Why JD.Com's Stock May Pop Following Results

JD.com's (JD) stock has been on a tear since the middle of November with the shares rising by nearly 35%. Now with the company due to report results the morning of February 28, an analysis of the options market suggests the stock may be getting ready to rise even further. Additionally, the technical chart is pointing to a higher price as well.

The last time I wrote on JD was on January 14, JD.Com And Alibaba May Surge As Outlook Brightens. At the time, I noted that the shares of the e-commerce company could rise to a price of around $26.10 from its price at the time of about $22.90.

Options Analysis

Now the options market is implying the stock could rise even higher by the middle of May. Recently, there has been an increase in the open interest for expiration on May 17 for the $28 calls. The open interest for those calls has increased by 13,500 contracts on February 26. According to data from Trade Alert, those calls were completed for $1.79 per contract on the Ask side, suggesting the contracts were bought. For a trader of those calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to $29.80, an increase of 15% from the equity's price of $25.90 on February 26.

Big Volatility Ahead

The options market is also implying that the stock rises or falls about 10% from the $26 strike price by expiration date on March 15, using the long straddle strategy. It places the stock in a trading range of $23.50 to $28.50 by the middle of March. Additionally, the calls at the $26 strike price heavily outweigh the puts by nearly 5 to 1, with roughly 52,000 open call contracts to just 10,400 put contracts. That would also suggest that the stock may rise.

Technical Breakout

The technical chart is also pointing to higher prices for the stock. The stock has been trending sharply higher since late December and has been trading around technical resistance at $26.10. Should the stock break out and rise above resistance, the chart suggests that the next level of technical resistance comes around $29.34.

Additionally, the relative strength index has also been trending higher since early September when it reached oversold levels. The stock has yet to reach overbought levels above 70. Combine that with the current uptrend and it would suggest that the stock may still have further to rise.

Currency Tailwinds

The one thing that JD does have going its way is that the Chinese yuan has seen its value strengthen versus the dollar in recent weeks, falling to 6.97 to 6.69. The strong currency could help to boost the company’s earnings and revenue outlook on a US dollar basis.

Risks

Data by YCharts

The company has a mixed track record when it comes to meeting analysts' expectations. Since the fourth quarter of 2016, the company has missed earnings estimates 3 out of 8 times. But its revenue has beaten or matched estimates 6 of the last 8 quarters. However, it is worth noting that the company has fallen short of estimates two most recent quarters.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, there are plenty of risks that surround the stock on the trade front. As this stock can be used as a proxy for the trade war with China. The stock could fall victim if the trade issue are not resolved with China. Additionally, should a resolution with China not be reached, it could result in the yuan weaken versus the dollar hurting JD's revenue and earnings outlook.

Bullish Momentum

With quarterly results in just a few days, it would seem hard to deny that momentum is moving into the stock. While short-term momentum can change very quickly, it is undoubtedly good to see positive momentum heading into results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.