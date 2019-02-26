Lenovo Delivering On Its Promises And Outperforming As A Result

Lenovo still offers worthwhile potential at this price, though the shares may be overdue for a little cooling off.

The DCG business still looks underappreciated, as the company has made strides to improve its competitiveness in hyperconverged, hyperscale, and storage markets.

My bullishness on Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) hasn’t been the most popular of my calls over the last year, but the company has made real progress delivering on its strategic goals and the shares are up more than 70% over the past year – well above the likes of HP (HPQ), Apple (AAPL), Acer, and Dell (DELL) – and have likewise outperformed strongly since my last update even before the big post-earnings run.

With the progress Lenovo’s made, I feel more comfortable easing up on some of the conservatism I’ve used in my modeling. I don’t think the shares are hugely undervalued, but there is still plenty of skepticism out there and the company has meaningful growth opportunities in its server business that augment a healthy core PC business.

Another Quarterly Beat

Lenovo continues to rack up a good track record of outperformance quarterly sell-side expectations, though the comps are getting more challenging.

Revenue rose 8% year over year and beat expectations by about 1%. Growth was strongest in the server and storage business (Data Center Group, or DCG), where revenue rose 31%. The PC and tablet business (or PCG) was also strong, though, growing 16% on shipment growth of around 6%. Shipment growth would have been even stronger (approaching 10% at the high end) were it not for CPU shortages. Mobile revenue shrank again (down 20%) as the company implements its market reshuffling, but did grow 4% quarter over quarter, with better results at Verizon (VZ) likely helping in the U.S..

Margins were once again stronger than expected, with Lenovo benefiting from some component cost improvements but also ongoing progress in reducing operating costs in the DCG and mobile businesses. Gross margin improved 110bp from the prior year (and 120bp from the prior quarter), beating expectations by 90bp, with the PCG segment helped by lower prices for components like memory. EBITDA rose 26% and operating income rose 112%, beating expectations by 29%, while operating margin expanded 150bp (beating by 70bp).

Pre-tax income rose 133% year over year and 64% quarter over quarter, with the PC business up 40% and 13%, respectively and margin expanding by 110bp. Although the PC business was the biggest segment-level beat, the Mobile business went unexpectedly positive, with the company squeaking out a small pre-tax profit of $3 million against a $124 million loss last year and a $49 million loss in the prior quarter. The DCG business continues to lose money, and lost a little more than expected this quarter, but still saw the loss shrink by almost $30 million (or 2% of sales) from the prior year.

Mix Helping PCs, And Replacements Can Still Help

The biggest driver for Lenovo’s PC business in recent quarters has been the company’s decision to shift more attention to higher-end offerings, particularly on the gaming side. Lenovo has continued to pick up share in the global PC market (ending the quarter in the #1 position with a bit less than 25% share), primarily from smaller sub-scale vendors, but the up-market shift has noticeably boosted ASPs and margins.

I don’t think the up-market momentum is completely exhausted yet, but I do expect it to have a dwindling influence as the company gets larger relative to competitors like Dell and HP in that sub-market. I also expect the company to see some momentum from Windows 10-driven replacements in markets like China, but my long-term growth expectation is still in low single-digits (around 2%) given the realities of the PC market.

DCG Still Underappreciated

It’s going to take more time, but I think Lenovo is well its way toward remaking the DCG segment into a much stronger business than it’s commonly given credit for today. Enterprise servers are still a significant part of this business, but Lenovo has also made meaningful strides in hyperconverged, hyperscale, and storage that I don’t think are fully reflected in expectations.

In hyperconverged, the company’s partnership with Nutanix (NTNX) has benefited both parties, with Nutanix’s software embedded in Lenovo’s ThinkAgile HX series. Over time, I think Lenovo’s open approach will hold appeal with customers that don’t want the vertically-integrated offerings of rivals like Dell, and I believe Nutanix’s strategic decision to deprioritize hardware could likewise benefit Lenovo.

With hyperscale, Lenovo has done really well with Microsoft (MSFT), and I believe this customer represents about three-quarters of the business. Lenovo has also made inroads with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and reportedly Google, though, and this should help drive additional growth in the years to come.

Last and not least is storage. Lenovo’s new ThinkSystem DE and DM SAN storage systems have NetApp (NTAP) software onboard and the two companies are working together on products specifically for the China market. I have historically not been all that impressed with NetApp, but relative to Lenovo’s tiny presence in storage, I believe this can be a meaningful driver off a small base for Lenovo.

The Outlook

Although it looks like the trade tensions between the U.S. and China may be heading to a negotiated resolution, I do think there are some valid concerns about softer hyperscale data center spending over the next few quarters. There are also plenty of questions remaining regarding Lenovo’s refocused strategy for Mobile and whether the company can gain any real traction in a market that continues to get more and more challenging. I’d also note that the DCG business is probably around two years from profitability.

With another good quarter in the bank, I’m boosting my revenue and margin expectations for Lenovo. Between a strong near-term outlook for the PC business and more optimism (on my part) for the DCG business, I think Lenovo’s long-term revenue growth could end up closer to 4% than the 2.5% to 3.0% range I previously modeled. I’ve upgraded my operating margin assumptions, but I still don’t expect operating margin to exceed 2% for a couple of years and I don’t model it ever exceeding 3% in my forecast period. At the bottom line, I believe Lenovo can generate mid-to-high single-digit compound FCF growth over the long term.

Half of the increase to my fair value comes from those revenue and margin/FCF expectation revisions. The other half comes from a 1% reduction in my discount rate, as I believe Lenovo management has demonstrated credibility with its strategic plan and its ability to execute on that plan. My discount rate is still elevated (in excess of 10%) to reflect what I believe are elevated risks in the business (heavy exposure to China, slow PC growth, slowing mobile growth, intense competition, et al).

The Bottom Line

I believe that Lenovo shares should trade over $18 now, and I think investors can reasonably expect a high single-digit to low double-digit annualized return from this level. That’s not bad, and certainly a credible return for a hold, and there could be further upside if Lenovo can continue to exceed expectations with its current plan. Given the strong run in the share price, though, I’d be a little careful about chasing the shares as I think there may be a little cool-off period after this strong run of outperformance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LNVGY, DELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.