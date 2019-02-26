SNC-Lavalin: Don't Be Tempted To Catch This Falling Knife

Thesis

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCPK:SNCAF), a Canadian engineering and construction firm with substantial global operations has been found at the center of a political scandal involving the Prime Minister of Canada. SNC recently reported disappointing Q4 results following updated guidance that quarterly earning would be materially impacted by operational challenges. In addition to its poor quarterly results, SNC announced that it would be cutting its dividend by two thirds. As a consequence of its troubled balance sheet and embattled legal position, S&P Global Ratings has downgraded the company's debt. On top of these negative developments, SNC appears to have a negative outlook for some its business segments. SNC has lost 28% of its value since its share price collapsed in late January 2019. Despite the dramatic decline in share price, investors should not be tempted to catch this falling knife.

Company Overview

Founded in 1911 in Montreal, Canada, SNC employs 50,000 people globally in engineering, project management and infrastructure development. The company's operating segments include: mining & metallurgy, oil & gas, power, infrastructure and capital investment & asset management. SNC specializes in design, engineering and project management. It has the scale to deliver large infrastructure projects for governments and private clients almost anywhere on earth. SNC has significant experience in oil and gas, rail infrastructure, nuclear power, and mining. In addition to its client work, it owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure projects that include toll roads in Canada & India, a railway in France and a natural gas power plant in Libya.

SNC operates globally with offices in over 50 countries around the world. While the majority of SNC's revenue is derived from Europe and the Americas, it has significant exposure to the Middle East and Africa. In its recent fourth quart report, troubled projects in the mining and metallurgy segments in Latin America and oil and gas segments in the Middle East were the major contributors to the dramatic reduction in earnings over the same period in 2017.

History of Poor Ethics and Costly Scandals

SNC-Lavalin has long been associated with unethical business practices and scandals that have results in criminal charges and bans from bidding rights on projects. In 2011, an SNC Vice President was investigated for fraud and money laundering charges in North Africa, the next year, CEO Pierre Duhaime resigned abruptly preceding a scandal involving bribery in Montreal, Canada. In 2012, SNC was connected with kick back payments sent to the family of former Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi. More charges including bribery of a public official in Bangladesh and using a gas project in the UAE as a cover to move cash were added to the list of crimes that ultimately resulted in nine SNC- Lavalin executives being charged. In 2013, following these crimes, the World Bank banned SNC from bidding on any of its projects for a 10-year period. Despite a new company-wide ethics program implemented following this period of scandal, SNC seems to have found itself back in trouble. The company appears to have maintained a culture of unethical business practices that may result in additional fines and other potential bans.

Current Political Embroilment

In February 2019, the Globe and Mail, a Canadian newspaper, reported that the office of the Prime Minister intervened in the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin by the Attorney General, who has since resigned. The report suggested that Ms. Wilson-Raybould, Canada's Attorney General, was then demoted from her role for resisting pressure from the Prime Minister’s office to drop the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin for bribery. While this report seems more damning for the politicians involved, the bad news for SNC could not come at a worse time. The scandal undoes the efforts by the firm over the last five years of rebuilding its reputation and regaining public confidence. If found guilty on charges of bribery for contracts awarded in Libya, the firm could face a 10-year ban from bidding on projects tendered by the federal government of Canada. As SNC derives significant engineering and construction revenue from federally funded infrastructure projects, a ban could have dire consequences for the firm over the next decade.

Revised Guidance and Earnings Disappointment

On February 22, 2019, SNC reported a 4th quarter loss of CAD $1.6B, or an adjusted loss of $1.31 per diluted share compared with an adjusted profit of $0.98 per diluted share over the same period in 2017. This report follows two warnings from the company that 2018 earnings would come in well below expectations. On February 11, 2018, Keith Schnoomaker, Sector Director at Morningstar cut his fair value estimate to CAD $36 after management issued its second warning in two weeks that 2018 earnings would disappoint consensus estimates. SNC management revised diluted 2018 EPS guidance to CAD $1.20-$1.35 compared with CAD $3.60-$3.85, provided in November 2018, and CAD $2.15-$2.30 issued on Jan. 28, 2019.

Image: SNC Q4 2018 Revenue by Segment

Reasons for the dramatic miss and disappointing Q4 results are attributable to project related cost overruns and lower than expected recognized revenue for the period in the mining and metallurgy segment. While the firm expects that an accelerated arbitration process with the client will lead to some future recoveries, the loss of CAD $349M in this segment for the quarter is a significant deviation from the CAD $3M in income for the segment in the same period the previous year. Another segment that proved a drag on quarterly results was in the oil and gas business. In 2017, oil and gas represented 38% of revenue, while 2018 results state that revenue attributable to this segment decreased to 25%. SNC reported that oil and gas segment revenues were lower as projects were nearing completion or had been completed. The segment also suffered from the negative impact of an arbitration process with a client in Australia resulting in a CAD $48M charge. Furthermore, deteriorating relations between Canada and Saudi Arabia, where SNC currently employs over 15% of its workforce, continue to be a headwind in the oil and gas segment.

Debt Downgrade & Dividend Cut

On February 12, 2019, following slashed earnings forecasts from SNC, S&P Global Ratings cut SNC’s rating to BBB-. The new rating is considered the lowest for investment grade securities. S&P made their change based on concern over the prospect of reduced earnings and the potential impact from the current corruption charges. S&P suggested that they had concerns over SNC's risk mitigation strategies and were uneasy about the potential for higher costs from restructuring efforts. DBRS, another credit rating agency has announced that it was placing SNC-Lavalin’s credit rating “under review with negative implications.” The impact of these downgrades will result in higher borrowing costs for the firm, further constraining cash flow.

On February 22, 2019, SNC-Lavalin cut its dividend by 65% from CAD $0.287 to CAD $0.10 as it reported losses. The cut is made in an effort to preserve cash needed for litigation and continuity of operations. This is SNC's first dividend cut in 27 years, underscoring the severity of SNC's financial situation. The firm's management would not undertake a decision to destroy a dividend record of this tenure lightly. The decision to reduce the dividend suggests that the current factors necessitating the cut are not transitory, but will have long lasting impacts on the firm's revenue expectations.

Asset Sales

As SNC faces the potential fall out of litigation and the associated costs, it will need to raise cash for operating and potential penalties. Bloomberg reports that SNC is weighing the possible sale of about 40% of its minority stake in Toronto, Canada toll-road operator 407 International. Bloomberg suggests that this sale could raise up to CAD $2B. Such a move would help to repair the balance sheet but would deprive SNC of one of their best assets. In 2018, SNC earned CAD $154M in dividends from toll road 407, equating to almost one quarter of its cash on hand at the end of 2018. SNC estimates its infrastructure portfolio to have a fair market value of ~CAD $5B. This portfolio gives the firm some options on avenues to sell non-core assets to raise cash.

The Road Ahead for SNC

One of the few positive headlines surrounding SNC over the last few weeks was the backing of Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, a large pension fund in Quebec Canada. Caisse de Depot is SNC's largest shareholder with almost 20% of shares outstanding; their support for the firm's management will certainly help the company find their way forward. Employing around 50,000 people, many of whom are located in the province of Quebec, means that letting the company fail seems unlikely and politically unpopular. The political pressure to preserve jobs in the province of Quebec is likely why the current federal government has been caught up in this most recent scandal.

This is not the first time that SNC has been embattled in scandal and legal trouble, therefore it is unlikely that the firm will cease to operate as some have speculated. Others have suggested that SNC's depressed share price could make it a takeover target. This is also unlikely due to Canadian rules around foreign takeover and competition concerns. The nature of the engineering and construction industry is highly cyclical meaning that the firm's shareholders are accustomed to some volatility in earnings and may not be scared off. One of the firm's key strengths is that it has a long back log of projects that may be source of future revenue. As engineering and construction firms win many of their contracts from governments, a domestic ban from the Canadian government would be negative for the firm. However, SNC earns around 70% of revenue from outside of Canada, suggesting that it could survive a 10-year ban by focusing on overseas contracts.

Investor Takeaways

The arguments in favour of buying SNC shares at this time are not value driven, but speculative. A debt downgrade, dividend cut and negative earnings revisions are all signs that the company is in trouble. SNC will likely be able to survive its current situation, but may have to sell valuable assets to do so. While the costs associated with litigation, fines and the impact of a potential federal contracts ban remain unknown, SNC has a number of significant operational challenges that add uncertainty to the firm's future revenue forecasts. Despite trading at its lowest price since the financial crisis, shares of SNC carry significant risk. Investors are advised to stay away at this time.

