Crestwood Equity Partners: The Story Remains Alive With Earnings

The company has a lot of potential as the Bakken region ramps up, despite this area not receiving much press coverage over the past few years.

On Tuesday, February 19, 2019, underfollowed midstream services provider Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) announced its fourth quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be mixed as the company missed analyst expectations on its top line, although it did beat their expectations of bottom line earnings. A closer look at the firm's results though shows that they were actually quite strong as Crestwood benefited from many of the same trends that other midstream companies did. The company also maintains its growth potential over the next few years, which is something that investors should always find appealing.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Crestwood Equity Partners' fourth quarter 2018 earnings results:

Crestwood Equity Partners brought in total revenues of $610.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 44.64% decrease over the $1.1031 billion that the company brought in during the fourth quarter of 2017.

The company reported an operating income of $71.8 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very favorably to the $115.3 million loss that the firm reported during the fourth quarter of 2017.

During the quarter, the gathering and processing operation saw its volumes increase by 16% year over year, although natural gas storage and transportation volumes did decrease slightly over the period.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA or $114.1 million in the fourth quarter. This represents a 2.89% increase over the $110.9 million that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

Crestwood Equity Partners reported a net income of $59.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This compares very favorably to the $119.6 million loss that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2017.

It seems likely that the first thing that someone perusing the highlights is likely to notice is that Crestwood Equity Partners saw its revenues decline fairly significantly compared to the prior year quarter. This decline came mostly from the company's gathering and processing segment, which saw its revenues drop from $479.7 million a year ago to $108.6 million in the most recent quarter. The primary reason for this was asset sales as Crestwood works to rebalance its portfolio by selling off underperforming assets.

We can see evidence that this strategy is working through the simple fact that the division's adjusted EBITDA is actually increasing. Despite the lower revenues, the gathering and processing segment had an adjusted EBITDA of $80.9 million in the most recent quarter compared to $74.3 million a year ago. This is generally the sort of thing that we like to see as adjusted EBITDA, which is essentially a measure of how much the company keeps after paying its expenses, is more important to us as investors than revenues in isolation.

Crestwood Equity Partners credits the improvement in EBITDA to higher volumes of resources moving through its midstream infrastructure. The company thus benefited from many of the same trends that most other midstream partnerships did. When compared to the prior year quarter, processing volumes increased by 16% and produced water volumes increased by 45%. Crestwood also credits some of the improvement in EBITDA to a reduction in expenses, as O&M costs on the Marcellus and Fayetteville systems went down 19% year over year.

The company's storage and transportation network did not perform quite as well as it saw its EBITDA fall from $21.1 million in the fourth quarter of last year to $13.7 million in the most recent one. However, the fourth quarter of last year included a one-time deficiency payment of $6.7 million related to the COLT Hub. If we exclude this payment, the unit would have made $14.4 million last year, which still represents a year-over-year decline but nowhere near as large of one. The main reason for this decline is that volumes actually went down slightly over the period, going from 1.99 billion cubic feet per day on average to 1.95 billion cubic feet per day.

Crestwood Equity Partners also saw improvements in its marketing, supply, and logistics unit. This segment saw its EBITDA climb from $14.4 million a year ago to $20.3 million in the current quarter. The company credits this to the cold weather conditions that the northeastern United States saw during the quarter as it was able to build up its NGL storage inventories at low cost throughout 2018 and then sell the products during high demand periods in the fourth quarter of the year.

The company also states that this portion of its business was able to take advantage of the widening differential between WTI and Bakken crude oil prices and the contango oil market to generate extra profits. It is important to note that while the company itself defines these as low-risk plays, these are higher risk activities than the simple fee-based contracts that more focused pipeline partnerships use to generate the majority of their revenues and these activities do expose Crestwood Equity Partners to commodity price risks that most midstream companies do not have.

Over the past two years, the Permian basin has dominated the headlines about the North American energy sector. In some regards, this makes a lot of sense as the region contains roughly 50% of the rigs currently operating in the United States and is generally considered to be at the forefront of the nation's energy boom. This is certainly not the only basin that has delivered production growth over the last year. Another one that has seen climbing production is the Williston basin, which is most known for being the home of the Bakken shale play. As we can see here, production has been climbing in this basin since early 2017 and today is setting new production records:

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

Crestwood Equity Partners benefited from this during the fourth quarter as the company's Arrow system that serves the region saw a huge increase in throughput volumes year over year. This system had average crude oil throughput volumes of 82.6 thousand barrels per day during the quarter, which was a 1% increase over the prior year quarter. The real story comes from the natural gas and water side though as both commodities delivered 45% increases over last year's levels.

In response to the record production volumes that the Bakken has had since January, the Arrow system has had record throughput volumes so far in 2019. The company reports that in January, the Arrow system transported an average of 102.8 thousand barrels of crude oil, 77.7 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 61.6 thousand barrels of produced water per day. This should result in upward pressure on cash flows in 2019, which is certainly nice to see.

In addition to rising throughput volumes, Crestwood Equity Partners has some more growth potential in the Bakken region in the near term. This potential comes from an expansion project on the Arrow system and the Bear Den II gas processing plant, all of which is scheduled to come online during 2019. These projects will also allow Crestwood to process all of the natural gas gathered by the Arrow system, increasing profitability.

The company also has an agreement in place with Enerplus Corporation (ERF) to expand the Arrow system's produced water throughput capacity by 30,000 barrels per day with Enerplus already agreeing to use all of this new capacity. Therefore, it would represent essentially guaranteed cash flow as soon as it is complete, which is nice to see. We can expect to see this system come online during the second half of 2020.

In conclusion, this was quite a solid quarter for Crestwood Equity Partners as the company continues to improve its balance sheet and position itself for growth. The firm also is invested heavily in the Bakken and it is one of the few midstream companies that is focusing on that area, which might be appealing to some. Crestwood Equity Partners was the best performing MLP in 2018 and it may still have room to run, so could be worth investigating further.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.