Ascendis Pharma: Positioned To Target Growth Hormone Deficiency In Children

The failure of Versartis, OPKO, and the earlier stage of Novo Nordisk’s drug makes Ascendis the only play in the market for the next few years, if approved.

Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) is a well-funded midcap biopharma which has been a consistent growth stock since about 2017. The company is working in the LAGH or long-acting growth hormone field, where it competes (used to compete) with 3 other development programs, besides the standard of care genotropin, a human recombinant growth hormone from Pfizer (PFE). The other three companies are/were Versartis, OPKO (NYSEMKT:OPK)/Pfizer, and Novo Nordisk (NVO). ASND's drug product, using its TransCon platform, is called TransCon hGH; the other products are, respectively, somavaratan, HGH-CTP, and somapacitan.

Last year, somavaratan failed a pivotal study, and Versartis is no more. OPKO's HGH-CTP (somatrogon) failed a phase 3 trial in 2016 but has an ongoing phase 3 trial fully enrolled as of August 2018. NVO's somapacitan, the most promising among the competition, is lagging by almost 5 years, with a phase 3 trial just started but not yet recruiting, and set to complete in 2024. So, ASND is very well-positioned in the $5+ billion GHD (growth hormone deficiency) market.

Apparently, the key differentiator between TransCon and at least two of the competition is molecule size. TransCon GH's size, like genotropin's, is 22 kDa, and somavaratan's is 119 kDa, while somapacitan is similar to TransSon. Ascendis' CEO explains why this is critical. A smaller molecule is able to penetrate those regions of the body, like adipose tissues and so on, which have poor vasculature, meaning only smaller molecules can pass through the narrower vasculature in these areas.

The other differentiating factor is that TransCon is a prodrug, meaning, the drug can be released in its unmodified active parent drug form in predictable rates. As the CEO implies, the job here is not to replace growth hormone therapy per se, which, being "natural", is still the best thing available. The problem is simply to produce the drug in a long acting form that can replace the pains of using a short acting drug. But, in that replacement technology, the best bet is to stay as close to the original as possible.

With that introduction, let's get the IOMachine to focus on ASND.

Catalyst

TransCon hGH phase 3 trial data in pediatric GHD is due by March 31, 2019. Expect the data any day now.

The company's phase 2 trial in Hypoparathyroidism is going to release data in 4Q 2019; has another candidate TransCon, has an indication of "Hypoparathyroidism", has initiated phase 2 trial on February 11, 2019, with top-line data due 4Q 2019.

The pipeline looks like this:

Source

Previous trial data

Ascendis completed a phase 2 trial of TransCon in 2015; it completed enrollment in the phase 3 trial in January 2018.

The phase 2 trial was a six-month study in 53 treatment-naive pre-pubertal children with GHD. The study pitted 3 different once-weekly doses of TransCon Growth Hormone (0.14; 0.21; and 0.30 mg hGH/kg/week) to genotropin (0.21 mg hGH/kg/week), administered as a daily injection.

Note clearly, though, that this is a controlled situation. Here, genotropin is administered once daily to patients, and if a patient fails to take it as prescribed, their data does not become part of analysis. However, in a real world scenario, over 40% of patients fail to take the drug as directed. That is exactly the reason why we are even looking at an LAGH. So, ASND has clearly set itself a very high threshold.

So, it is heartening to see, below, that TransCon GH beat genotropin in every dosage, including even the lowest one.

Source

The phase 3 trial will have 0.24 mg/kg/week as the active dose. That is somewhere between 0.21 and 0.30, both of which did well here. So, we expect strong data from the phase 3.

The drug was generally safe and well-tolerated, with a profile akin to daily hGH.

Execution

The company is well-funded, with a market cap of $3.094B, a cash balance of $326.9M as of the September quarter, and Burn is -46.3M. So, cash is not a problem, and there's no real risk of dilution.

There's no insider activity on NASDAQ. I got interested and even tried looking on the Denmark stock exchange - no luck.

And, here's a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

Source

Competition and market potential

GHD in children is "a serious orphan disease, which results in short stature, metabolic abnormalities, and cognitive deficiencies, often leading to decreased quality of life." Current treatment option is just one, daily injection of recombinant growth hormone. However, over 40% of patients miss the stringent dosing regimen, leading to suboptimal results.

The growth hormone market is a $3.5bn market growing at a 2.4% CAGR. Pediatric indication comprises 90% of the market. The market comprises the same short acting drug in various formulations and delivery modes. Ascendis itself has a delivery device it has developed for easier administration of the subcutaneous injection; the device comes with Bluetooth technology to remind caregivers when it is time to dose. The market is also differentiated into various indications where the same medicine is used.

Risks

Two risks - one, at $3bn, ASND is already quite highly valued, at around 5x its potential revenue figures. Two, Versartis also had good phase 2 but failed in phase 3. I have discussed the differences here, which show why that happened. But we cannot discount the possibility of failure.

Opinion

Although there's not going to be a huge upside given the already high price of the stock, we just discussed why ASND looks like a winner in LAGH. Its novel technology, the long cash runway, strong insider position, multiple shots on goal in endocrinology globally, and an oncology program partnered with Visen Technology in China, all these make ASND a solid buy at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.