Intel's Intrinsic Price Is Between $25 To $36 Using Free Cash Flow Analysis

Intel's 2018 revenue is about $71 billion and is forecasted to grow to $104.5 billion in 2028 with a CAGR of 3.9%.

Intel overall revenue forecast

Intel's (INTC) overall revenue CAGR from 2013 to 2018 is around 6.1% and according to my model, it would grow at a growth rate of 4.0% from 2018 to 2028, reaching $104.5B. The assumptions I have made in this forecast is on the optimistic side. By 2028, Client Computing Group and Data Center Group are still the major revenue contributors, each taking 41% of total revenue respectively. Below, I have presented the overall growth of Intel's revenue by segment and will discuss each segment in detail below

Client Computing Group (NYSE:CCG)

Intel's Client computing group has experienced relatively slow growth from 2013 to 2018 as the market is becoming saturated and most PC shipments are replacements rather than new purchases. In addition, the number of years for a company or an individual customer to replace a PC or a laptop is also extending, driving down Intel's growth rate even further.

Since Intel missed the mobile device train (smartphone, tablets, smart wearable, etc.), and does not have future plan to invest heavily in ARM processors (though it did invest in some ARM-based processor startups), I believe it is safe to assume that CCG group will not experience a sudden surge in revenue from other sources.

According to my model, Intel's CCG will experience 1.4% CAGR from 2018 to 2028, reaching $42B in 2028.

CCG - Desktop

CCG - Desktop revenue = Number of desktops shipped x Intel's market share x Intel's average selling price

Intel's revenue from Desktop platform is $12.2B in 2018 and this is expected to decrease to around $10B in 2028. This is mainly because the decline in number of desktops shipped which I have assumed will decrease from 94 million units in 2018 to 69 million units in 2028; Intel's average selling price has surged in the past few years due to shortage of supply of its chips but this constraint is expected to ease in Q1 2019 as Intel plans to spend additional $1B to increase its 14nm production. In terms of Intel's market share in the Desktop market, I would expect it to continue to drop due to increasing competition from AMD. Intel holds about 13%-15% market share in the desktop market at the moment but this would likely to decrease to around 80% in 2028 as AMD continues to level the playing field and offer more cost effective products; at this moment, generally speaking, AMD Ryzen 5 has better performance in workloads that require multi-tasking and Intel has better performance in single-core tasks as shown in the figure below:

I would expect AMD continue to make better products and compete with Intel head-on.

CCG - Laptop

CCG - Laptop revenue = Number of laptops shipped x Intel's market share x Intel's average selling price

Intel's revenue from Laptop platform is $20.9B in 2018 and this is expected to grow to $27B in 2028 with a CAGR of 2.7%. This growth is mainly driven by Intel's ASP for laptops. I have assumed that laptop shipments to stay around 167M units as the market reaches annual equilibrium (annual replacement units = annual shipment units) and AMD will not compete heavily with Intel in this market as they battle with nvidia in the GPU market. In fact, AMD has partnered with Intel to launch an integrated chipset - Kaby Lake G - with Intel 8th Gen core and Radeon RX Vega M graphics.

Laptop shipment forecast (Source: Statistics)

(The reason that I have assumed Laptop to reach equilibrium while Desktop to continue to decline is that Laptop is a more convenient replacement to Desktop while there yet to exist a Laptop alternative)

In addition, unlike desktops, in which the end user holds the buying power, it is the vendors that choose which CPU to use in the laptops market. Therefore, AMD will have a slower penetration rate given that Intel already has strong relationship with major laptop vendors such as Lenovo, Dell, and HP. Given these points, I would assume Intel to hold is 90%+ market share in the laptop market in the foreseeable future.

Data Center Group (DCG)

DCG is one of Intel's fastest growing segment with revenue achieving $23B in 2018 and a CAGR of 13.6% from 2013 to 2018. This growth can be broke down into growth in number of servers shipped and increase in ASP for Intel. Intel's market share on the other hand didn't change much, staying constant at around 95%. In the future, while I believe the number of servers shipped and ASP per server would continue to increase, Intel's market share would likely to decline due to AMD's competition. Revenue from DCG will increase from $23B to $43B in 2028. Let's look at each component in detail.

Number of servers shipped

The number of servers shipped in 2013 is around 8.9 million and in 2018 is 11.9 million with a CAGR of 6.1%. This major growth in server is mainly driven by the number of data centers built to accommodate the fast growing cloud and hybrid cloud market as well as new content generated by the increasing amount of internet users. According to this study, 90% of the internet data was created in the last two years (back in 2013). This was pushed by the availability of mobile internet. People were able to create and consume media with a convenient device that is more affordable than PCs. Carriers also dropped the price of data as technologies matures and competition increases. I believe the next wave of growth would come from the Internet of Things. Despite the hype, real economic value can be achieved by connecting more things to the internet. Autonomous Driving / ADAS, predictive maintenance, and asset tracking are a just few trending examples. With the help of advance in artificial intelligence and machine learning, data's value will continue to increase. According to Bain, the IoT market will double by 2021 with a CAGR of 50%! Even though I believe this is a huge exaggeration, a CAGR of 10-20% is highly likely. When it comes down to server unit growth, I believe 5% is a good estimation.

Intel's average selling price

According to my calculation, Intel's ASP per server grew from $1600 in 2015 to around $1,838 in 2018 with a CAGR of 4.1%. This increase was partially due to increase in chip performance and partially due to shortage of supply. Because of Intel's past technological dominance in this field, it is able to increase its price without losing too much customer (demand is relatively inelastic). However, this is only true in the short term. In the long-term, customers can switch to AMD's newly competitive offering (EPYC series, which I will discuss more below), and thus reduces Intel's bargaining power. Thus, I believe Intel's ASP growth will be lower in the future, which I have assumed to be around 3%.

Intel's market share

From 2013 to 2018, Intel's market share has stayed around 95% with no one able to challenge its position. However, this may change in the near future due to AMD's release of its EPYC series (especially its Zen 2 7nm processor with 64 cores). Despite AMD's competitive offering, data centers are not yet switching to AMD due to the large costs associated such as qualification and software optimization cost. However, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich notes that AMD's competitive product may help AMD to gain as much as 20% market share, which Intel will do its best to prevent it from happening. In my forecast, I have assumed Intel will retain 90% market share in 2028, which is on the optimistic side for Intel.

Intel IoT Group

Intel IoT Group's revenue is relatively minor, with only $3.5B in 2018. Despite all the hype in the IoT market, Intel doesn't seem to offer any solid products except chipsets. Intel's strategy in this field is to leverage partners to provide end-to-end solution to customers. However, Intel does not seem to be the core member of this party as its partners tend to offer more valuable products such as operational software, sensors, computing hardware and various platforms. I would assume no major growth contributed by this revenue segment and therefore a CAGR of 5% from 2018 to 2028.

Programmable Solution Group

Intel's programmable solution group mainly consists of its FPGA products after acquiring Altera in 2015. Revenue from this segment is $2.1B in 2018 and is expected to grow to $4.2B in 2028. This is mainly driven by the growth of FPGA total market. The popularity of FPGA increases as the concept of Software Defined X (e.g. software defined network, software defined radio, software defined network, etc.) begin to gain momentum. According to this study, the market of FPGA will grow to $9.5B by 2023 with a CAGR of 8.5%. Currently, Intel has 37% market share, and I would expect it to grow to 40% by 2028 by leveraging its existing channels and customers to cross-sale.

Forecasting Intel's Free Cash Flow

With Intel's revenue determined, the next step is to forecast the free cash flow to the firm, which consists of determining Intel's COGS, R&D cost, G&A expense, D&A, Capex, change in working capital and long-term items.

Gross Profit

Intel reports cost of sales which includes D&A expense (which can be determined via its cash flow statement). Excluding these D&A expenses, Intel's gross profit margin is calculated to be around 65%, which is lower than previous years' average of 73%. This is because a larger portion of its revenue are from peripherals, which have lower gross profit margin than platform products.

"In 2018, our adjacent products continued to grow, primarily due to memory and modem products, which have a lower gross margin percentage than our overall average. Adjacent products represented a larger proportion of our overall business in 2018, which positively impacted our gross margin dollars but substantially offset the increase in gross margin percentage from platform products." (Source: Intel 2018 10-k report)

I would expect Intel's gross profit margin to stay around 65% in the forecast period.

R&D and MG&A cost

Looking back, Intel has spent around 20-22% of its revenue on R&D. Despite the fact that total R&D spending would increase, I have assumed that the percentage would stay constant over the forecast period.

MG&A cost has decreased from 15% of revenue in 2013 to 10% in 2018. This is due to the following reasons (Source: Intel 2018 10-k):

Without significant acquisitions or heavy investment in marketing (which I believe Mr.Swan given that he comes from financial background), I would assume Intel's MG&A spending to fluctuate around 13%.

Overall, Intel's EBITDA would grow from current's $25B to $32B in 2028 with CAGR of 2.1% based on the assumptions made above.

Unlevered free cash flow to the firm (UFCFF)

To get to the UFCFF, I have made assumptions on Intel's future D&A expense, Capex and change in working capital and long-term items. The main thing to mention here is Capex. Historically, Intel's Capex as a percentage of revenue has been around 18%-21%. I have assumed 18% for the forecasting period. I have also forecasted D&A expense as percentage of the beginning PP&E, which is around 17% historically. I have also used effective tax-rate of 20%.

Here is an overview of the UFCFF:

Enterprise Value

To discount future cash flow to get the current enterprise value, I have used a WACC of 7.2%. A summary of how I calculated WACC is shown in the figure below, where I have assumed the cost of equity to be around 9%, and the average cost of long-term (LT) debt to be around 4%:

Therefore, the present value of the forecasted UFCFF is around $51B. I have used a perpetuity grow rate of 3% to determine the present terminal value which worth about $97B. The enterprise value is summed to be $148B.

Implied share price

With the enterprise value, I have subtracted debt, pref. stock, minority interest, and deferred tax liabilities, added back cash and equivalents, short-term investments and trading securities, and long-term investments to get to the equity value, which is summarized in the table below:

Intel's diluted shares outstanding currently is around 4.7 million and therefore the implied share price is around $30, significantly less than current price of $51.

I have done a sensitivity analysis with WACC and perpetuity growth rate to get a sense of where the price would be for different scenarios:

As we can see, if the WACC increases (which is highly likely given the interest rate tightening environment), the implied share price will drop even further.

One more thing: the rise of ARM

The rise of ARM processors may challenge Intel's nearly monopoly in the PC and server market in the long run. One of the major obstacles for ARM right now is not on the technical side, but rather the x86 ecosystem Intel has already established is hard to penetrate. (You can read more about the difference between ARM and x86 here)

Microsoft: late last year, Microsoft has removed one of the big limitations of Windows on ARM this week by allowing developers to create 64-bit ARM apps.

Apple: Apple has already pushed the progress of ARM in the mobile market by introducing iPhone and iPads. My speculation (as well as rumors on the market) is that it will take a step further to use ARM-based processor on its thin-and-light MacBook Air series.

Amazon: Amazon late last year has launched its EC2 instances powered by Arm-based AWS Graviton Processors (designed by Amazon). Customers now have the option to choose x86 or ARM servers when using AWS

Large software and internet companies pushing out ARM-based products are definitely not a good sign for Intel. These companies' intention for doing this is very clear - ARM-based processor is more economical than Intel's. These companies' initiatives could help start a wave of processor architecture shift from x86 to ARM. How long this process takes will depend on hardware OEMs such as Lenovo, Dell, HP next as well as developers' appetite to develop ARM-based apps (the current method of running a x86 emulation on ARM is significantly less efficient than running directly on the processor). Investors in Intel should continue to watch the evolvement of ARM technology.

Risks

I may have significantly underestimated the perpetuity growth rate of Intel which may result in undervalued intrinsic share price.

Intel may achieve technological breakthroughs which may significantly increase its revenue and profit

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.