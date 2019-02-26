Hochschild Mining: A Win-Win Company

In this article I also discuss a few additional issues that could have a long-term impact on the company's results.

Hochschild has just put the Arcata mine on care and maintenance. In my opinion, it was a very good decision.

In my last article on Hochschild Mining (OTCPK:HCHDF) I discussed significant progress the company made cutting its costs of production. I also pointed out that “putting a cash-burning mine (Arcata) on care and maintenance could be a pretty good idea but… the company’s management team has a different approach.”

To my astonishment, in January 2019 Hochschild mentioned that Arcata could be put on care and maintenance. Finally, in its 2018 preliminary annual report the company confirmed it had made a decision to stop mining at this lagging mine. Well, I am very satisfied (it looks like Hochschild managers are attentive readers of my articles on Seeking Alpha...). In my opinion, Hochschild’s management is among the best teams in the entire industry and the Arcata’s case supports this thesis.

In this article I discuss the results delivered by the company in 2018 and its guidance for 2018.

Main figures

The table below summarizes the main figures reported by the company in 2018 and 2017:

Source: Simple Digressions

Comment:

Despite higher production, lower silver prices ($15.3 per ounce in 2018 vs. $16.9 in 2017) had a negative impact on the cash flow from operations delivered by the company in 2018 (a drop from $240.1M in 2017 to $185.4 in 2018)

However, the final outcome (free cash flow) was still positive, which means that the company was pretty invulnerable to lower silver prices and problems at Arcata

What is more, an all-in sustaining cost of production (AISC) went only slightly up (I discuss this issue below), driven by the underperforming Arcata mine (reporting AISC of $19.6 per ounce of silver equivalent).

Summarizing: In my opinion, despite lower silver prices and problems at Arcata, Hochschild did pretty well in 2018.

Production figures

As the chart below shows, in 2018 Hochschild produced 41.3 million ounces of silver equivalent (attributable to the company), the highest figure ever.

Note: for better comparison, to calculate ounces of silver equivalent I am using a fixed gold/silver ratio of 83.

Source: Simple Digressions

As in the previous years, the largest producer was the Inmaculada mine, a big silver/gold operation located in Peru. What is more, Inmaculada was also the lowest cost producer, delivering its metals at an all-in sustaining cost of production of $9.9 per ounce of silver equivalent.

This year, after putting Arcata on care and maintenance, the company plans to produce 37.8 million ounces of silver equivalent. It means an 8.5% (or 3.5 million ounces) drop in production. However, I would not bother too much about it because:

Last year the remaining mines (Inmaculada, Pallancata and San Jose) produced 37.0 million ounces of silver equivalent in total while this year they are supposed to produce 37.8 million ounces. In other words, after excluding the cash-burning Arcata, the “profitable” production should go up.

What is more, the consolidated cost of production will go significantly down this year (due to putting the high-cost Arcata mine on care and maintenance). Let me highlight this issue.

Costs of production

Hochschild reports its costs of production using a co-product costing system. In my opinion, it is a correct approach because the by-product metal (gold) accounts for around 50% of total production. Hence, in this article I am using the figures disclosed by the company (instead of calculating the costs on my own).

Now, I have to repeat that putting Arcata on care and maintenance was the right decision. As a result, a consolidated all-in sustaining cost of production (AISC) is expected to go down from $13.4 per ounce of silver equivalent in 2018 to$11.8 - $12.3 this year ($12.1 per ounce, on average). It means a cut of 9.7%. Although it is not a particularly impressive reduction, it definitely makes the company less vulnerable to lower prices of gold and silver.

Finally, eliminating Arcata should have a positive impact on free cash flow delivered by the company. As the table below (“Free cash flow”) shows, despite lower production, Hochschild should be able to improve its free cash flow generation from $132.2M last year to $135.8M this year (for better comparison I am using the same price of silver of $15.3 per ounce for 2018 and 2019):

Source: Simple Digressions

This year Hochschild heavily bets on exploration

Interestingly, it looks like the problems at Arcata (shrinking reserves or very narrow silver veins) have mobilized Hochschild’s management for a more ambitious exploration program. As the chart below shows, during a bear market in gold (2013 – 2015) the company had cut exploration budgets significantly. However, this year Hochschild plans to spend much more on exploration ($34M) than in the previous years. I guess it is another good decision:

Source: Simple Digressions

Debt - significant reduction

Last year Hochshild cut its debt by nearly $200M. As a result, at the end of 2018 the company held a net debt of $77.4M. It means that now Hochschild is nearly a debt-free company:

Source: Simple Digressions

Risk factors

Here are a few risk factors specific for Hochschild:

Hochschild shares are primary listed on the London Stock Exchange. As a result, the shares listed on the North American over-the-counter markets are pretty illiquid (for example, very often there is no trading volume at all).

This year Hochschild will be mining at the Pablo vein of the Pallancata mine. It is a new, low-grade vein discovered by the company a few years ago. Although the first indications are positive, I cannot rule out technical problems at this new deposit.

Summary

I think that Hochschild is well positioned for either a bull or bear market in precious metals. After putting Arcata on care and maintenance, this year the company plans a slight cut in production. However, this negative outcome should be fully covered by even higher reduction in costs of production. As a result, even a significant drop in silver prices should have only a marginal adverse effect on Hochschild’s results. On the other hand, a bull market in precious metals would have had a very positive impact on free cash flow delivered by the company. As a result, in my opinion, investment in Hochschild shares looks like a win-win trade – it should work pretty well during a bear market in precious metals (provided the silver price is not lower than $12.1 per ounce) and extremely well during a bull cycle.

