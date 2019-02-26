AvalonBay Is A Sell

AvalonBay Communities (AVB) recently reported solid Q4 results, FY18 results, and FY19 guidance. However, the company continues to lose growth momentum, making shares appear considerably overvalued at present prices.

The Good

AVB's high quality portfolio continued to put up solid numbers in Q4 2018. Core portfolio occupancy remained unchanged at 96.1% and FFO and NOI growth came in at 2.7% for the quarter. This was in-line with operating expense increases, implying that the portfolio’s earnings power is keeping up with inflation. Additionally, management is guiding for between $850 million and $1.05 billion in development starts this year, up significantly from the $720 million they put into development starts in 2018.

In 2018, the company also completed the development of seven communities, providing them with an additional 1,915 apartment homes and 10,000 square feet of retail space for income generation. AVB also acquired three communities in the vibrant economies of Florida and Colorado during Q4 while exiting three other communities in California, Massachusetts, and Maryland, a trade-off that should prove accretive to the company's cash flows.

Source

Meanwhile, the company's A- rated balance sheet remains very strong and flexible. Net Debt-to-Core EBITDA is a mere 4.6x while liquidity stands at nearly $1.75 billion. Combined with their low mid-60%s payout ratio, AVB has plenty of flexibility to deal with potential economic and/or sector challenges while simultaneously sustaining their dividend and opportunistically responding to attractive acquisition opportunities. One of the best moves during Q4 was their pay-down of a quarter billion dollars' worth of 6.1% unsecured debt due March 2020.

Given that this debt is yielding more than their current FFO/share yield, it made perfect sense for them to do this. In turn, they then issued $0.3 billion worth of unsecured notes not due until April 2048 at an interest rate of a mere 3.97% for the first decade, and a total average interest rate of 4.35%. The company used the excess proceeds from this debt issuance to pay off other debt that was either variable rate or at an effective interest rate of 5.88%, once again a very effective use of capital. As these actions demonstrate, access to low-cost and long-term debt remains a key competitive advantage for AVB.

Finally, the company continued its recent trend of dividend growth, raising the first quarter dividend by 3.4% over last year's. This is roughly in-line with management's projection for FFO/share growth for the year (3.3%), indicating that it should have negligible impact on the company's liquidity position.

The Bad

While the portfolio and balance sheet appear as solid as ever, the company's growth engine appears to be slowing down from its near 10% average over the past decade. FFO/share growth was 5.5% in 2017 and just 4.4% in 2018. 2019 should see this slowdown continue, based on management guidance and the Q4 numbers. This is due to the law of large numbers as well as rising margin pressures, thanks to inflation and plenty of competing new supply hitting key markets.

AVB also faces the threat of future rent control legislation in its West-Coast markets, as this was already on the ballot in the 2018 mid-term elections. On the plus side, development spending is projected to rise in 2019 for AVB and the NOI and OpEx comps are expected to be steady, implying we are near a trough in the growth rate.

Source

It is also important to remember that AVB’s investments - high-quality “A” apartment units - are essentially plays on the economic strength of its core markets, as these apartments are in high demand during strong economic conditions, but are less affordable during a recession. AVB does have considerable economies of scale, low cost of capital, operational and marketing expertise, and a brand name advantage which enable it to compete effectively against competitors. However, with an economic slowdown/recession expected to arrive in the next 12-36 months, AVB's growth rate will likely stall if not decline in the coming years.

Investor Takeaway

AVB has an excellent track record and a stellar balance sheet. That being said, its dividend yield is quite low (~3.1%) and its growth rate has been slowing considerably over the past several years, with further slowing projected for this year. Without a strong moat protecting its earnings power and the economy appearing poised for a general slowdown, AVB appears overpriced at this time and likely to deliver underwhelming total returns over the next several years. I view AVB as a sell at current prices.

High Yield Landlord recently became the #1 ranked service in real estate on Seeking Alpha. To ensure that the quality of our service remains at its highest, we will increase membership rates and then soon after, close memberships completely. Subscribe now and secure yourself one of our last discounted spots. If you are looking to expand your real estate investments in 2019, take action now and find out why over 200 investors follow the "High Yield Landlord" approach to real estate investing. For more information, click HERE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.