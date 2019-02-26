Anaplan: Valuation Risks Persist

For the second quarter in a row, shares of Anaplan rallied sharply after reporting earnings results.

Ever since its IPO last October at just $17 per share, Anaplan (PLAN) has proven itself to be a rocketship and an investor favorite. The company is two for two as it pertains to earnings releases, having risen 5% after reporting its first earnings release and now rising 10% after reporting fourth-quarter results. Year to date, shares of Anaplan are already up a sharp 32%:

Data by YCharts

Can Anaplan sustain this rally and continue climbing to new all-time highs? In my view, this company's upside is limited for a number of reasons. While recent results have trended strongly, Anaplan's guidance range (though cheered on by Wall Street) implies deceleration to ~30% growth in FY20, versus a roaring 49% y/y growth rate in the most recent quarter.

We have to ask ourselves: is Anaplan's valuation justified in the face of this expected deceleration? At its current post-earnings share price of ~$37, Anaplan boasts a massive market cap of $4.17 billion, more than double the valuation at which it went public less than six months ago. After netting off $327 million of balance sheet cash, Anaplan's enterprise value sits at a meaty $3.80 billion.

Here's how that stacks up to Anaplan's latest guidance ranges:

Figure 1. Anaplan FY20 guidance Source: Anaplan Q4 earnings release

The company's $310-$314 million revenue plan implies a growth range of 29-31% y/y versus this year's revenues of $240.6 million, and 30% y/y at the midpoint. At the midpoint of this revenue range, Anaplan trades at a chunky 12.2x EV/FY20 expected revenues.

We note that there's some conservatism baked into this forecast: it's unlikely that Anaplan's revenue growth would clock in at just 30% y/y for the full year when it just exited Q4 at a near-50% y/y growth rate. Still, for Anaplan's valuation multiple to slide under a double-digit figure, the company would have to hit 58% y/y revenue growth - which isn't likely to happen. In short - Anaplan looks overvalued, especially compared to other SaaS companies that are growing revenues in the low-to-mid 30s:

Data by YCharts

There's another reason to be cautious on Anaplan: the stock's lockup expiration occurs on April 10, according to NASDAQ. On this date, the floodgates will open to company insiders and early investors to divest their Anaplan shares - and with the stock having risen more than 2x since the IPO, there is bound to be plenty of selling pressure.

In my view, there are plenty of risks to Anaplan's stock price at such an elevated valuation, especially heading into lockup expiration. Despite strong fourth-quarter results and an upbeat guidance for FY20, investors should take care to lock in gains and avoid being burned.

Q4 download

Here's a look at how Anaplan performed in the fourth quarter:

Figure 2. Anaplan 4Q19 results Source: Anaplan Q4 earnings release

Revenue was the key highlight of the quarter, growing 49% y/y to $69.3 million. Wall Street analysts had only expected $63.7 million, or +37% y/y - marking a spectacular twelve-point beat in the quarter. Note also that revenue growth accelerated nine points relative to Q3's growth rate of 40% y/y.

Of course, with such a large beat this quarter, we have to wonder if any deal activity was pulled into the current quarter. On the Q4 earnings call, management noted that four deals came in above $1 million this quarter. Frank Calderoni, Anaplan's CEO, highlighted both a large >2,000-seat new client as well as a large renewal on this quarter's call:

This new customer engagement was a joint partnership with one of our top partners and was rolled out almost 2,000 field sales reps across two countries. Since our first initial deployment, we have already kicked off Phase 2, with this customer and plan to roll out the platform to an additional business unit with over 600 sellers. The initial deployment of our platform was one of our largest new deals this year. I also want to highlight an impressive Connected Planning customer example that represents one of the largest expand deals this quarter. This customer is a leading multinational biopharmaceutical company who initially became a customer about a year and a half ago. They have now invested over $8 million and they have currently deployed Anaplan across sales, supply chain and finance and even then we are still in early stages of the relationship with so much more opportunity ahead."

Though these are great wins for Anaplan, we have to watch out for a weaker Q1 if some deal activity got pulled forward into Q4.

We note also that Anaplan's huge growth also incurred significant costs. Gross margins fell 200bps to 70.9% (on a GAAP basis), down from 72.9% in the year-ago quarter. In addition, sales and marketing costs rocketed up to 46% y/y to $49.9 million, while general and administrative costs also ballooned 68% y/y to $19.0 million. A public company, after all, faces far more overhead than a private one, and Anaplan is comping against a quarter in which it was still private.

All in all, operating losses widened to -$32.7 million, representing a huge GAAP operating loss margin of -47.2%, 550bps worse than -42.7% in the year-ago quarter. On the bright side, however, pro forma EPS of -$0.13 still beat Wall Street expectations of -$0.18.

Key takeaways

Anaplan produced a blowout quarter on the growth front, but we have to be wary of Q4 strength eating into FY20 deals as well as the heightened operating costs necessary to produce that growth. Especially in a market that has not yet fully recovered to pre-October heights, investors are being cautious on investing in "growth at all costs" companies with high loss margins.

Anaplan's elevated valuation heading into a lockup expiration remains an even bigger concern for this stock. Lockup expirations have battered even the most popular of last year's class of IPOs, including names like Docusign (DOCU) and Dropbox (DBX). In my view, investors should stay on the sidelines until a better price avails itself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.