Advertising Always Turns Into Earnings For WPP And Its Stakeholders

It marked its FY 2018 with its increase of investments in India and acquisition of Gorilla Group, Amazon-focused content and Emark. On the other hand, 2019 came and RAA purchased a minority stake in the company.

WPP will release its second-half and full-year report this month. The movement of its interim reports appear to thrill the market as they cling to the positive calculations.

WPP plc (NYSE: WPP), one of the advertising giants in the world, continued to grow and stun the industry given the impressive figures it reported. With its remarkable performance, all of its financial statements agreed with each other and carved the company's good image permanently. Moreover, the trend of its stock price showed that there’s more to expect from the company. As WPP would most likely release its H2 and annual report this month, the estimation of many analysts and investors increased the hype in the market. Indeed, it seemed to jive with the trend of its interim report and even its year-to-year comparison.

Before proceeding with the discussion, note that the parent is a British company so all values presented are in Pounds (GBP).

Income Statement

WPP successfully captured and met the increasing demand in the market as sales progressed over the years. From £11.02 billion in 2013, it kept accumulating until it reached £15.27 billion in 2017, giving a total increase of 38.5% in five years. Estimated amounts in the succeeding years would definitely continue to amaze its stakeholders as the upward trend would go up more with £16.30 billion in 2018. Meanwhile, its semi-annual reports agreed with the yearly movement as its year-to-year comparison got even higher in three years. From £6.54 billion in 2016, it went up to £7.4 billion after a year. In 2018, it got £7.49 billion. This trend would give us a clue on its full-year amount. However, its COGS surprisingly increased in 2017 by more than £10 billion which resulted in the decreasing trend of gross profit margin and operating income.

On the other hand, its non-operating income made a giant leap in 2017 and 2018. From its negative value, it turned out positively since then. From £-173.8 million, it gradually went less negative before it massively increased to positive £22.5 million in 2017. In 2018, it is estimated to climb up again to £35.02 million or even higher as the first half reported at £200.2 million. With this, it effortlessly canceled out the decreasing trend of operating profit as its PBT rose by £400 million in 2016 and another £200 million in 2017.

Its bottom line accounts celebrated with the upsurge of sales and non-operating revenue since net income increased as well. From £940 million in 2013, it slowly crawled towards a billion until it multiplied itself by almost 200% in 2017, having a total amount of £1.8 billion. This shows the company’s efficiency both in its core and non-core operations as well as its strategic management of resources. With the linear trend analysis, its 2018 amount could be £1.9 billion. In the same manner, its semi-annual net income has always been increasing using the year-to-year comparison. Apparently, its EPS moved in the same direction. Like net income, from 2013 at £0.72, it doubled itself in 2017 at £1.44, showing the company’s profitability.

Taken from SEC Filings and MarketWatch

Estimated amounts were derived using Linear Trend Forecasting.

Balance sheet

WPP’s balance sheet adheres to the uptrend of its income statement. Its cash stayed in its usual level at £2 billion with occasional crests and troughs at a minimal amount. The rest of its current assets, especially receivables and inventories, consistently rose throughout the reported years. Obviously, current assets continued to substantially increase from £11.75 billion in 2013 to £15.16 billion in 2017. Likewise, its fixed assets stepped in in huge amounts. PPE and intangibles had an accumulated increase of almost £4 billion since 2013. The rest of its assets generally moved in the same trend. Ultimately, total assets increased massively from about £20 billion in 2013, 2014 and 2015 to £30 billion from 2016 until now. This resulted in a total increase of almost £10 billion.

Likewise, its total liabilities increased along with total assets, though by a smaller percentage. Debt moved similarly with cash as it also had its crests and troughs in its current portion. WPP has been doing a lot of M&A deals with different companies. As the timeline on different websites such as Adweek and Crunchbase showed, it could be seen that as time went by, WPP did an increasing number of M&A and investments in other companies.

With this, how can the liquidity and solvency of the company be assured? The rate of increase and decrease of assets and liabilities should always be checked and confirmed with other financial statements. Given the trend, one could figure out that current assets and total assets increased faster than current liabilities and total liabilities. Current ratio and net worth could be derived. The increasing trend of these two equations is a testament to the company’s profitability, liquidity, and solvency that were first presented by its income statement.

Total equity also rose significantly as its movement from 2013-2015 was just from £20 to £200 million. In 2016, it added £1.7 billion then another £200 million in 2017. As of June 2018, an increment of £3 billion made another change to total equity. This could be a positive sign which meant that the company’s use of equity or issuance of stock to leverage its operations has been increasing over time. This should not alarm the shareholders as the company’s retained earnings continued to rise and occupy a big space in equity.

Taken from SEC Filings and MarketWatch

Estimated amounts were derived using Linear Trend Forecasting.

Cash Flow Statement

This checked both the income statement and balance sheet. As the company generated more earnings and presented net income, the increasing balance sheet ratios confirmed this. Cash flow statement appeared to be agreeing with the previous two as it reported a positive net change in cash except in 2016. This confirmed the company’s viability as it could be seen that the company had more inflows than outflows. Also, free cash flow stayed at £1 billion, an amount sufficient enough to cover all the company’s obligations to its investors.

How about the Investors?

What’s in store for them? Is investing in WPP lucrative? Are they secured? The fundamentals already answered the last question with a big YES, as all financial statements showed the company’s invincibility in the market and capacity to meet all its obligations without being prone to dissolution. The company is a good choice, but the earnings that both the long-term and the short-term investors may gain should be checked.

Dividends

As WPP’s performance continued to boom, so did the dividends that the investors have been enjoying. The company never paused its dividend payments and even increased it every year. From £0.34 in 2013, it jumped to £0.6 in 2017. And now, the expected dividend would increase to £0.68. In just five years, the dividend payment per share almost doubled itself which also doubled the earnings of every investor.

An investor might ask himself how the company could continue covering it. If the fundamentals will be checked again, it could be seen that the company has a sufficient net income, a large pool of funds in its retained earnings and massive free cash flow. Any of these would surely suffice this without compromising its operations.

Taken from The Telegraph

Stock Price

WPP’s stock price moved with little volatility. And as the trend in the last three months suggests, it is considered as bearish as it moved from around $60 to $50. Even if it has to shorten its time frame, the result would be the same, though it started to increase from $51 to $52 then $53 and $54 since Friday. With this, the stock is relatively low and this may be the right time for the investors, particularly the buy-and-sell ones, to purchase its stock. At 5.59 as its P/E ratio, this may be cheap as an investor will just have to spend 5 per earnings.

Investment in India

Last August 2018, WPP raised the number of its investments in India. One must know that India is still an emerging country with increasing FDIs (multinational companies and other investments). The presence of its competitors would not be as much as in the US and Europe. With its strong reputation and affiliated companies and clients, it would certainly eat a substantial part of the market’s sales which would generate more earnings for the company and its investors. Also, since India still attracts foreign investors, they would prefer to make ties with a well-established company such as WPP and thus increasing its leverage.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Gorilla Group

During the second half, WPP announced that its subsidiary, Wunderman, acquired Gorilla Group. This was really a good move since WPP is an advertising and public relations company, and acquiring Gorilla Group would widen the span of its products and services. The good thing here was that Gorilla Group has been engaging in e-commerce which was not unfamiliar at all with WPP since both use online transactions as their niche. Also, it had its own partners and direct clients and consumers such as American Hotel Register Company, Gates Industrial Corporation, and RXBAR and a total amount of £40 million revenue in 2017.

2Sales International S.A.

A month later, Wunderman acquired another company, 2Sales International S.A. Also an e-commerce company and already affiliated with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), it wouldn’t take a huge amount of time to rebuild or make some changes. Like Gorilla Group, this would broaden the span of its services and products. Moreover, it already had big clients such as Columbia and SC Johnson.

Emark

Before the month ended, Wunderman acquired Emark, one of the leading marketing companies in Europe. This would be a great addition as Emark has already been delivering its services to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Its direct clients would be additions as well such as ECCO Shoes and Marks & Spencer.

Richard Attias & Associates

As the year started, WPP sold its minority interest to Richard Attias & Associates. This move targeted to simplify its operations and improve the coherence among its segments. This would be beneficial for the company as it would give it more opportunities to utilize its capacity and specialization, thus attracting more sales and earnings for the investors in the future.

Partnership

Volkswagen

During the latter part of the second half, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VLKAF) recognized WPP as its lead creative partner in North America as WPP continued on delivering satisfactory services to Volkswagen. This opened another door for WPP to attract more partners and clients as Volkswagen is a highly revered car manufacturer. Thus, more sales and earnings would be generated further increasing its viability.

Development

Wunderman Thompson

Last November 2018, the company decided to integrate Wunderman and Thompson. This was a strategic action for WPP since it would not only simplify its operations and unite its clients and partners in the segment but also reduce the costs and expenses which in turn will result to higher profits and earnings for the investors.

Initiatives

Partnership with Women Political Leaders

Being a gender-equality fostering company, the company partnered with women political leaders to empower women’s role in society. This would further support the good image that WPP built and add publicity, especially to those who are not that familiar with advertising companies. This, in turn, would also establish rapport not only from female political leaders but even to other government offices even the male ones and LGBT leaders to widen its audience and target market. Of course, sales and earnings would be positively affected as well.

Conclusion

With its solid fundamentals that formed a great union with its technical side, the company is a viable one to put your investments into. Its growing sales tell its increasing demand and capacity in the market. Its non-operating income, which greatly contributed to higher earnings, indicates the company’s ability even in its non-core side. Its increasing bottom line results is an assurance of its profitability with all the transactions and operations it deals with. Balance sheet confirmed this as current ratio and net worth increased along with its key accounts in the income statement proving its liquidity and solvency. Cash flow further fortified it as it kept on generating larger inflows and retaining free cash flow for every period.

For long-term investors, its healthy fundamental is more than enough to protect and increase their investments. Its dividend has been increasing over the years, proving the company’s capacity and self-sufficiency. Also, its successful investments and M&A added earnings to the company. The initiatives and partnerships it deals with added more value to the company.

Lastly, for the short-term investors, the undervalued stock and still low price may encourage them to invest here. With its technical aspect jiving very well with its fundamentals, as well as all its recognition it received, brought more hype for the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.