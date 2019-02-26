Applied Materials Led The Display Equipment Market In 2018 But Headwinds Loom

Applied Materials' deposition technology for backplanes for 6G and 8G plants and encapsulation for flexible OLEDs is losing share to competitors' more advanced technologies.

Applied Materials' share of the LCD and OLED display market increased 1% in 2018 on the strength of its large-size deposition equipment for 10.5G panels.

The market for equipment to manufacture LCD and OLED displays for smartphones and TVs grew 28% in 2018 following a growth of 33% in 2017. Applied Materials' (AMAT) revenues grew 36%. A key driver for AMAT's strong performance was the sale of equipment to Chinese LCD manufacturers BOE Technology and China Star Optoelectronics Technology to manufacture 10.5G panels for the production of 75-inch LCD TVs.

While the 10.5G market will be strong again in 2019, AMAT will face headwinds in sectors that utilize equipment for the production of smaller displays, primarily smartphones.

During Applied Materials’ recent Q1 earnings call, CEO Gary Dickerson noted:

"In display, weakness in emerging markets is also impacting the timing of customers’ investment plans. We see some TV factory projects pushing out of year and into 2020. As a result, we now believe our display equipment revenue in 2019 will decline by about a third from 2018's record levels. We also expect revenue in the second fiscal quarter to be significantly lower than our average run rate for the year."

Display revenue for the recent quarter was $507 million, but the company guided down display revenue in the range of $340 million, plus or minus $25 million for next quarter ending April 2019. This represents a drop of 33% QoQ.

For AMAT’s FY ending January 2019, display segment revenues increased 36% YoY, maintaining the company’s number one position in display equipment.

Figure 1 shows market shares among the top five equipment companies. AMAT’s market share increased from 29% to 30%. Lithography equipment supplier Nikon (OTCPK:NINOY) increased 1% while competitor Canon (CAJ) decreased 1%. The biggest gainer was deposition company Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY), which gained 4% at the expense of fellow Japanese deposition equipment supplier Ulvac, which dropped 5%.

Chart 1

Providing more granularity, market share growth of AMAT and Nikon is primarily attributed to the investments by BOE in its 10.5G LCD. Both equipment companies are the only suppliers of equipment (AMAT for deposition and Nikon for lithography) that can fabricate the large 10.5G panels. So even though AMAT is a deposition company, its tool, acquired about 20 years ago from the acquisition of AKT, is the only one on the market big enough to accommodate 10.5G panels.

The display market can be segmented into three general segments – (1) LCD panels for TVs, (2) OLED panels for smartphones, and (3) LCD panels for Smartphones. Each of these has its own headwinds and tailwinds, which are impacting capital equipment expenditures. These issues I detail below. There are numerous ways to segment this industry, but I am detailing this segmentation for this article.

LCD Panels For TV

A driving force for 10.5G plant construction is that a 10.5G mother glass is 1.8 times larger than an 8.5G one in area and can be cut into six 75-inch panels. In comparison, a 7.5G glass substrate can be cut into only two 75-inch TV panels. Thus, there is a significant cost benefit of moving to the larger substrates.

AMAT’s deposition tools are used to form the backplane for LCD displays. The company’s deposition tools are the only ones capable of uniform coating of panels this size, which measure 3370mm x 2940mm. AMAT’s equipment can deposit various materials for the backplane.

Shown in Table 1 are the number of 10.5G panels being manufactured through 2018, with forecasts for panel production in 2019 and 2020, according to The Information Network’s report “OLED and LCD Markets: Technology, Directions and Market Analysis.”

10.5G represented a strong tailwind for AMAT and Nikon in 2018. For example, Nikon sold 13, 10.5G lithography systems in CY2018 representing 18% of systems sold. This compares to only one 10.5G system sold in CY2017.

BOE Technology’s first 10.5G fab, located in Hefei, entered volume production in the first half of 2018. China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) plans to build to kick off commercial operations of its 10.5G plant in March 2019, having installed equipment in 2018. Capex spends by these companies for these plants provided a significant portion of AMAT's revenues for 2018.

For 2019, BOE’s second 10.5G line, to be located in Wuhan, is slated for volume production in 2020, with equipment installation in mid-2019. Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY) will start equipment install at its new 10.5G LCD plant in Guangzhou in early 2019, with plans to kick off the first phase of the facility in Aug 2019 and to begin volume production in October 2019. LG Display (LPL) is building its 10.5G OLED P10 fab in Paju, Korea, but volume production is now scheduled at the beginning of 2021. Originally, the company planned to install equipment in 3Q 2018, but it may be pushed back to the beginning of 2020. With an oversupply of 10.5G panels as a result of BOE and CSOT production, display manufacturers are closely monitoring the market.

In addition to 10.5G mother glass for TVs, most LCD TVs are made using 8G glass. In 2018, LCD panel shipments increased 9% while TV area increased 11%, meaning that the average size of a TV is increasing. While some of the increase was due to shipments from BOE’s 10.5G plant, 8G plants were responsible for most of the growth. LG Display, for example, which makes LCD TVs from 8G mother glass, witnessed a 21% increase in area shipments, whereas Innolux, also without a 10.5G plant, reported an increase of 17% in area shipments. BOE, with both 8G and 10.5G plants, reported an area shipment increase of 17%.

Table 2 shows that Nikon shipped nearly 100% more 8G lithography systems compared with 2017, illustrating the increased production at 8G plants.

OLED Panels For Smartphones

I am neutral on AMAT in the OLED panel for smartphones. There are two issues. One is that AMAT’s equipment used in the production of OLEDs is being supplanted by competitor’s differentiating technology.

AMAT has tremendous competition in the Gen 6 market for smartphones for the backplane:

PECVD companies - AMAT, Jusung Engineering (Korea), and Wonik IPS (Korea)

PVD companies - AMAT, Avaco (Korea), Iruja (Korea), and Ulvac (Japan)

Laser Anneal companies - Coherent (COHR), AP Systems (Korea), Japan Steel Works (OTC:JPSWF) (Japan)

AMAT is losing traction in the LTPS (low temperature polysilicon) backplane for displays for smartphones to COHR (primarily through Asian sales from AP Systems), whose laser anneal technology (converting low-cost, low mobility amorphous silicon to polysilicon by laser micro heating) offers a better alternative to AMAT's LTPS deposition process.

Flexible OLEDs use an encapsulant to block moisture from degrading the device, which replaces a glass slide on rigid OLEDs. Competition to AMAT comes from Korean companies Jusung Engineering, Wonik IPS, and TES. All have ALD technologies and equipment for displays. ALD offers advantages over PECVD (plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition). ALD-deposited thin (atomic layer deposition) films offer better water and oxygen protection, and a thinner film is needed to provide the same protection as thicker PECVD-coated films. The fact that ALD film is a slower coating process is balanced by the need for a thinner film.

A second factor contributing to my neutral stance for AMAT in this OLED market is a sluggish smartphone market – the largest application for 6G OLED panels. Investment was minimal in 2018 as shown in Table 3. Also tied to sluggish smartphone sales is product distinction. Rigid OLED panels are not significantly better than lower-cost LTPS-LCD panels. With the capacity built up through 2018, utilization rates averaged 60%.

6G flexible OLED investment will improve in 2019, but for the above reasons that AMAT's backplane and encapsulation technology is inferior to other competitors' technology, competitors such as AP Systems and Wonik IPS will benefit.

Table 4 presents The Information Network’s forecast of 6G OLED panel output to 2020. Again, panel output only increased 32,000 panels per month in 2018, but is expected to increase 138,000 panels per month in 2019, followed by a more moderate growth of 121,000 panels per month in 2020.

Flexible smartphones will drive the 6G market in 2019 and 2020. Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) introduced its Galaxy Fold and Huawei its Mate X in February 2018. Details of the two smartphones are described here. A significant difference between the two is the display.

According to Ars Technica:

“The Mate X has a massive 8-inch 2480×2200 OLED display that wraps around the phone body. When open, that's a bigger screen than the Galaxy Fold, which is only 7.3-inches. When closed, the Mate X's 8-inch display splits into a 6.6-inch, 2480×1148 display section on the front, and a 6.38-inch, 2480×892 section on the back. You can take your pick of front or back screen—the both dwarf the 4.6-inch, ridiculously-bezeled display on the front of the Galaxy Fold.”

In addition to the two, there are several other smartphone manufacturers that will introduce foldable models in the next two years. These include Oppo, Motorola (MSI), LG, Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACF), and even Apple (AAPL).

LCD Panels For Smartphones

I am bearish for AMAT on LCD panels for smartphones. Table 2 illustrates the drop in 6G plant expansion in 2018 showing Nikon’s lithography system sales by panel generation in 2017 and 2018. 6G systems dropped from 42 units in 2017 to 18 in 2018

Although flexible OLED has been gaining market share in the smartphone market in the last few years for its thinner form factor, higher performance, and differentiating design, the high utilization rates of 90% is minimizing the need for plant expansion and resulting in an oversupply of 20% for LCDs. Combined, these contribute to a 20% discount in LCD cost per smartphone compared to a rigid OLED display. Tianma is the top supplier of LTPS TFT-LCDs for smartphones with shipments of 149 million units in 2018, an increase of 49% YoY.

High-end smartphones like Apple's current iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max use OLED screens to deliver better image quality, faster pixel response times. The XR uses an LCD display. It is likely we will see a similar lineup in 2019 - a continuation of both the iPhone XS and XR devices, with rumors suggesting 5.8 and 6.5-inch OLED iPhones along with a 6.1-inch LCD iPhone.

Investor Takeaway

AMAT capitalized on the size of its deposition tools to generate strong revenue growth in the 10.5G market. In the other segments of the display production market (6G and 8G), its deposition tools for backplane and OLED encapsulation do not offer any advantages over competitors. In fact, the company is losing share to better technology.

The primary claim for AMAT's display tools is its size. If 6G LCD factory expansion is dropping and 10.5G factories make panels with better economies of scale than 8G factories to make TVs, then it is only a matter of time before a competitor makes equipment that can deposit the backplanes on 10.5G panels.

