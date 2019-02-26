Unimpressive Dividend Hike To Come From Colgate

Most people use a product from Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), whether it be its Colgate toothpaste, Palmolive soap, or Ajax cleaning products. Over the years, the number of brands has expanded as has the revenues of existing brands.

The company has been with us for a very long time and has been offering investors dividend income ever since 1895. Safe to say, I bet this company will be around for a long time coming. That is not the issue with this company. The issue is growth.

As can be seen in the chart above, the stock price has gone nowhere for years. Usually, though not always, that means the business isn't growing either. Over the last five years, the stock is virtually flat, which means the only return investors have received is the approximate 2.5% dividend yield. Obviously, getting a return comparable to U.S. Treasuries is not what investors in this company expect.

Historical Dividend Growth

As the stock has been languishing, it's good that this company at the very least is a dependable dividend payer. Not only has it paid dividends since 1895 but it has increased them for 56 years, putting them safely in Dividend King territory.

Sure enough, the dividend keeps chugging along upwards year after year. Four years ago, at the beginning of 2015, the dividend stood at $0.36 whereas it at the beginning of 2019 stood at $0.42. That is a growth of 16.7% or an average annual growth of 4%. As I said above, the issue here is not whether or not this company is here to stay, but whether it will manage to grow at a sufficient rate.

As for the payout ratio, apart from a bounce in 2016, it seems to be well under control at the current level of 66%. Retaining one-third of profits for reinvestment in the business should be more than sufficient for this kind of business and should give enough room for ensuring a rising dividend for many more years to come.

March Dividend Hike

As for all Dividend Aristocrats, there is usually quite regular intervals between the announced dividend hikes. For Colgate, the regular month for announcing this is March.

The company has definitely experienced some growing pains over the last couple of years and consequently, the dividend raises have been muted. First of all, I want to be clear that the dividend will be hiked. The company is in no way in any crisis, it has room to increase its payout due to its relatively conservative payout ratio and the Board is keen to extend its impeccable dividend growth track record. That basically makes it a sure thing that the dividend will at a very minimum of $0.43 per share per quarter from the March announcement onwards. That would represent a growth rate of 2.4%. Were that to happen, it would be in the same league as Coca-Cola's (NYSE:KO) very disappointing dividend increase of 2.6% earlier this month. That said, I think there is room for beating Coca-Cola here.

Sure, growth at Colgate is slow, or even negative on some metrics. But the long-term potential should still underpin a slightly higher growth rate than just trudging along in line with inflation. In its Q4 earnings announcement, the CEO stated that he expected organic sales growth of 2% to 4% in 2019. However, he also said that due mainly to the uncertain currency situation, a higher tax rate, and higher raw material prices, EPS is expected to decline somewhat in 2019. This is not music to the ears of dividend investors, but I think most of these issues should be temporary and that the Board will see through one year of slightly declining earnings, especially if the top-line grows as forecasted.

What is the maximum increase we can expect the Board to come up with? In my mind - not much. I am confident the Board would not want to disappoint loyal investors, but still it is too conservative for it to want to stretch too far. Looking at the tepid increases over the last couple of years gives us a clue as to how much it can potentially raise the dividend. Last year, the dividend was raised by two cents. In the years before it was raised by either one or two cents. As a one-cent increase this year would entail the lowest percentage-wise increase for a very long time - maybe forever - this is not likely. It is just as unlikely that the Board will offer an increase higher than what it has done in recent years. The maximum increase, in my opinion, is, therefore, two cents. As I think this is slightly more likely than a one-cent increase, my prediction is that the Board will hike the dividend by $0.02 per share per quarter for a new quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a percentage-wise increase of 4.8%.

Risk Factors

There are multiple risk factors to consider for a company like Colgate. Some of them have been highlighted by the CEO in the Q4 statement. Increasing raw material costs is a risk as it is not always straightforward to push these extra costs onto the consumer. Fluctuating currencies is a risk, especially for a company like Colgate, which sells predominantly outside of the U.S. Another risk is that in many new markets there are already local competitors present, making it hard to grow in those different cultures. Additionally, the consumer space is getting more and more segmented in terms of consumer wants. This opens up the market for smaller, local competitors, but makes it harder for established international corporations.

Current Valuation

So, time to see what kind of deal potential new investors would get were they to buy stocks in Colgate-Palmolive at the current price. In order to see things in perspective, I'm going to compare it to two other global consumer companies, namely Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Unilever (NYSE:UL).

Colgate-Palmolive Procter & Gamble Unilever Price/Sales 3.8x 3.9x 2.5x Price/Earnings 24.3x 24.4x 13.5x Yield 2.5% 2.7% 3.2%

The first thing I notice is that Colgate and Procter & Gamble seem to be trading very much in line with each other whereas Unilever seems to be quite a bit cheaper. In fact, Unilever scores best on all metrics and we can thus conclude it is clearly the cheapest of the three.

As for the other two, Colgate is slightly cheaper than Procter & Gamble on both Price/Sales and Price/Earnings but somewhat more expensive when it comes to dividend yield. None of these are frighteningly expensive and the risk of investors losing a lot of money on these stocks is limited. On the other hand, I would confidently say that you can't expect stellar returns with these valuation levels. The only possible exception would be Unilever, though I would suspect the temptingly low Price/Earnings ratio is due to some one-time effects. More analysis would be needed before I concluded on that one.

The analysts on Wall Street expect Colgate-Palmolive to deliver a long-term EPS growth rate of an unimpressive 3.6%. Assume no change to the multiple and add in the dividend yield of 2.5% and we arrive at an expected long-term average annual return of 6.1%. This is significantly below the long run return of the stock market as a whole. There are no near-term catalysts either for this stock. The dividend hike will be either disappointing (one-cent hike) or as expected and in line with last year (two cents hike), earnings are not going anywhere this year, valuation is not cheap enough for value investors to start marching in and the yield is lower than for most consumer staples stocks. Wait for prospects to improve or a significant drop in the share price before considering adding Colgate to your portfolio.

Conclusion

Colgate-Palmolive has paid continuous dividends since 1895 and has increased them for 56 years. The long-term track record of this Dividend King is not in question. However, growth, both on the bottom line and in terms of the dividend, has slowed down rapidly in the past couple of years. It does not look like this trend will change in the near term. The Board might disappoint with a Coca-Cola like 2.5% raise in March but is most likely to offer the same as last year; namely a two-cent hike for a growth rate of 4.8%. It does not matter whether you are an income investor or a dividend growth investor: This stock is not attractive at the moment. It does not offer a high yield and it does not offer high growth. Ideally, you would have high yield and growth, as some names in tobacco still offer, but you should at least have one of them. The conclusion is that you should wait for growth prospects to come back or for a significant stock price correction before adding Colgate to your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.