Agenus Melts Down With Blockchain

Agenus (AGEN) is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company with one commercial product and a broad pipeline of potential therapies. It has licensed potential cancer therapies to several larger pharmaceutical companies. The stock plummeted last week, from $3.63 on the prior Friday and to close at $2.89 on Friday the 22nd, a drop of 20%.

The sell-off was clearly because of the blockchain-based financing deal Agenus announced. I believe the deal was a negative for the company, but that the stock was already undervalued and that the market overreacted to the deal. This article will mainly be about my opinion of the deal, with some argument that the stock is still, or even more so, a buy despite the deal.

Introduction: An outline of the deal

To form your own opinion, or fact check this article, you would view the Agenus Biotech Electronic Security Token slideshow, listen to the Agenus Security Token webcast, or read the press release Agenus Launches First Asset-Backed Digital-Security Offering in Healthcare. These can also be found in the company's SEC filings. In cases of inconsistent data, I have used the most recent release.

Instead of investing in Agenus, the security allows investment in a single asset, AGEN2034 (described in the next section). Only accredited investors can do this, so likely most of my readers will be excluded. The tokens are called BEST for Biotech Electronic Security Tokens. They use the faddish blockchain technology.

The official issue price is $1.67 per token, but if bought before the issue date of March 12, 2019, the tokens are discounted 40%, which would make them at $1.00 each.

If AGEN2034 is not approved by the FDA by the end of 2021, and $25 million or 25 million tokens are issued, they can be converted into 1.85 million shares of Agenus common stock. Under those circumstances, the tokens may also be traded for cash at the option of Agenus. [But on the conference call Garo Armen, CEO, said each token could be exchanged for 1 share of Agenus stock, or up to $10 in cash if the stock was that high at that time. Later materials contradicted this.]

Each token represents the right to receive up to $7.50 by the end of 2025, presuming the drug is approved and sales do well. A possible trajectory is:

Source: slideshow, page 2

The tokens use blockchain, which I think is irrelevant.

The tokens entitle holders to a portion of U.S. sales of AGEN2034. The first portion of sales will be allocated to token holders. Once the $7.50 payout is complete, all additional revenues will go to Agenus. There will be a lockup period, then the tokens can be traded.

Judging from the chart provided, token holders get 70% of revenue up to $100 million, then decreasing percentages down to 5% of the last $400 million of a total of $1,400 million. The total revenue for token holders would be just over $138 million. Not bad for a $25 million investment, but with some risk.

Agenus keeps all ex-U.S. revenue. Likely that will be royalties from a partner.

There could be additional tranches of tokens sold at a later time. Agenus might try to price them at over $1.00 per token, but that might not attract the cash.

The underlying asset

AGEN2034 is a monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1, a known immune-oncology target. Two PD-1 antagonists were approved by the FDA in 2014 for melanoma: Keytruda by Merck (MRK) and Opdivo by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). Other PD-1 agents have been approved since then with more in various company pipelines. Opdivo sales were $6.7 billion in 2018.

Despite PD-1 therapy being a crowded field, there is considerable sales potential if 2034 gets approved.

2034 is being tested as a monotherapy and in combination with AGEN1884 in an ongoing Phase 1/2, open-label, multi-arm trial. The trials are for patients with metastatic or locally advanced solid tumors including refractory cervical cancer.

Positive preliminary data was presented at ESMO in October 2018. This included a 68% clinical benefit rate for the monotherapy in metastatic or advanced solid tumors.

The South American rights to AGEN2034 are controlled by Recepta Biopharma. All other global rights have been retained by Agenus.

The rationale for the deal vs. ordinary cash raise for issuing stock

Mr. Armen stated that the BEST Tokens would be a less dilutive way to raise cash than a regular stock issuance.

My critique of the deal

To raise $25 million at the pre-token stock price of $3.63 would have required issuing 6.9 million shares. The dilution from the tokens, of 1.85 million shares, is 73% less.

However, in addition to the dilution effects, current stockholders may be giving up future revenue and resulting earnings. The full amount could be $138 million.

Garo Armen, in his oral presentation (see link above), said this method of finance is "efficient, inclusive, and timely," yet it excludes ordinary investors. Because of the high risk of investing in a single potential drug, perhaps that is appropriate, but it is certainly not inclusive.

To me, it seems like this is a sweet deal for those who can buy the tokens. If the therapy fails to get approval, they get some protection in the form of shares. That share price could be up by 2021 due to positive developments with the rest of the pipeline, which I will cover in the next section. If the therapy is approved and sold, the return is $7.50 for each $1 invested, per the slide above. But when I divide the $138.38 million distribution by the $25 million investment, I get $5.53 returned per token. If you can fix my math, be sure to leave a comment.

With hindsight it is clear that Agenus should have done its cash raises when its stock price was higher, as I argued in Agenus Illustrates Dilution and Non-Dilution Perils. In February 2017, Incyte (INCY) invested in Agenus at $6 a share. Shares of Agenus were over $7 in September 2017.

Overall Agenus context

As of the close of market on February 25, at $2.98 per share, Agenus had a market capitalization of $358 million.

Agenus had $46 million in cash at the end of Q3 2018. It should receive $180 million upfront for the Gilead (GILD) deal in Q1 2019. Expenses run around $40 million per quarter. In Q4, it raised $40 million in cash for preferred stock.

A reasonable guess for the end of Q1 cash balance is $186 million. That would be enough cash to run into early 2020. The extra $25 million, if it is raised, will not go much further.

Agenus receives royalties for its component of Shingrix but has borrowed extensively against future revenues. At the end of Q3, that debt was $187 million. The good news is that Shingrix is selling faster than expected, so it is likely the debt will be paid off sooner than expected. Agenus has not predicted a timeline for that scenario.

Agenus has licensed 4 immune-oncology antibodies to Incyte, but they are all in the early stage of clinical development.

Agenus has also licensed one undisclosed drug, probably also an antibody, to Merck.

The full Agenus pipeline is impressively broad. The natural question is why does the market not convert that to a better stock price and market capitalization? If Gilead, Merck, and Incyte all think Agenus has products worth developing, why do investors disagree?

Agenus has shown a capability to develop novel drugs and get them through preclinical trials to the clinical stage. Agenus has a platform that should be valuable in itself.

Despite my concern about cash, dilution, and the AGEN2034 token deal, I think the market is wrong. It would only take one success in the broad immune-oncology pipeline, by a licensed drug or one wholly owned by Agenus, to justify a much higher market capitalization.

Conclusion

I do not like the AGEN2034 BEST token capital raise deal. I think it is too good of a deal for the token buyers. It may avoid some dilution but gives away too much future revenue for the cash it raises.

What may have hurt the stock price the worst is the prospect of more giveaways, or future tranches. Even at a higher price per token that is not good for current shareholders, given the loss of future revenue.

Despite that I remain bullish on Agenus. With Gilead and Incyte developing Agenus products, royalties generated by Shingrix, and a wide pipeline, I think Agenus is going to succeed. The timeline for cancer therapies is often long. The table to AGEN2034 revenue, presuming it is approved, could be optimistic. But between milestone payments from partners and future therapy approvals, I think Agenus could grow to be a mid-cap biotech company by the end of the coming decade. Or it might get acquired for its extensive clinical pipeline and platform capabilities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGEN, GILD, INCY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.