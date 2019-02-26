Positioning Into Treasuries May Be Prudent Amid A Weakening Economy

Inflation is persistently running well below the Fed's 2% target, and should continue to remain soft as the economy slows this year.

US Treasury yields have been declining over the past few months, amid weakening economic conditions lowering future interest rate expectations, and an increasingly dovish Fed reinforcing the downward move in yields. Given that Treasury bond prices are inversely correlated to yields, the drop in yields has allowed Treasury prices to rally. While it has been well-established that the Fed will be ending its balance sheet unwinding by the end of this year, which allows yields to move lower, the main focus now is on whether the Fed will be raising rates later this year. Recent economic developments are less supportive of a hawkish Fed, which bodes well for Treasury investors.

The 2yr yield has plummeted from 2.97% in November 2018, to presently at 2.50%. Over the same time period, the 10yr yield has dropped from 3.23% to 2.67%. Note how the 10yr yield has fallen by more than the 2yr yield, indicating fears among market participants about future economic conditions.

Abnormally low inflation

New York Fed President John Williams recently expressed concern over the low levels of inflation, well below the Fed’s 2 percent target. The latest CPI reading for January came in at 1.6%.

CNBC stated that:

The concern about excessively low inflation is remarkable in the context of a U.S. unemployment rate of 4 percent, well below what most economists believe is sustainable in the long run. Traditionally, economists have found that when labor markets run hot, eventually inflation will as well.

Hence, the concern is that, if inflation is running so low when unemployment levels are at record lows, then inflation could face further downward pressure if unemployment levels start climbing up towards more sustainable levels over the long-term. Hence, given that inflation was running below the 2% target when the economy was experiencing strong growth in 2018, it is likely to move lower and stay well below the target amid slowing economic conditions this year. This is likely to keep the Fed discouraged from raising rates this year. As a result, yields will remain suppressed, and hence support Treasury prices higher.

Powell acknowledges slowing economic growth again

While Powell had already expressed his concerns over slowing economic conditions following the FOMC meeting on Jan. 30, 2019, he reiterated those concerns in front of Congress recently. While the slowdown in the global economy, primarily China, was one of the main concerns, he also acknowledged the weakening trends in consumer and business spending domestically.

The Fed noted that:

Consumer spending expanded at a strong rate for most of the second half ... though spending appears to have weakened toward year-end…Business investment grew as well, though growth seems to have slowed somewhat.

His concerns are certainly justified given the horrendously weak retail sales reading for December, having contracted by 1.2% during a prime holiday season. This is likely to drag economic growth lower.

While Powell and the Fed anticipated that the economic growth rate for the second half of 2018 would be “just under” 3 percent, we will be getting further clues for this reading on Feb. 28, 2019 as the initial estimate for Q4 2018 GDP is released. The consensus estimate is at 2.3%, which would confirm a slow down from the third quarter’s 3.4% reading. If the GDP figure turns out to be notably disappointing, then expectations of future interest rates will drop further, resulting in Treasury yields sliding, and allowing bond prices to rally higher.

Bottom Line

Economic conditions and outlook are becoming less supportive of higher interest rates going forward, which is pushing Treasury yields lower, and bond prices higher. Amid persistent slowing in global economic conditions, the chances of US economic growth picking up significantly are slim. Moreover, inflation is also likely to remain suppressed given that it was already running below 2% during strong economic growth periods. Therefore, deteriorating economic conditions will lower the chances of the Fed being able to raise interest rates this year, and could even raise the chances of a rate cut if conditions worsened to that extent. This will allow Treasury prices to rally higher. Hence, holding exposure to Treasuries may be prudent amid weakening economic conditions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.