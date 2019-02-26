Uniti Dividend Is Likely To Be Suspended

With falling revenue and legal uncertainty, it is in Uniti bondholders' interest to suspend the dividend and divert cash flow to repay debt.

Introduction

Uniti's (NYSE:UNIT) share price has fallen by over 50% in the last ten days following an adverse legal ruling that might trigger or accelerate a default of its largest customer, Windstream (NYSE:WIN). There are speculations about the fairness of the judicial decision, the safety of master lease agreement between Uniti and Windstream and the risk or the quantum of a dividend cut at UNIT.

In addition to the legal uncertainty, a key issue is the falling revenue base of the sector whether it is at CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), Frontier (NYSE:FTR) or Windstream. In a falling revenue (i.e., deflationary) environment, debt can no longer be rolled over but needs to be repaid as the borrowing base is declining.

You often hear how deflation can be awful for financial investors. Deflation is happening in Uniti's sector: the old capital structure is no longer sustainable, and shareholders are last in line. This is the reason why Windstream and Frontier Communications' shareholders have been all but wiped out, why Windstream debt is on the lowest junk rating, why Windstream just filed for Chapter 11 and why Uniti's equity may also fall further.

We need to understand the rationale of Windstream and Uniti's stakeholders to assess the real value of Uniti's shares. I think the downside risk is substantial and that a suspension of the dividend is more likely than a reduction.

Uniti and Windstream

In this article, I assume the reader is familiar with the Uniti-Windstream arrangements. Windstream has sold fiber assets to Uniti and is paying rent to Uniti to use it under a Master Lease Agreement ("MLA"). I believe this is an over-engineered piece of finance, but this is not the topic of this article (cf. past article).

A consequence of this arrangement is to have created a super senior instrument in the Windstream capital structure to the benefit of UNIT's stakeholders. The super seniority comes from the fact the MLA may not be renegotiated in a Chapter 11 process of Windstream. The valuations of the bonds and equity of Uniti and Windstream suggest that the market believes in this super-seniority: Uniti's market enterprise value represents 69% of the combined Uniti-Windstream EV but only 20% of the potential loss (cf table #1).

The MLA represents 80% of UNIT's EBITDA and, in this article, we will often recombine Uniti and Windstream to understand the position of Uniti Group better.

Table #1: Frontier, Windstream, and Uniti

Windstream's stakeholders

Windstream has just announced its Chapter 11 filing. This is unsurprising as both secured, and senior debts were trading at a deep discount. We forecast Windstream's cash flows in table #2 2; our key assumption is that revenues will keep decreasing before stabilizing. The combination of falling revenue and growing cost (capex being capex and the MLA), Free Cash Flow ("FCF") will not remain positive for very long. On the current trend, Windstream won't even be able to serve interest payments within the next 12 to 24 months; this is what it means to have a highly speculative rating of Caa3 (shortly to be in the D range).

Table #2: Windstream: revenue forecast

The legal case with Aurelius just gave the opportunity to the secured creditors to take control now rather than wait until next year. Based on our forecast above, we estimate the NPV of the positive Free Cash Flow to be only around to $1.4bn (discounted at 7%). This does not cover the secured debt, as such, secured lenders should be in the driving seat.

Assessing where the EBITDA is being spent (table #3), we can see several ways to strengthen the position of the secured lenders; this is not just about an MLA reduction:

Immediately stopping senior interest payment will save $260mn per annum (equivalent to a 40% Uniti rent cut).

When the potential recovery is only $1.4bn, $260mn of senior interest or $300mn to Aurelius matters.

Secondly, some OIDBAR are not related to the assets "pledged to Uniti," these should be sold or spun-off. If this is 25% of Windstream OIDBAR, this could be worth $1.8bn improving the recovery to $2.15bn.

In the approaches above, Windstream's bondholders are merely executing a run-off as long as there is some positive cash flow. They would then put the company into Chapter 11 (again) or give the keys back to Uniti in a Chapter 7 filing.

Another option is to negotiate a rent reduction with UNIT. In my forecast, a 25% reduction is needed to stabilize Windstream for a decade or more, and this would bring the NPV7% to $3bn. However, the benefit of a reduction in rent accrues slowly to creditors, and it might be difficult to get both a rent reduction and a spin-off. When I run an NPV15%, the approach of selling all non-UNIT assets, running the business for cash and minimizing Capex, would yield similar results for the secured bondholders and be faster.

This is where the power balance between Uniti and Windstream may not be so much in Uniti's favors. There are ways for Windstream's secured lenders to recover their capital by running the business for cash without a rent reduction, which would leave Uniti in an uncomfortable and uncertain situation (eventual bankruptcy, underinvestment, etc).

Table # 3: options open to Windstream's secured lenders.

UNIT: rationale of the bondholders

Now put yourself in the position of UNIT's Bondholders; you might have already lost money in Windstream or FTR's bonds, and you see the industry revenue declining. You need to understand that this revenue deflation is essential in the creditor's assessment: it suggests that fiber assets are not perpetual assets as was contemplated at the time of the spin-off. If the fiber assets are not "perpetual," the debt needs to be repaid. Thus, the criteria, for a dividend or debt sustainability analysis, is not simply does Uniti have enough cash flow to cover interest but does Uniti have enough cash to repay the debt and the interest.

Back to being a bondholder. What would you do if you have the opportunity to act? Do you let Uniti's management continue to pay a dividend or make acquisitions? Do you plan to roll the debt when it matures or believe other bondholders will roll-over your debt? Do you think any of these approaches will help your career if or when things get messy?

Probably not, more likely you would run a few scenarios and realize that the combination of Windstream's actions (described above), potential continued negative revenue growth and the legal risk might put your capital at risk or make it very difficult for Uniti to repay the loan in any reasonable time frame.

Windstream's Chapter 11 should give back control to Uniti's bondholders as it could trigger a cross-default in the MLA and then Uniti bonds. It is in the Uniti's bondholder's interest to be conservative and suspend the dividend to start reducing the debt.

Bondholders are not paid more to take the view that the industry will recover thanks to 5G or whatever; they are not paid more to take a view on binary catastrophic legal risk. If these issues get resolved, the equity will be able to refinance or convince the bondholders to allow dividends again. The bondholders do not have that clarity now.

A few scenarios

We assess the NPV of Uniti's Free Cash Flow under the same scenarios as we contemplated with Windstream (table 4), using a similar cash flow forecast. What do we see?

Even if 100% of the cash flows are diverted, the debt can only be repaid by 2030 or later.

If Uniti keeps paying 50% of the dividend ($200mn), that will delay the debt repayment by 5 or 6 years to 2035 or 2036.

Worse, in some adverse scenario of continued revenue deflation and legal losses, the senior bondholders could lose money and never be repaid if 50% of the dividend is maintained.

A rent reduction of 25% might stabilize Windstream and Uniti, but even with all cash flow diverted to debt repayment, it would take 12 years to repay the debt, and that still leaves Uniti bondholders exposed to further degradation of Windstream's business and legal risk.

The point is not to guess which scenario is more likely but to recognize that there is material uncertainty. Bondholders should seek to halt dividend payments at least until clarity is resumed and are unlikely to wait for a rent reduction to act.

Uniti share price may fall dramatically if the dividend is suspended. In our modeled forecast, we see the fair value falling between $0.5 to 6 per share (table 4). The fall is partly due to the time value effect of delaying dividends until the debt is repaid, which is very conservative.

Table 4: Uniti Stakeholder - positions in various scenarios

A few words on the methodology

We use a similar forecast approach on Uniti as we did for Windstream. If of interest, you can send me a private message to receive the tables. This type of analysis is time-consuming but quite necessary to be able to take any kind of view in a distressed fixed-income situation.

Secured bonds of Uniti

Using this type of analysis, the secured bonds of Uniti are quite strong and they would only break in a perfect storm of negative long-term growth, legal challenge and continued payment of a $200mn of dividends.

A price in the mid-high 80% seems difficult to break if bondholders of Uniti can take control quickly. Personally, being particularly conservative, I would wait for an even lower entry point. This type of entry point can be created by combining the long Uniti's secured bonds with a smaller short on Uniti shares.

Conclusion

We have not sought to analyze the intrinsic value of Uniti; there are too many uncertainties to do so confidently. We have limited ourselves to understand the potential actions of the bondholders of Windstream and Uniti to assess the risk of a dividend suspension.

Windstream's Chapter 11 is likely to put Uniti's bondholders in control of Uniti. Whether or not the MLA is renegotiated, we believe it will be in bondholders' interest to suspend dividends at Uniti and start repaying the debt balance.

We think the downside risk in Uniti's share price is large and the share price could linger below $5 in this uncertain environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.