3 Healthcare REITs For Your Portfolio

Ventas has long been one of our favorite plays not only in the sector but among all REITs.

As is a risk with all healthcare REITs, the financial stability of their providers is key and OHI felt the pain from investors after reporting Q4 results.

Two of the names are pure plays on Senior Housing, with the other a play on Skilled Nursing and public pay facilities.

As we continue our series by sector, we land on one of our favorite REIT sectors, healthcare.

As we continue our series on our favorite REITs within each sector we cover, we now turn to one of our favorite sectors, Healthcare. Healthcare has long been an investor favorite as it tends to be a defensive sector that deserves a spot in any portfolio. Today, we will look at three of our favorite Healthcare REITs to include on your watchlist. This sub-sector has been on a bit of a hot streak for a while now, along with the REIT sector as a whole. Year-to-date, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) is up 13.5%, meanwhile the S&P 500 is up 10.8%. We cover five of the largest healthcare REITs in the industry, which account for roughly $76.9 billion in market cap value.

Healthcare REIT Sector

The Healthcare REIT sector has been a mixed bag in 2019 thus far, creating a couple of opportunities within the sector unlike the apartment REITs we looked at the other day. Based on the nation’s aging population, healthcare has been an attractive space for many investors looking ahead.

As we mentioned above, we cover five of the largest healthcare REITs traded today: Welltower Inc. (WELL), Ventas (VTR), HCP (HCP), Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), and Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA).

Source: DGE REIT Trading Platform

The sector has been a mixed bag over the course of the past few years, averaging to underperform the S&P 500 in all but one of the time frames below.

Source: DGE REIT Trading Platform

There is a lot to like within the healthcare sector, especially as the aging US population continues to grow. Healthcare tenants tend to sign long-term leases and have low turnover, providing stable and predictable income streams over time. In a recent Ventas earnings call, CEO Debra Cafaro mentioned the silver wave of over 75 population will experience a net gain of 70 million individuals between 2020 and 2035. According to Forbes, about 10,000 baby boomers are turning 65 per day. In addition to an increasing older population, supply has begun to level out as senior housing starts have slowed to a 5-year low, which is a great sign for the future. With a boom in senior housing over the course of the last few years, it has really had an adverse impact on many healthcare companies within the sector.

Unlike the last sector we looked at, Apartment REITs, Healthcare REITs tend to be solid defensive plays for more income minded investors, as they pay healthy dividends. Amongst the five healthcare REITs we cover, they pay an average annual dividend of 6.2%, which is one reason we are attracted to the space.

With that said, let’s discuss our 3-favorite healthcare REITs: Ventas Inc., Welltower Inc., and Omega Healthcare Investors.

Healthcare REIT #1: Ventas Inc.

As of the end of Q4 ’18, Ventas owned 1,199 properties, of which they separate into three business models: Senior Housing – Operating, Triple-Net, and Office. We like the fact that the company took the initiative to trim their exposure to skilled nursing, which is an area we are not too crazy about investing in, due to reliance on the US government. However, the company’s heavy reliance on senior housing has also slowed growth in recent years due to the heavy dose of inventory entering the market leading to an oversupply currently. However, in a recent quarterly earnings call, company management stated that senior living starts had reached a five-year low, which bodes well for the company going forward.

Management maintains a fortress balance sheet with 17% of total debt maturing within the next three years. The proper management of the balance sheet allows the company to invest in the future growth of the company. The company’s net debt to EBITDA ratio hovered around 5.6x in the most recent quarter.

We really like the prospects of Ventas moving forward in 2019, due to the fact they have a high-quality portfolio made up of properties in premiere locations with high-barrier of entry. In addition, CEO Debra Cafaro and company are a highly competent team that continue to focus on growing long-term shareholder wealth through timely investments, increased dividends, and responsible management of the balance sheet. As supply levels for senior living began to plateau, we expect 2019 to be similar to 2018, with growth starting to make its return.

Here is a look at the company’s FastGraph chart:

As you can see in the chart above, the stock appears to be trading above its average P/FFO trendline. Based on our calculations of the last five years, VTR has traded at an average P/FFO of 15.9x, and currently trades at a P/FFO of 17.7x, suggesting the stock is currently overbought.

In terms of the dividend, the stock currently sports a dividend yield of 4.95%. Looking over the course of the last five years, the stock has averaged a dividend yield of 4.69%, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

The main risk to the company continues to be related to growth in senior living starts. Growth will be minimal until the economics change within the industry. In the meantime, investors can collect their hefty dividend while they wait. The company has had less than stellar results the last few years due to the strong growth in supply within their industry; however, with supply beginning to plateau, we believe the current valuation is intriguing if this tends to be a long-term investment for you. FFO growth is projected to be around 5% this year.

Photo Credit

Healthcare REIT #2: Welltower Inc.

Our next choice, Welltower Inc., happens to be the largest healthcare REIT in the US with over 1,600 properties. The majority of the properties reside within the US, with locations also in Canada and the UK. Like Ventas, Welltower took a similar approach after the last recession in which they shed their exposure to skilled nursing. I am not a huge fan of the skilled nursing sector, but as you will see in our third selection, at a good price I can be persuaded. We prefer the private pay sector within senior housing.

According to Welltower's management, who is the most direct play on Senior Housing, they expect Senior Housing demand to soar by 92,000 units per year, by 2025. See the chart below directly from their recent earnings presentation.

Similar to Ventas, Welltower should also benefit from the slowdown in senior housing starts to close 2018. During the company’s latest reorganization to more of a pure play on senior housing, the company has now cut their exposure to SNF and has 60% of their senior housing NOI located in the top 10 US markets. Taken out a bit further, 97% of the senior housing NOI is from the top 31 US markets. This goes to show the quality of properties in high-barrier to entry markets, which will bode well for the company in any economic backdrop.

Here is a look at the company’s FastGraph chart:

As you can see in the FastGraphs chart above, the stock has been on quite the run of late and is well above their average trendline over the course of the last five years. If you are patient, you can see the stock tends to provide investors an opportunity to buy a couple of times per year.

Over the course of the last five years, WELL has traded at an average P/FFO of 17.2x, and currently trades at a P/FFO of 20.1x and a forward P/FFO of 17.7x, both suggesting the stock is overbought.

In terms of dividends, the stock yields 4.66%, growing around 3% each year for the past five years, and has paid uninterrupted dividends for an impressive 48 years. During the last five years, the stock has traded with an average yield of 4.98%, again suggesting the stock is overvalued.

Like we stated with Ventas, the tide is turning in terms of a slowdown in supply, which should bode well for the company moving forward. The company continues to make strategic acquisitions along with a quality dividend, making this defensive play a great stock to own… at the right price.

Healthcare REIT #3: Omega Healthcare Investors

Lastly, we will look at OHI, which has been a name we have not been too high on at times due to their involvement within the skilled nursing facility, or SNF industry. The SNF industry is more of a play on public pay as opposed to senior housing, which WELL and VTR own, which is private pay, so it takes the ever-changing government policies out of play.

OHI has long been a battleground stock where investors argue against and for the stock. Some good bantering took place in a recent Brad Thomas article titled, “Omega Healthcare Investors: Seriously?”, that saw Brad Thomas and Trapping Value go back and forth on the topic of whether or not capex was to be included in FAD. Take a look, it is a good read.

Since the beginning of February, OHI's stock has dropped nearly 12%, which included the company’s recent release of Q4 2018 earnings that spooked investors. During the quarter, OHI reported that one of their tenants was running into some financial issues, which resulted in $2.5 million in rent being deferred for the next two quarters. This has been a common theme for OHI of late, but they seem to have weathered the storm and are getting things figured out, which is why the stock saw great growth in 2018. Like the others we have suggested above, OHI too will benefit from the aging population.

Let’s take a look at the latest FastGraphs to see how the stock is trading in regard to recent history:

Over the last 5 years, OHI has traded at a P/FFO of 11.4x, and currently trades at a forward P/FFO of 12.4x, suggesting the stock is slightly overvalued.

In terms of dividends, the stock pays a dividend of $2.64, which equates to an annual yield of 7.41%. Over the same 5-year period, the stock has averaged a dividend yield of 6.48%, suggesting the stock is undervalued. During that same period, the company has increased dividends an average of 7.4% per year, though the company froze the payout a year ago at $0.66/share per quarter. The company currently maintains a dividend payout ratio of nearly 90%, which is the highest level in recent history.

OHI does maintain the highest risk of the three suggested healthcare REITs we have discussed today, but also has great growth potential. Another leg down from the stock could prove to be a solid entry point for a position in OHI.

Overall, healthcare REITs have always been a defensive play for investors, offering high yields and safer business in which they operate, but risks do lurk like with any business. The healthcare market can be volatile at times, especially when government is involved, rising costs could play a part, as well as financial weakness from any of their operators. We like the three names listed above, but feel better opportunities will be seen in the near future.

Note: We hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, we look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. We have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and we ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.