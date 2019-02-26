Bumpy Ride For Fairfax Shareholders But Worth The Volatility

Share buybacks reached 1.1m shares over the last two years with management accelerating its efforts with 340,000 shares bought over the past few weeks alone.

From wildfires to foreign currency losses, there was a lot of noise to filter in Fairfax’s 2018 earnings report. Yet the company performed admirably maintaining its focus on operating excellence and staying within its value investing roots. In the years to come given a stronger focus on share repurchases, Fairfax should be on its way to meeting its 15% book value per share growth target.

But buyers beware, as this year’s performance demonstrated, the ride will no doubt be bumpy.

Insurance and Reinsurance is in strong shape

Fairfax’s insurance and reinsurance businesses rebounded from the catastrophic losses that hit the industry last year. On a consolidated basis, Fairfax’s combined ratio - a measure of expense plus expected claims as a percentage of earned premiums - fell to 97.30% in 2018 from 106.60% from the year before.

Figure 1 below outlines the Canadian company’s combined ratios across its insurance and reinsurance units. Across the board, save for Fairfax Asia, the company’s combined ratios all improved. Fairfax Asia’s worsening performance relates to the sale of First Capital (the company’s very profitable Singapore-based insurance entity) which isn't something investors should worry about looking forward.

Fig. 1

On a catastrophe-adjusted basis, Fairfax’s consolidated combined ratios fared even better: 90.8% in 2018 versus 92.9% in 2017. Importantly, this strong operating performance was underscored by two core factors: solid underlying growth of 8.7% in net written premiums and favorable reserve developments of USD 789m for the year.

A consistent track record of favorable reserve developments - as Fairfax has shown over the years - indicates a conservative underwriting team. It should also give investors comfort that the company doesn’t try to overreach for growth as additional reserves will ultimately be required.

Operating earnings nearly doubled

Operating earnings is my term for pre-tax earnings adjusted for catastrophes, investment gains or losses and non-recurring items that occurred during the period. Normally, I do consider catastrophic losses normal expenses for insurance and reinsurance companies, afterall what is the company being paid for if not to cover these types of incidences.

But these catastrophic claims shouldn’t recur constantly (or the underwriters should be fired!) and I wanted to derive a normal cycle earnings picture. So this is the calculation you have in Figure 2. And while recovery in the insurance and reinsurance businesses was key for FRFHF, it wasn’t the only bright spots for the year.

Thanks to higher interest rates and Fairfax’s smart positioning of its fixed income portfolio, the company’s interest and dividend income rose over 40% to USD 783.5m. Operating income from the non-insurance businesses also rose by over 79% to USD 380.3m, but we’ll need to hold final judgment till the full annual report comes out to review the quality of these earnings.

Fig. 2

2018 2017 Earnings Before Taxes (EBT) 862.1 2,023.20 Adjustments: Catastrophe losses 752.3 1,330.4 Gains on investment -252.9 -1,467.5 Sale of subsidiary 0 -1,018.6 LT debt 58.9 0 Lawsuit settlement 0 -20 Performance fee 0 -114 Adjusted EBT 1,420.4 733.50

So what happened to book value?

The key metric to track for any insurance or reinsurance company is book value per share growth. But despite Fairfax’s strong underlying performance, the company’s book value per share actually declined by 1.5% at the end of 2018 to USD 432.46 after adjusting for a first quarter dividend payment. Book value was impacted by softer investment markets in the fourth quarter of the year, which also hit the books of many insurance companies. In addition, since Fairfax is a global operation currency translation back into the reported currency also took a bite out of shareholder value to the tune of USD 11 per share.

The good news is that the rebound in the equity markets thus far this year has already helped Fairfax recover much of the losses it reported in its investment portfolio. On the company’s fourth quarter earnings call, Fairfax’s president Paul Rivett stated:

At Fairfax, our top 20 listed equity investments dropped approximately $500 million value in just the fourth quarter. But since the end of the year, our top 20 equity positions have recouped over 50% of the decline.

I haven’t been a fan of Mr. Watsa’s investment strategies over the last few years particularly his short positions which were unnecessary and significantly hurt book value growth, but some of Fairfax’s recent moves are looking better.

Take for example its investments in Seaspan and Toys R Us. Last year the company acquired a position in Seaspan through warrants at USD 6.50 per share. Seaspan is trading as of this writing at USD 9.00 per share. Toys R Us was purchased for below real estate value, so Fairfax owns a cash flowing business with complete downside protection in tangible assets.

Meanwhile, currency fluctuations can be quite frustrating on book value per share growth, but over time what matters is the underlying performance of Fairfax’s businesses and investments. So in the future it’s likely that we see these fluctuations reverse themselves or be hedged by the company if they become a consistent problem.

In Sum

It was a bumpy ride for Fairfax investors this year, but once you filtered out the noise the company’s fundamentals resonated through. The main driver of the company’s strength has been its insurance and reinsurance businesses, which have been producing strong profitable organic growth. Also, conservative positioning on its fixed income portfolio has allowed Fairfax to take advantage of rising rates driving significant improvements to interest income.

While I continue to be concerned with the state of the investment portfolio particularly as major investments have languished on the balance sheet for years underwater, Mr. Watsa’s recent moves have been value accretive. The Seaspan and Toys R Us deals are good examples. But most importantly, management has been reviewing its investments to “monetize our equities and re-optimize our portfolio” - in short the Fairfax team knows that its recent investment performance has been terrible and is working on fixing it.

Fairfax has also been repurchasing its own stock and buying out minority shareholders in its existing insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries. In the last two years, the company has bought 1.1m shares with management very vocal about being more aggressive on this front in the future.

Trading at 1.16x book value (USD 500/432), these moves are smart and will benefit patient shareholders willing to ride the volatility as the company continues to push towards its 15% book value per share growth target.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRFHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.