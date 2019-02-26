FSD Pharma: Can It Survive Funding Shortfall Without Auxly?

On February 6, 2019, FSD Pharma (OTCQB:FSDDF) announced the termination of its joint venture agreement with Auxly (otcqx:CBWTF), a cannabis streaming company. The termination was announced unilaterally by FSD and was included in the same press release that also announced the departure of its CEO Rupert Haynes. We think the termination creates significant challenges to FSD's near-term funding outlook as it will be required to secure alternative funding for its yet-to-be-completed Phase I expansion. We think the business risk has increased substantially for FSD and investors should stay cautious.

Terminating $55 Million Funding Deal

On February 6 after the market closed, FSD issued a press release in which it announced that its CEO Rupert Haynes had been terminated and the company had also terminated its agreement with Auxly which was initially signed on March 3, 2018. In the press release, FSD didn't provide specific reasons for the termination for either its CEO or the Auxly agreement. However, Auxly fired back the next day with its own press release alleging FSD of negligence and breach of contract. It also said that FSD terminated the contract unilaterally and issued the press release. On the same day on February 7, FSD issued a second press release to address the allegations made by Auxly and put the blame back on Auxly as the latter apparently missed its own deadline which targeted a completion date by the end of December 2018.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Under the original deal, Auxly will invest $55 million to help develop FSD's only facility that was acquired from KRAFT. Auxly has apparently been significantly behind its schedule and it is unclear how much money has been invested by Auxly on the 220,000 sq ft Phase I expansion.

Funding Concern

Now that the deal is dead, what that means for FSD is that it will have to fund the remaining expansion costs with its own capital. However, the company only had $34 million of cash at the end of September 2018. The current cash balance is likely even lower due to operating expenses which do not include the cash burn during Q4. FSD earned zero revenue from selling cannabis and only recorded $13,833 dollars of rent income (not in thousands or millions) during Q3. It lost $14 million cash from operations last quarter and the company is only expected to continue its cash burn this quarter as the company is far from making progress on its facility, as evidenced by the termination of its deal with Auxly.

(2018 Q3 Financials)

FSD has two options to fund the approximately $50 million hole left by Auxly. First of all, the company could pursue a bought deal although issuing equity at its current share prices is highly punitive and dilutive to existing shareholders. Secondly, FSD could try to find another partner that could step into Auxly's prior role. Given Auxly was actually responsible for the construction of the site, we felt FSD is in a tough spot as it not only needs to plug the funding hole but it will also have to take up the construction work left by Auxly. The transition is likely to be anything but smooth as we saw bad blood from both companies in their termination announcements with the finger-pointing. Overall, we think FSD will have a tough time securing funding for the Phase I build given its depressed share price and difficulty in finding a partner to replace Auxly. Ultimately, we aren't sure how much Auxly has spent on the Phase I expansion besides the $7.5 million it announced in September 2018 but it has likely made little progress which caused FSD's frustration.

Investor Reaction and Outlook

Investors fled on the news with the stock down 21% since the termination was announced. We recently initiated our coverage of FSD Pharma through "Trying To Run Before It Can Walk" in which we discussed why FSD's management has been overly promotional with its superficial press releases and empty claims. Its reliance on a single indoor growing facility that is being converted from a KRAFT food factory is far from being optimal for cannabis cultivation and we foresee significant risks to quality due to potential contamination.

(Source: TSX)

Ultimately, we think FSD remains a few quarters away from completing Phase I of the facility with actual cannabis sales even more delayed. The company has only $34 million cash left as of September and it likely has burned through a good chunk of it given it is almost the end of February. We think a bought deal now would be extremely punitive to shareholders and share price would likely fall even further if a raise cannot be avoided. Ultimately, FSD needs to find a replacement for its CEO and fix its promotional culture and instead focus on execution and securing near-term funding for its facility. We caution investors to seriously consider the near-term headwinds for FSD as a result of the termination and we would stay away from this stock until the company can secure alternative funding for its Phase I construction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.