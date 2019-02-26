Simon Property Group: Is The Return Potential Worth The Recession Risk?

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) remains the gold standard as the top SWAN in retail real estate. The balance sheet remains top-tier, and portfolio occupancy numbers are strong, and the company continues to churn out solid growth numbers, while its low leverage and payout ratios enable it to buy back shares opportunistically. However, retail bankruptcies continue to take their toll, and a recession could further exacerbate their impact. After looking at the current valuation, we believe that shares are best viewed as a hold right now as the threat of slowing growth requires a larger margin of safety.

The Good

After recently reporting its Q4 and FY18 results and giving initial 2019 guidance, SPG showed why it is still the gold standard in the retail real estate sector. Tenant bankruptcies continue to trend downward, with fewer still expected in 2019. Additionally, management has been able to attract more "e-tailers" (online-based retailers) to rent space in its properties. This shows that it is performing well as a destination of choice for the rising omni-channel strategy in retailing. SPG is also deploying its large capital resources to diversify its properties - further insulating it from the threat to bricks and mortar retailing - by attracting hotels, offices, and gyms to its properties to replace its bankrupt department store tenants.

Furthermore, the A-rated balance sheet remains very strong with its debt metrics well within their covenant requirements. Total debt to assets is a mere 39% (65% maximum), total secured debt to total assets is only 18% (50% maximum), their fixed charge coverage ratio is 5.1x (1.5x minimum), and their total unencumbered assets to unsecured debt is a whopping 294% (125% minimum). To top it off, liquidity stood at an incredible $7.5 billion. These robust numbers mean that SPG is VERY unlikely to experience bankruptcy in even a severe recession. Additionally, these metrics and the corresponding credit rating give it a major low-cost of capital competitive advantage over rivals: its weighted average interest rate is 3.69% and has a weighted average term to maturity of 8.1 years.

In addition to its ongoing safety, SPG also continued to churn out solid growth, showing that its properties remain highly desirable to tenants and customers alike. FFO/share grew 8.2% year over year in 2018, and comparable property NOI was up 2.3%, boosted by sales per square foot growth of 5.3%, a 30 basis point improvement in occupancy and a 14.3% increase in leasing spreads. Also boosting FFO/share numbers were the 286,947 shares and 405,485 LP units repurchased during Q4. These results enabled management to hike its dividend by 5.1% year over year for the first quarter of 2019.

The Bad

Despite all of the good news, a few concerns remain. Management voiced concern about a few retail bankruptcies that "should shake out in the first quarter." As previously noted, management forecasts that bankruptcies have already seen the worst and should steadily improve from here, enabling management to fairly easily complete the transition of their properties into more mixed-use and omni-channel retail centers, hiking occupancy and NOI numbers even more.

However, that assumes that economic metrics remain solid. Growth is already projected to slow significantly this year, and the economy may well slip into recession within the next 1-3 years. If that happens, retail will most likely experience a significant hit. While SPG's balance sheet and higher caliber properties will likely weather the storm better than many competitors will, it will still experience a hit to its profits.

Even apart from a macroeconomic impact, SPG's growth momentum from this past year appears to be slowing. FFO/share only grew by 3.5% in Q4 - well below the full year numbers - and management only expects 1.8% FFO/growth per share in 2019 at the midpoint of guidance.

Investor Takeaway

SPG's dividend yield is well within its trailing two-year range, and its shares do not appear particularly cheap based on recent history, especially considering the lingering challenges in the retail sector and the threat of a recession in the next year or two:

Additionally, the company's slowing growth rate is concerning. Even its 5% dividend growth rate is half of its ten-year dividend CAGR. Still, if it can sustain a 5% dividend growth rate for the foreseeable future (which is certainly achievable if portfolio metrics remain stable, given its ~66% forward payout ratio), it could still deliver nearly 10% annualized total returns based on the Gordon Total Return Model. Under normal circumstances, given its high quality property portfolio and extremely strong balance sheet, this would seem like a slam dunk buy. However, given the threat of recession and the sudden slowdown in growth, it is prudent to wait for a better entry point. I, therefore, view SPG as a hold at current prices.

