Sarepta Therapeutics: Assessing The Economic Value Of A DMD Gene Therapy

Sarepta Therapeutics will be looking to commercialize the first gene therapy for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy over the next 1-2 years.

Rationale For Treating DMD With Gene Therapy

There are currently 3 public companies that are testing investigational gene therapies to treat Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). DMD is a genetic condition where a mutation in the gene that encodes dystrophin halts the translation of the protein prematurely. In healthy individuals, after dystrophin is translated, it, along with other proteins, form the dystrophin-associated protein complex (DAPC).

(Dystrophin-Associate Protein Complex, Nat Rev Genet. 2013)

This protein complex serves to protect muscles against contractions associated with regular physical activity, preventing damage and muscle wasting. Patients with DMD suffer from unavoidable muscle damage caused by everyday activity without the ability to form this protein complex. Complications from this disease typically lead to patients being wheelchair bound by the age of 10-12, with nearly 100% mortality rate by the time the patient reaches their early 20's.

(Sarepta Therapeutics R&D Day Presentation)

By delivering a functional, modified dystrophin gene via a viral vector, researchers are hoping to extend the lifespan of patients by preventing muscle damage and restoring muscle function. There are some complications with this approach, however, as the dystrophin gene is the single largest gene in the human genome. The AAV viruses used to deliver genes in gene therapies are limited in their storage capacity. Therefore, companies like Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) are using a modified, yet nearly fully functional, "micro" dystrophin construct.

Because the delivered gene is non-integrating (it doesn't incorporate into the host genome), dystrophin should be expressed for the life of the cell. Therefore, we can expect that the durability of such a treatment could be calculated as the average lifespan of a myocyte. Fortunately for DMD patients, skeletal myocytes, on average, live for 10 to 16 years. If the gene can be successfully delivered without an immune response, this therapy could possibly serve as a long-term effectively curative therapy for patients.

The company leading the pack is Sarepta Therapeutics, with their microdystrophin gene therapy that is on schedule to dose patients in a phase III registrational trial early this year. Although data from only 4 patients have been reported thus far, the company has been able to unequivocally demonstrate that their therapy is highly efficacious. On average, dystrophin expression reached 98% of normal levels, and a biomarker assessing muscle damage, creatine kinase (NYSE:CK)), fell by 72% on average. One patient had dystrophin expression of over 200% of normal levels due to a change in the administration method, that Sarepta has not disclosed for obvious competitive reasons. These were unprecedented results, and no patient had an immune response to the drug.

Pfizer (PFE) and Solid Biosciences (SLDB) are also developing gene therapies for DMD, however, they've yet to impress investors in the same way Sarepta has. Pfizer is expected to report data from a phase I/II trial by mid-year, implying they are at least a full year behind Sarepta in terms of speed to market. Solid Biosciences recently reported negative phase I data for their own attempt at gene therapy for DMD. Only one of the three patients dosed had detectable dystrophin production, and it was <5% based on western blot analysis. The company plans to dose escalate, but this was bad news for patients and investors in Solid Biosciences. With potential commercialization just around the corner for Sarepta, this article will be most relevant to this company, though this has longer-term implications for all companies mentioned.

Mean Orphan Drug Pricing as a Method For Assessing Economic Value

The first method I'll be using to assess the economic value of a DMD gene therapy is using data on mean Orphan Drug pricing, sourced from EvaluatePharma's 2018 Orphan Drug Report. This is possibly the most generalized method of assessing value, as the only DMD-specific variable being examined is the expected treatment durability. However, given the lack of broadly available treatments for DMD, this data serves as a good starting point for evaluating value based on long-run costs of orphan drug therapies.

(Mean Cost Per Patient, EvaluatePharma 2018 Orphan Drug Report)

Over the last 5 years, the mean price of an orphan drug in the US has risen 4.9%, compounded annually. This is the result of both drug price increases and the continued development of ultra-rare disease drugs that carry price tags well into the 6-figure range. There are very few factors that could prevent the continued growth of mean orphan drug prices, as rare disease continue to be at the forefront of biotech innovation.

(Mean Orphan Drug Price Projections, WCM Equity Research LLC)

Using this data, I made rough projections for the next 15 years of expected average orphan drug pricing. I first projected this metric using the CAGR of the prior 5 years (r=4.9%) which I realize may be too optimistic of an assumption. For this reason, I also ran the same projections using the expected rate of inflation (r=2.0%), which yields a more conservative trajectory.

(Present Value of Orphan Drug Cost)

Based on the scientific rationale explained at the beginning of the article, we can somewhat reasonably expect that the therapy will be durable for 10 to 15 years. Using the projected cost of an Orphan drug, I estimated the 10-15 year cost of treatment for both the conservative and optimistic pricing scenario. This analysis yields an expected value in the range of $1.6 million to $3.3 million for a gene therapy treatment.

However, this analysis only accounts for the cost-saving value of a hypothetical drug to treat DMD. In order to make this analysis as accurate as possible, I decided to factor in the economic burden of treating DMD. DMD boys have frequent hospitalizations, require copious amounts of steroid treatment, and are subject to astronomically higher medical costs than their healthy counterparts. A successful DMD gene therapy should supplement much of these costs, saving insurers even more money. Based on one 2017 analysis, the average annual cost of treating DMD is approximately $54,270.

(Present Value of Orphan Drug Cost + DMD Economic Burden)

When factoring in the economic burden of DMD, the price derived from this model ranges from $2.2 - 4.5 million for the therapy. This is, in my opinion, the most accurate method for determining the value of a potential therapy using this data, and it paves the way for extremely favorable pricing.

Quality-Adjusted Life Year Method

The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) is an independent group that issues reports on the pricing of new drugs. The organization often sites something known as "quality-adjusted life years" as a method for valuing a drug. A quality-adjusted life-year is defined as a year of perfect health, with a value of $100,000 - 150,000. On a scale of 0 to 1, with 0 being dead, and 1 being in perfect health, the value of medical intervention can be quantified using this method.

Due to the fact that DMD is a terminal condition in 100% of patients, the QALY score would be equal to 1 in this case. In testing this method, I assume that 10-15 years of added dystrophin production will result in a 15-20 year extension of a patients lifespan. I also add in the foregone economic burden of treating DMD, which is the same as the last model.

(QALY Assessment)

This assessment yields higher price justifications, ranging from $3.5 million to $6.1 million. In some cases, such as Spinraza, the organization used a QALY value as high as $500,000, so these estimates could yield an even greater implied price. Though I would also say the number of life years added could also be calculated closer to 10-15, so this model is somewhat flexible in both respects.

Novartis Orphan Drug/QALY Assessment

(Novartis Annual Report)

Novartis (NVS) recently published a report in an attempt to justify a $4-5 million price tag for their SMA type 1 gene therapy that is currently pending approval. They "cherrypicked" some ultra-rare to very rare diseases, and their respective treatments, and charted a regression comparing QALY added, and the 10-year drug cost. They estimate that if their therapy, AVXS-101, can add 13.3 QALY then it is worth in the range of $4-5 million.

This method has its own flaws and advantages. On the positive side, it does a nice job of blending the drug pricing and QALY added. In the analysis I chose to run, these methods were assessed separately. However, the regression Novartis chose was rather weak, only including 8 of the most expensive drugs on the market. When expanding SMA to include all subtypes (not just type 1), it has a very similar prevalence to DMD (around 10,000 domestic cases), so their comparable disease universe is also an odd choice.

(Overview of Valuation Methods)

Despite the inconsistencies in the Novartis model, the end result is quite similar to what I found in my own models and is summarized in the table above. Novartis and Avexis are expected to receive regulatory approval for their SMA Type 1 gene therapy in May, followed by an update on how the therapy will be priced. This is a huge catalyst for gene therapy stocks, as it sets a precedent for the pricing of ultra-rare disease therapies that offer one-time curative effects.

Implications For Sarepta Therapeutics

(TipRanks.com)

Analysts are overwhelmingly bullish on Sarepta Therapeutics, and see them as the leader of the group of companies currently developing gene therapies to treat DMD. However, many of them are conservatively modeling Sarepta's therapy at a price of $1.5 - 2.5 million, suggesting there could be more upside in these targets should they price the drug closer to the $4-5 million range that is implied in this analysis.

(WCM Equity Research, Sarepta Therapeutics Catalysts)

Above I've included the expected timeline for all of the catalysts Sarepta Therapeutics can expect in 2019, and arguably one of the most important is actually coming from Novartis. With Sarepta looking to potentially file for approval in early 2020 following their 6-month data readout, this will have near term implications for Sarepta's commercial outlook, and analysts opinions of the firm. If the drug is priced where Novartis feels it should be, and where my economic analysis suggests it could be, then we can expect price targets to rise in anticipation of an even greater recurring revenue opportunity for Sarepta.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.