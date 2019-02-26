Advantage Oil And Gas: Increasing Condensate Production To Drive Cash Flow Growth

Advantage Oil And Gas, Ltd. (OTC:AAVVF) has now begun drilling intervals with condensate and light oil. Previously this company focused on intervals that generally yielded dry gas. The result is that the revenue stream is now increasing in value. This is very good news for shareholders as margins should expand along with cash flow even if pricing constrains the capital budget so much that production overall declines. It does not take a lot of liquid to increase the earnings of a previously dry gas producer.

Canada badly needs condensate or light oil to mix with the thermal oil and heavy oil so those oils flow through pipelines. Oftentimes the country needs to import condensate to mix with its oil production. Advantage is one of several companies that have found condensate on their lease-holdings. This move towards some liquids production should revive company earnings and enhance growth prospects.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified).

Source: Advantage Oil & Gas February 11, 2019, Press Release

The company clearly outspent its cash flow this year. That will not happen next year as this company has long had a goal to keep debt less than twice cash flow. Therefore the capital budget will be far more flexible next year. Much of the mandatory activity will be completed in the first quarter. Canadian companies typically have sharply reduced activities during Spring Breakup. At that reduced activity time, management will review the market and determine the strategy for the rest of the fiscal year.

The projected cash flow of C$185 million is roughly one-fourth the current enterprise value. This helps to support the reserve report which shows more than twice the enterprise value when using the 10% discount column on the reserve report. Reserve reports can be quickly updated downward when cash flow does not appear to support valuations. This situation of low cash flow tends to suggest high costs. That is definitely not the case here.

The operating netback should continue to climb along with the percentage of liquids produced. That increasing liquids production adds some assurance to the guided cash flow for fiscal year 2019 even if gas prices do not cooperate.

Source: Advantage Oil & Gas Investor Presentation February, 2019

The initial first quarter 2019, expenditure of about $61 million is intended to take care of the production forecast and other necessary expenditures. Extended low gas prices would probably mean that the company defers much of the budget until the next fiscal year. However, the liquids exploration would most likely continue. Management currently estimates that some leases have the potential for relatively high liquids content.

Condensate has particular value in Canada as it is mixed with heavy oil and thermal oil to flow through the pipelines. Pricing tends to be extremely strong for condensate to the point that condensate will sell at a premium to WTI no matter what issues in Canada hit the headlines. This is creating a lot of interest in the industry to find more condensate.

Source: Advantage Oil & Gas Investor Presentation February, 2019

These wells tend to be relatively shallow (and hence cheap) wells. Should the two wells produce an extremely high liquids content, then the budget could shift some towards these liquids rich leases.

Previously, the company drilled for dry gas in the upper and lower Montney. However, the discovery of liquids in the middle Montney has obviously changed the game in takeaway capacity constrained Canada. The condensate, in particular is many times more valuable than the gas.

In fact, management expanded the company owned gas plant to handle more than twice the current production levels. So management is now in the envious position of contracting out potentially unused capacity. In the meantime the gas plant has diversified into pulling valuable components from the gas stream as well as processing liquids produced.

The company has the rock bottom costs shown earlier in the article because it owns much of its own midstream operations. That ownership will continue to keep overall costs very low. Besides the plant and associated pipelines are an asset that could be sold should the company ever need to raise cash.

Source: Advantage Oil & Gas Investor Presentation February, 2019

The known best return at the current time is the Pipestone/Wembley area. This area also has the most upside potential. However, development of this area could require a lot more liquids processing capacity than the company currently has. It is easy enough to expand the main Glacier Plant. The more time consuming infrastructure is the pipeline to the plant so the liquids can be properly processed and separated.

Obviously the first quarter will have a number of test wells and some exploration expense. Then by the time Spring Breakup is over, management should have a plan for the rest of the fiscal year. For the first time in several years management has a future that will no longer be solely dependent upon AECO pricing or marketing to higher priced gas markets.

Valuation

The market has long been disappointed by the performance of the company as a gas producer. The stock price is now at lows not seen in years.

(Canadian Dollars Shown Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Advantage Oil & Gas Investor Presentation February, 2019

The projected $185 million projected cash flow compares very favorably to the Enterprise value shown above. The earnings this year could mark a relatively low point for the company. The emphasis on liquids production should enable cash flow and earnings to grow even if total production does not increase.

Of all the leases shown above, the Glacier lease areas have by far the most development. But the two lease areas shown in the middle and lower right probably have the most profitability potential because the percentage of liquids production is potentially far higher than current wells drilled to the middle Montney.

Conclusion

The market clearly expects no earnings improvement for this company for some time to come given the very low enterprise to cash flow ratio. However, the company has a very solid path to improving both cash flow and earnings. Therefore the stock has an asymmetric reward. There is very little downside and much more upside. Once growth is established though increasing liquids production, then this company should trade for at least 8 times current cash flow.

The latest 2019 cash flow assumptions are based upon a fairly aggressive oil price of more than WTI $60. Already the capital budget has been reduced a little as oil prices continue to remain below budget assumptions. Neighboring operators have reported wells that produce more than 50% liquids. A significant well with a lot of liquids production that establishes significant acreage with this potential could send the Advantage common stock soaring.

Balance sheet financial strength and liquidity are more than adequate should management find some leases that are extremely profitable. Development of those leases could be easily funded by this company. Until the market recognizes the opportunity presented to this company, there will be an investment opportunity while the stock remains cheap.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Advantage Oil and Gas and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAVVF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.