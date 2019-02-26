Camden Property's 2019 Dividend Growth Is More Informative Than Its FFO/Share Guidance

Additionally, its same-store NOI guidance has a very wide range, implying that management is not very confident in its projections.

My thesis that Camden Property Trust (CPT) has an unattractive risk-reward profile remains unchanged after the company reported Q4 and FY18 results and gave initial 2019 guidance.

The Good

AFFO/share grew just over 2% year-over-year in Q4 and nearly 5% year-over-year in 2018, though the full-year growth was actually only 3.6% when accounting for the abnormal impacts of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma on the previous year's results. Meanwhile, same-property NOI grew 2.6% year-over-year in Q4 and 3.4% year-over-year in 2018. Additionally, same-property occupancy remained very stable during Q4.

CPT also continued to lay the groundwork for future growth by completing development and lease-up projects in three locations during Q4. The two development projects are 72% and 64% leased at completion and the lease-up project is at 90%. These are pretty solid numbers, indicating that there remains good demand for the company's new developments.

CPT also extended the company's debt maturity profile by paying off some near-term maturities and issuing new debt. This only makes their BBB+ (S&P credit rating) balance sheet stronger.

Management is guiding for FFO/share growth of over 6% in 2019. This will be driven by projected 3.3% same-property NOI growth alongside the incremental revenue from the new developments coming online.

The Bad

While the solid property performance and projected 6%+ FFO/share growth in 2019 are certainly pluses, the underlying story is not as glossy. An important underlying shift occurred in Q4: same-property expense growth eclipsed same-property revenue growth, implying that the company's pricing power is struggling to keep up with inflation. This may not be a one-time occurrence either, as 2019 guidance places both at virtually neck and neck. This is a significant shift from 2018's full year results where there was a clearer gap favoring revenue growth relative to expense growth.

Furthermore, 2019 forecasts for same-store revenue and expenses both have a wide range, with 100 basis points between the top and bottom bounds, which composes ~30% of the total growth amount projected at the mid point. This means that management is not very confident in its guidance, thereby placing a very wide range on its same-property NOI growth estimate. As a result, investors need to be cautious of the very real possibility that CPT has a scenario play out in which it significantly underperforms expectations.

Looking out beyond 2019, CPT remains heavily exposed to rent control risk in California, where the measure was already on the ballot in 2018 and will likely return in future elections as real estate prices and rents in the area continue to rise.

Management's 3.9% dividend hike (compared to its guidance for over 6% FFO/share growth at the midpoint in 2019) reveals the more cautious outlook than the initial FFO/share numbers might indicate.

Investor Takeaway

CPT boasts a strong balance sheet and impressive track record. Additionally, it just issued strong FFO/share growth guidance for 2019. As a result, its lofty valuation and low dividend yield at first glance appear warranted.

However, the guidance for 2019 assumes that the company will be able to continue growing its same-property revenues faster than its same-property expenses - something it failed to do in the most recent quarter. Additionally, CPT will have to lease up the remainder of its newly developed properties, something else that is not a given. To reflect this uncertainty, management placed a wide range on its guidance meaning that it could very well underperform guidance. This will be especially true if inflation continues to tick up thanks to low interest rates and a slowed pace of Federal Reserve balance sheet reductions while economic growth slows down as expected. The longer term outlook for California residential real estate also remains troublesome due to the increasing popularity of and even ballot initiatives calling for rent control legislation.

Given these factors, the risk-reward for CPT is not attractive at all at current prices as the dividend yield plus growth total return outlook for the year is under 7%. Therefore, CPT remains a sell in my view.

