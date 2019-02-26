Endeavour Silver: What Now?

We are mindful of rising AISC but view strength in metals prices as more than enough to offset higher cost risk.

After nearly a 40% rally in shares, we wanted to offer our thoughts on what to do with the stock here.

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK) is a North American mining company that has seen its stock start to ramp up with the rally in precious metals here in 2019. Back in late 2018, we made a call on the stock as a top pick in the metal and miners space over at BAD BEAT Investing. We discussed with our members in our chat room the extreme pressure that has been on the precious metals and the miners of these metals. We were clear that we saw the metals as stabilizing and that it was time to cherry pick names, such as EXK, as well as others:

As you can see the timing was rather prescient, as the sector rallied from this near low point to nice highs, in January, pulled back, and then steamed higher this month:

Given that the stock has rallied nearly 40%, the question now is whether there is continued upside in the stock. We believe that there is continued upside in the name, despite a somewhat transitional year for the name. From a technical perspective, the stock looks to move well above the 30-day moving average, the 90-day highs and is now above the 200-day moving average. This is bullish, technically:

While these basic technical indicators look pretty good, much of the action will be driven by what we see as continued strength in the precious metals. In addition, we need to discuss operational performance of the company and what its production numbers will look like in 2019. To ensure that the stock is still worthy of our support, we need to revisit the fundamentals of the name.

Technical data helpful, but fundamentals matter

Pretty much anyone following the precious metals sector knows that there was pressure in gold and silver prices in 2018. That was the primary reason that shares plummeted in late 2018. Of course, the metals prices are reasons why the mining stocks like EXK rebounded. The charts of gold and silver tell it all here:

There has also been concern that demand for precious metals as a safe haven has diminished significantly, given the fact that the economy still continues to motor ahead. However, we saw that gold and silver actually continued to see buying in both the stock market decline in December, and during the market rally of the last 6 weeks. This is a bullish sign. Gold looks to challenge its 52-week highs, while silver still has another $1 per ounce until it challenges its 52-week highs.

From a support perspective rooted in fundamentals, we believe that inflation is a benefit. We see that it had provided a bit of a floor under precious metal prices in late fall. Fears stemming from tariffs and a trade war were supportive as well. Volatility globally should also be a benefit to the metals and all miners longer term. But what about operationally for Endeavour?

Endeavour's operations during a transitional year

Endeavour operates Guanacevi, Bolanitos and the El Cubo mines. It also has the El Compas mine. All of the mines are located in Mexico, which has been relatively friendly to mining over the years. We consider this a transition year because the company is likely to burn cash to bring Terronera online while reducing its El Cubo mine output. The latter is being done due to the current short mine life at El Cubo. As such, Endeavour plans to reduce the production rate in 2019 to approximately half its 1,500 tons per day capacity while continuing to explore for new reserves.

Over the past few years, operationally, Endeavour has been helped by the cost-cutting initiatives of the company, efforts to streamline production, and, before the recent glut in metals, generally higher metals prices. While metals prices are a main driver of movements in miners, the company's Q4 earnings show some key issues that we want to discuss.

Silver production up, gold production flat

The company has been a strong miner. Since its founding in 2004, EXK has over a decade of growing silver production, reserves, and resources. Production declines were built in operationally in recent quarters by design, but we think the company is through most the rough patch, and 2019 sets up for a transitional year between changes at El Cubo and work to be done at Terronera. In fact, we think that the best growth is probably still ahead for the miner once Terronera work is complete and if additional opportunity is found at El Cubo.

Production as a whole increased for silver but was about flat for gold:

Source: Data from Q4 release, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see here for the year, silver production increased 12% year over year to 5,522,068 oz. At the same time, gold production was about flat with 52,967 oz produced. Using a 75:1 ratio, silver equivalent production was 9.5 million oz. In Q4, there were declines across the board.

Silver production decreased 4% in Q4 to 1,386,505 oz, while gold production decreased 10% to 13,117 oz. In addition, silver equivalent production was 2.4 million oz, also down. The latter half of 2018 was the start of the transition for Endeavour Silver, from improving the operational performance at its three mines, to developing and commissioning the new El Compas mine and completing an updated study for the Terronera project. As for production, the El Cubo and Bolanitos mines performed well, but Guanacevi continued to face operational challenges. This impacted costs and earnings.

Sales and earnings

In Q4, the company registered a net loss of $3.7 million or $0.03 per share. This is a decline from Q4 2017 overall, which saw positive earnings. Silver prices were weak in the quarter. The company has slashed costs where it can, but the price of metals was, of course, awful. The same can be said for much of the sector, as all miners faced pressure. It showed in the top line.

Revenue dropped a whopping 19% in Q4 to $33.8 million, and mine operating cash flow before taxes decreased 33% to $8.5 million. This was entirely due to lower production at higher costs. It is as simple as that. Costs are up while the company works out its issues with El Cubo's mine life and makes a decision on Terronera while battling grading issues over at Guanacevi. That said, because the selling prices of metals were down, and cash costs were up, EBITDA looked awful. EBITDA fell 68% to $2.2 million as compared to the same period last year. It was a double whammy of higher costs and lower selling prices.

Higher costs, lower selling prices

It was a bad quarter for costs, as well as selling prices. Cash costs jumped 16% to $9.22 per oz silver payable (net of gold credits), and all-in sustaining costs rose 12% to $14.20 per oz silver payable (net of gold credits). Production was down too, so the costs hurt, and the price of metals really weighed. We think this is temporary. We see production as continuing to be strong going forward, but the company needs help from pricing. It is that simple. Realized silver prices fell 12% to $14.88, while gold prices were down about 1% from the prior year.

Transition continues, but we remain bullish

So, shares sold off in the fall because the market was pricing in this decline in performance. The same thing is happening now as the market resets the miner's valuation for higher gold and silver. The question is what will happen operationally.

Well, at Guanacevi, two new shallower, higher-grade ore bodies are being developed to turn around the operating performance by increasing plant throughput and grade. That is key to picking up performance. 2019 should see progress at El Compas. During 2018, initial mine development was completed, but plant commissioning issues delayed production. Plant operations started back up in mid-February, and commercial production should be happening any day now that has us bullish.

As for declining reserves at El Cubo, the company is reducing production at lower silver prices while looking for new opportunity at the site. The future, however, is at Terronera. This is a compelling development project for future growth. An expanded reserve and resource estimate and a new pre-feasibility study were released in August. Terronera could end up contributing 2.9 million oz of silver and 28,000 ounces of gold annually. That is a huge potential.

The outlook for 2019 reflects these transitions. Silver equivalent production will fall 10% year over year, while Bolanitos and El Cubo will turn a profit. Here is what we love. The company will lower its exploration budget while increasing working capital to grow mines and the company. There will still be exploration projects and drilling, but the focus will shift.

What we also think is key to look at is cash costs. The one concern we have is the outlook for all-in sustaining cash costs rising into the $15-16 range. We are pleased that the cash costs net of gold by products will likely decline. However, we will need help from metals prices to see the company really turn a solid profit. That said, the market sentiment for gold and silver is positive for 2019. As such, we continue to like EXK here, despite the company operationally transitioning and working to get new operations online while improving existing ones.

Take home

The quarter was nothing special and reflected both the overall lower prices of metals we saw in the quarter, as well as mine-level challenges at certain properties. As the company strategically rolls back El Cubo production while improving grades elsewhere, we think that 2019 will be a year of transition. Still, unless you strongly believe precious metal prices will all, we think you can stay with the sector. Inflation is rising. Precious metals have done well in both the rough months of December for equities and have done well in the recent 6-week recovery.

As always, we welcome your comments.

