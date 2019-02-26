The Bears Suffer Another Setback

After weeks of insisting that the V-shaped recovery in the major averages was nothing more than a bear market rally, Wall Street's pessimists have been given some disappointing news. The extension of a trade tariff deadline for China removes an imminent threat from the stock market and provides additional breathing room for the stock market recovery to continue. In today's report, we'll look at how the market has already discounted the trade war threat and is looking ahead to a revival of global economic growth.

Two of the market's biggest worries have been temporarily removed from the front burner. In the last two days, announcements have been made on both sides of the pond which will delay upcoming deadlines for issues which would directly impact the financial markets. In the case of the U.S.-China trade dispute, a March 1 deadline which would have increased tariffs on Chinese goods will be extended. Commenting on the trade deadline extension, President Trump said: "significant progress" was being made in talks between the two nations. His comments offered additional hope to a cautiously optimistic Wall Street.

Although the major averages were mostly unresponsive to the news on Monday, it's clear from the leadership in certain key industries that forward-looking investors have already discounted a positive resolution to the U.S.-China tariff dispute.

Indeed, if there was any doubt concerning the outcome of the trade war, the market itself provides some revealing insights. To begin with, cyclical stocks have been among the top performers of late and have been largely responsible for the push toward new highs in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). Among the global trade-sensitive stocks which have recently led the Dow higher are Boeing (BA) and Caterpillar (CAT). Shown below is the 6-month performance Boeing's stock, which has already made a new recovery high. Needless to say, this powerful performance in a globally sensitive stock doesn't support a pessimistic trade outlook.

Source: BigCharts

While the major averages were barely changed in response to the March 1 deadline extension, what happened below the surface on Monday was revealing. Specifically, the number of stocks on the Big Board which posted new 52-week highs was the greatest since last summer before the global trade-related market slump began. To be exact, 150 stocks across a variety of industries made new highs on the NYSE. This number is well above the average from recent weeks. The new high/low ratio, moreover, was an incredible 15:1 - one of the highest and most impressive ratios this year to date.

Meanwhile, on the Nasdaq, a similar ratio of new highs-to-lows was seen on Monday. This is doubly encouraging, for it shows that the tech sector is keeping pace with the leading blue-chip stocks on the NYSE. Even more encouraging has been the recent upward surge in the momentum of the Nasdaq new highs and lows. Shown below is the recent performance of the 4-week rate of change in the 52-week highs and lows.

Source: WSJ

As you can see, the rate of change (momentum) in the cumulative highs-lows on the Nasdaq is not only trending higher, it's beginning to accelerate. That's a strong indication that buying pressure among the actively traded tech stocks is increasing. This indicator reflects the market's near-term path of least resistance based on the assumption that the new highs and lows are the ultimate reflection of incremental demand for equities. This indicator suggests that if there are any risks in the stock market, they mainly involve the risk of being short equities.

If this was a bear market rally as opposed to a legitimate bull market recovery, then we should have seen signs by now of a resumption in liquidation in at least one of the major industry groups. For several months, in 2018, we saw clear evidence below the market's surface that informed investors were selling interest rate-sensitive stocks and funds, a fact which manifested in an above-normal number of new 52-week lows on both major exchanges. In previous years, whenever there was even the threat of a bear market, the rallies which followed a broad market plunge were often accompanied by residual selling pressure as manifested in the new 52-week lows.

In 2019, by contrast, there hasn't been a single day on the NYSE when the new 52-week lows were above 40 (the long-term dividing line between a healthy and unhealthy market). Instead, the new lows have been substantially below 40 on most days while the new 52-week highs have continued to expand. This performance isn't suggestive of a bear lurking in the shadows.

Aside from the trade war, one of last year's biggest threats to U.S. economic growth was the Fed's quantitative tightening (QT) effort as it tightened its monetary policy and raised interest rates. This led directly to the sell-off in rate-sensitive securities as Treasury rates rose along with the Fed funds interest rate. However, the Fed was forced to pivot on its rate increases after the 20% correction in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) last fall by putting QT on hold. This more than anything gave the stock market the catalyst it needed to resume the bull market which began 10 years ago.

With interest rates no longer an imminent concern for stock investors, the biggest obstacle for the bull's continuation was obviously the China-related threat to the global economic outlook. With progress reportedly being made on that front, the bears' backs are now against the wall. The recent action in China's stock market speaks even more loudly than the U.S. market concerning the coming end of the trade war. Shown below is the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), which is a useful proxy for China's equity market. On Monday, FXI spiked 2% to its highest level since before the trade war with the U.S. began last July.

Source: BigCharts

The market has clearly rendered a bloodless verdict regarding the likelihood of a recovery of China's intermediate-term economic prospects. And China's outlook bodes well for the U.S. economic outlook. China's equity market, moreover, has long been a leading indicator for the U.S. stock market. With China stocks on the upswing once again, any uncertainty that exists concerning the trade outlook and the near-term fate of the U.S. economy should be now cleared up. Meanwhile, the bears are encouraged to reevaluate their pessimistic outlook in light of the latest evidence. And the weight of evidence reviewed in this report favors a continued bullish stance on U.S. equities.

On a strategic note, investors should be long the sectors and industries which are showing the most relative strength and solid fundamentals. In particular, investors should be looking at consumer staples, pharmaceuticals, and real estate equities, as well as the tech sector in general. I also recommended that technical traders maintain a long position in a market-tracking ETF, such as the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), of which I'm currently long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, IAU, XLE, XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.