry (founded in 1998 when Canada legalized industrial hemp and owned by private equity firms Avrio and Compass). The company has been owned by several financial sponsors and has embarked on an impressive growth trajectory.

Looking Ahead

Tilray needed a platform that could do it all in order to support its hemp ambition. It had signed up deals with Authentic Brands but it didn't have the production and processing capabilities until this deal. Manitoba Harvest appears to be a well-run business that has shown impressive growth in an expanding hemp market. The deal would also provide an instant revenue boost to Tilray while most cannabis firms are struggling to generate enough revenue to justify their valuation.

As cannabis firms move to acquire low-multiple businesses, we will see the traditional valuation metrics such as EV/Revenue becoming more complicated to interpret. We think the deal is a positive development for Tilray and its management has demonstrated discipline and prudence in its M&A activities which are a rare quality in this industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.