CannTrust Doubles Its Volume As Stock Doubles Its Value

With continued pressure on cannabis supplies in Canada, CannTrust will be able to supply steady returns to investors as the burgeoning industry ramps up.

CannTrust will have 100,000 kg. of cannabis growing capacity by the end of 2019 which could earn revenue of $550M with a valuation of $1.75B. Current market cap: $900M.

CannTrust stock has doubled since early December moving from just below $4.50 to touching $9.00 this week, a move that still has the stock below value.

CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF) (CTST) may not be the biggest known name in cannabis and for early investors that may be a good thing. The company is making some solidly progressive moves towards establishing themselves and the company has strong future potential. CannTrust is in the process of expanding their operations and doubling production capabilities. I also believe the company's stock is undervalued substantially based upon what the company will produce and potential revenues from this. The stock has just begun trading on the Big Board and the move may help with price discovery on this stock and thereby provide for a profitable move in the company's stock. Given these factors, I believe an investment in the company has a lot of upside potential.

The new symbol is CTST and started trading on Monday, February 25th. Here is a look at the company's OTC stock over the past year:

Like every other stock in the cannabis landscape, CannTrust hit their all-time high on October 16th (just touching $12.00) and then sold off sharply down to $4.50. Then, like most other cannabis stocks, CannTrust has been moving back upwards. The stock is currently back at $9.00 after having doubled in value since the bottom in December.

However, I do not believe that the company is over-valued relative to what it can produce and what the company can generate in revenue and earnings. In fact, I believe the company is undervalued. Despite having doubled in value in two months, there may still be substantial value in the company and could double in price again.

Is CannTrust a Good Buy?

First, CannTrust will be able to produce some 100,000 kg. of cannabis annually starting at the end of 2019 when their latest facility finishes completion. They are currently capable of producing 50,000 kg. of cannabis in their current facility.

With the current wholesale value of cannabis sitting at $5.20, the company can generate some $500 million in revenue. With a 17% net margin and a 20-times earnings multiple, the company could be worth about $1.75 billion. The current market capitalization of CannTrust is $900 million. I see this as a mis-pricing and an opportunity for an investor.

For now, the company has brought in revenues of only C$12M with profits of C$421,000. The company is profitable, clearing one hurdle that has eluded other cannabis companies so far. And, if the rollout continues smoothly, CannTrust may be able to continue ramping up production and remain profitable the entire time.

The rollout of legalized adult-use cannabis has just begun and my expectation is that CannTrust will see significant increases in their revenue over the coming few quarters. And the ability to expand into their larger facility will only add to these capabilities.

I am highly bullish on the cannabis sector and have purchased several stocks in the cannabis sector. My approach is simple. I believe the industry is going to grow significantly with expectations reaching as high as $500 billion as companies disrupt alcohol, tobacco, and pharmaceuticals. The rollout of these companies is going to be a process. We are at the very beginning stages of this growth and potential.

In the meantime, if you look at the numbers for what CannTrust will be able to achieve in revenue and earnings, you can see that these are attainable and likely the company may hit these revenue numbers well within two years from now. In Canada, the government and businesses are ramping up stores, supplies, and distribution.

I look at each company and try to use the same metrics with valuations to maintain a perspective. By doing this, you can compare companies to each other and see if some are overvalued or undervalued. There are significant disparities with pricing models that we are seeing within the cannabis industry. It is entirely due to the fact that the industry is relatively new and that pricing has not achieved a true discovery. As cannabis companies continue to expand and achieve economies of scale as well as hit profitability, the stocks of these companies will attract more interest and the market will find a more revenue and profit aligned price discovery.

CannTrust Listing on the NYSE

With the listing having begun on February 25th for CannTrust, this may enable more investors to have better access to the stock as opposed to the OTC. Spreads are likely to tighten with higher volume and price discovery may be achieved more effectively as more and more analysts start coverage.

Takeaway

As most of my regular readers know I am building my own investment portfolio of cannabis stocks. I am very busy researching these companies to hold on to these stocks for long-term investments. When the stock market was selling off, I was shorting some stocks I thought were overly-priced. These trades proved to be very profitable. When the dust settled, I added several companies into my portfolio. However, I missed the boat with CannTrust.

But, as I mentioned, I am very bullish on the cannabis industry in general. So, while I did not participate in this particular move, I have done very well with a lot of the other stocks I bought on that dip. Still, CannTrust has a lot of upside potential and it is tempting to want to pick up some of this stock for my long-term holdings. However, I am going to wait on this particular stock for a price point that makes owning the stock a lot more attractive.

I see the industry as becoming a major industry over many years. CannTrust will very likely find their niche in the cannabis industry and increasingly add revenue and investor value. This is a factor of the industry moving in such a way that the tide will raise all the boats as well as moves by the company to advance their objectives. For now, the stock is still undervalued relative to where it could be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.